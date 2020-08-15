Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa baseball team

Quick hit: His eight pitching wins matched the most in Class 1A and helped the River Hawks to an undefeated regular season. He also was 11th in the state in batting average.

Ryne Gruenwald

School: Maquoketa

Year: Senior

Stats: .361 avg., 19 runs, 30 hits, 3 2B, HR, 11 RBIs, 15 SB, .448 OBP

Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter was a second team all-district choice in 3A. He had multiple hits in three of Maquoketa's final five games, including a four-hit contest versus Marion.

Boomer Johnson

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Junior

Stats: .338 avg., 24 hits, 4 2B, 14 RBIs, .405 OBP; 3-0, 2.22 ERA, 34 2/3 IP, 39 Ks

Quick hit: First team all-district by IHSBCA, Johnson hit in the cleanup spot and served as team's No. 2 pitcher down the stretch. His average was third best on the team.

Utility

Caleb Banowetz (captain)