Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa baseball team

First team
Pitchers
Nate Dierickx
School: Durant
Year: Junior
Stats: 6-1, 0.50 ERA, 41 2/3 IP, 21 hits allowed, 9 walks, 49 Ks, five shutouts
Quick hit: Earned second team all-state honors in Class 2A by IHSBCA and River Valley Conference Elite team honors. The southpaw allowed just three earned runs all year.
Alex McAleer
School: Central DeWitt
Year: Senior
Stats: 7-1, 1.70 ERA, 37 IP, 29 hits allowed, 12 walks, 27 Ks; .271 avg., 9 extra-base hits, 14 RBIs
Quick hit: Ranked third in Class 3A in pitching wins, McAleer finished his career with a 26-1 pitching record. Kirkwood recruit was second all-state by IHSBCA.
Catcher
Logan Callison
School: Durant
Year: Senior
Stats: .316 avg., 18 hits, 4 2B, 11 RBIs, .381 OBP, .972 fielding pct.
Quick hit: A third team all-stater in 2A and first team all-district by the IHSBCA, Callison caught a pitching staff which sported an ERA of 1.69.
First base
Tucker Kinney
School: Central DeWitt
Year: Senior
Stats: .389 avg., 15 runs, 6 2B, 2 HR, 21 RBIs, 3 SB, .457 OBP
Quick hit: Off to play football at Wartburg College, Kinney was first team all-district in 3A after leading team in doubles and RBIs and was second in average.
Infield
Kannon Coakley
School: Maquoketa
Year: Junior
Stats: .353 avg., 26 runs, 8 2B, HR, 18 RBIs, 17 walks, 8 SB
Quick hit: The 3A second team all-district selection led 16-win Cardinals in runs, extra-base hits and RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of nearly .480.
Jackson Hull
School: Wilton
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .378 avg., 6 2B, 10 RBIs, 13 walks, .519 OBP; 3-3, 2.06 ERA, 37 1/3 IP, 35 Ks
Quick hit: In a season that produced just five wins for the Beavers, Hull was a bright spot for a young squad. He was third team all-state and all-district by IHSBCA in 2A.
Andrew Swartz
School: Bellevue
Year: Senior
Stats: .432 avg., 13 runs, 7 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBIs, 10 walks, .562 OBP
Quick hit: Chosen to the River Valley Conference's Elite team, he paced the Comets in average, runs, doubles, triples, homers, RBIs and stolen bases.
Outfield
Austin Franzen
School: Easton Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: .526 avg., 7 2B, 2 3B, 18 RBIs, 7 SB; 8-1, 0.99 ERA, 42 1/3 IP, 54 Ks
Quick hit: His eight pitching wins matched the most in Class 1A and helped the River Hawks to an undefeated regular season. He also was 11th in the state in batting average.
Ryne Gruenwald
School: Maquoketa
Year: Senior
Stats: .361 avg., 19 runs, 30 hits, 3 2B, HR, 11 RBIs, 15 SB, .448 OBP
Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter was a second team all-district choice in 3A. He had multiple hits in three of Maquoketa's final five games, including a four-hit contest versus Marion.
Boomer Johnson
School: Central DeWitt
Year: Junior
Stats: .338 avg., 24 hits, 4 2B, 14 RBIs, .405 OBP; 3-0, 2.22 ERA, 34 2/3 IP, 39 Ks
Quick hit: First team all-district by IHSBCA, Johnson hit in the cleanup spot and served as team's No. 2 pitcher down the stretch. His average was third best on the team.
Utility
Caleb Banowetz (captain)
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Year: Senior
Stats: 4-1, 0.52 ERA, 40 2/3 IP, 13 hits allowed, 12 walks, 95 Ks; .405 avg., 5 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBIs, 19 walks, .614 OBP
Quick hit: Signed to play at Kirkwood next spring, Banowetz was first team all-state and all-district by IHSBCA. His 95 strikeouts rank second in state regardless of class. He struck out 388 hitters in his five-year career.
