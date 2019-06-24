061319-qct-spt-calwheat-base-021

Calamus-Wheatland's Hunter Rickels (9) runs to first base during a doubleheader earlier this year against Lisbon. Rickels is among the Quad-City area leaders in average, runs, doubles, triples, RBIs and stolen bases.

Here is a look at the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and area baseball leaders. This is what has been posted to QuikStats Iowa as of 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon:

Offense

Average (min. 30 at-bats) -- Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) .526; Garrett Finley (Central DeWitt) .514; Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) .500; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) .500; Ben Orr (Durant) .491; Joe Simpson (Clinton) .474; Mason Byrns (Camanche) .473; Trevor Feller (Bettendorf) .458; Nathan Schlichting (Assumption) .455; Logan Gluba (Davenport West) .449; Kyler Wallace (Prince of Peace) .447; Patrick Mulholland (Prince of Peace) .436; Kaiden Schneider (Louisa-Muscatine) .436

Runs -- Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 40; Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland) 35; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 29; Devin Hurdle (Central DeWitt) 27; Trevor Strait (Easton Valley) 26; Magnus Sands (Calamus-Wheatland) 24; Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 23; Jensen Dodge (Midland) 23; Trey Daugherty (Bellevue) 22; Andrew Swartz (Bellevue) 21; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 21

Doubles -- Ben Orr (Durant) 12; Max Holy (Clinton) 11; Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 10; Tyler Rowold (Calamus-Wheatland) 10; Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 10; Mason Byrns (Camanche) 10; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 10; Garrett Finley (Central DeWitt) 8; Devin Hurdle (Central DeWitt) 8; Trevor Strait (Easton Valley) 8; Alex Smith (Midland) 8; Zain Sauer (Midland) 8

Triples -- Trey Daugherty (Bellevue) 6; Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 6; Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 5; Andrew Kramer (Bettendorf) 2; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 2; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 2; Freddy Williams (Clinton) 2; Trevor Strait (Easton Valley) 2; Drew Logel (Muscatine) 2; Chase Moseley (North Scott) 2

Home runs -- Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 13; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 6; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 5; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 4; Tyler Rowold (Calamus-Wheatland) 3; Jayson Willers (Assumption) 3; Drew Logel (Muscatine) 3

Runs batted in -- Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 61; Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 37; Garrett Finley (Central DeWitt) 28; Tyler Rowold (Calamus-Wheatland) 24; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 22; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 22; Hunter Holdgrafer (Easton Valley) 22; Trey Daugherty (Bellevue) 20; Alex Smith (Midland) 20; Drew Logel (Muscatine) 20; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 20

Stolen bases -- Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 26; Jake Willkomm (Durant) 21; Trevor Strait (Easton Valley) 20; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 18; Jensen Dodge (Midland) 18; Andrew Swartz (Bellevue) 17; Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland) 16; Nate Dierickx (Durant) 15; Karson Cantrell (Louisa-Muscatine) 15; Dylan Mente (Tipton) 15; Cory Anderson (Wilton) 15

Pitching

Record (min. 4 decisions) -- Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 6-0; Julien Broderson (Assumption) 5-0; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 5-0; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 5-0; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 4-0; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 4-0; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 4-0; Brandon Schlichting (Assumption) 4-0; Alex Smith (Midland) 4-0; Cole Swartz (Bellevue) 4-1; Brant Boeckmann (Calamus-Wheatland) 4-1; Brian Forret (Calamus-Wheatland) 4-1

ERA (min. 20 innings) -- Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt) 0.27; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 0.28; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 0.40; Brandon Schlichting (Assumption) 0.55; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 0.66; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 0.72; Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 1.22; Brendan Paper (Durant) 1.40; Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 1.40; Jack Young (Pleasant Valley) 1.60; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 1.62; Blake Stoughton (Davenport North) 1.62; Grayson Drezek (North Scott) 1.62

Strikeouts -- Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 80; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 58; Nate Trenkamp (Easton Valley) 57; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 56; Alex Smith (Midland) 47; Jensen Dodge (Midland) 47; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 41; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 39; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 38; Grayson Drezek (North Scott) 38; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 37; Julien Broderson (Assumption) 36; Brendan Paper (Durant) 36; Britan Martens (Midland) 36.