Ethan Sahr
School: North Cedar
Year: Senior
Stats: 4-2, 1.56 ERA, 40 1/3 IP, 15 walks, 44 Ks; .438 avg., 2 2B, 9 RBIs, 4 SB
Quick hit: River Valley Conference Elite team selection and second team all-district, Sahr accounted for more than half of North Cedar's wins. He handed Easton Valley its only loss in district final.
Caleb Wulf
School: West Liberty
Year: Sophomore
Stats: 3-1, 1.83 ERA, 34 1/3 IP, 21 walks, 52 Ks; .327 avg., 5 2B, 8 RBIs, 5 SB
Quick hit: First team all-district and third team all-state by IHSBCA in 2A, Wulf sparked Comets to the substate final. Opponents hit a meager .168 against him.
Second team
Position;Name;School;Year;Stats
P;Brian Forret;Cal-Wheat;Sr.;4-2, 2.41 ERA, 1 save, 29 IP, 10 walks, 33 Ks
P;Payton Mangler;Maquoketa;Jr.;4-1, 1.46 ERA, 2 saves, 33 2/3 IP, 13 walks, 29 Ks; .269 avg., 11 RBIs
C;Brig Bormann;Easton Valley;So.;.476 avg., 24 runs, 2B, 12 RBIs, 11 SB, .621 OBP
1B;Conor Gruver;Easton Valley;So.;.436 avg., 5 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs, 17 walks, .583 OBP
IF;Drew DeLong;Durant;Sr.;.431 avg., 14 runs, 25 hits, 5 extra-base hits, 18 RBIs, 12 SB
IF;Ben Orr;Durant;So.;.407 avg., 22 hits, 6 2B, 11 RBIs; 3-0, 0.67 ERA, 21 IP, 18 Ks
IF;Trent Pelzer;Tipton;Sr.;.408 avg., 13 runs, 20 hits, 6 2B, 6 RBIs, 15 SB, .491 OBP
OF;Talen Dengler;West Liberty;Sr.;.400 avg., 12 runs, 18 hits, 2 2B, 12 RBIs, 7 SB, .481 OBP
OF;Tucker Dickherber;Camanche;So.;.372 avg., 14 runs, 16 hits, 8 RBIs, 13 SB, .534 OBP
OF;Jackson Wagner;Bellevue;Sr.;.415 avg., 17 hits, 4 2B, HR, 8 RBIs, 4 SB, .478 OBP
UT;Brayden Lodge;Camanche;Jr.;1-1, 0.70 ERA, 20 IP, 2 walks, 15 Ks; .333 avg., 9 RBIs
UT;Mason McManus;Camanche;Sr.;2-0, 0.88 ERA, 24 IP, 8 walks, 19 Ks, .191 opponents avg.
UT;Nate Trenkamp;Easton Valley;Sr.;5-0, 1.79 ERA, 39 IP, 68 Ks; .341 avg., 16 RBIs
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Cole Swartz, so.
Bellevue Marquette: Matthew Brinker, sr.; Christian Prull, so.
Calamus-Wheatland: Chase Knoche, jr.; Cole VanderHeiden, fr.
Camanche: Mason Byrns, jr.; Caleb Delzell, sr.
Central DeWitt: Ben Mason, jr.; Noah Thein, so.
Durant: Nolan DeLong, fr.; Keagan Head, jr.; Jake Willkomm sr.
Easton Valley: Carson Fuegen, fr.; Aidan Gruver, so.
Louisa-Muscatine: Micheal Danz, jr.
Maquoketa: Kole Harmon, sr.; Hunter Manning, so.
Midland: Zain Sauer, fr.; Alex Smith, sr.; Iziek Soper, jr.
North Cedar: Tyler Jackson, so.
Tipton: Nile Schuett, jr.; Cole Syring, jr.
Wapello: Daniel Meeker, sr.
West Liberty: Will Esmoil, sr.; Lake Newton, jr.
Wilton: Pat Barszczewski, sr.; Karson Willey, so.
