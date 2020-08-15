You are the owner of this article.
Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa baseball team

Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa baseball team

First team

Pitchers

Nate Dierickx

School: Durant

Year: Junior

Stats: 6-1, 0.50 ERA, 41 2/3 IP, 21 hits allowed, 9 walks, 49 Ks, five shutouts

Quick hit: Earned second team all-state honors in Class 2A by IHSBCA and River Valley Conference Elite team honors. The southpaw allowed just three earned runs all year.

Alex McAleer

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Senior

Stats: 7-1, 1.70 ERA, 37 IP, 29 hits allowed, 12 walks, 27 Ks; .271 avg., 9 extra-base hits, 14 RBIs

Quick hit: Ranked third in Class 3A in pitching wins, McAleer finished his career with a 26-1 pitching record. Kirkwood recruit was second all-state by IHSBCA.

Catcher

Logan Callison

School: Durant

Year: Senior

Stats: .316 avg., 18 hits, 4 2B, 11 RBIs, .381 OBP, .972 fielding pct.

Quick hit: A third team all-stater in 2A and first team all-district by the IHSBCA, Callison caught a pitching staff which sported an ERA of 1.69.

First base

Tucker Kinney

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Senior

Stats: .389 avg., 15 runs, 6 2B, 2 HR, 21 RBIs, 3 SB, .457 OBP

Quick hit: Off to play football at Wartburg College, Kinney was first team all-district in 3A after leading team in doubles and RBIs and was second in average.

Infield

Kannon Coakley

School: Maquoketa

Year: Junior

Stats: .353 avg., 26 runs, 8 2B, HR, 18 RBIs, 17 walks, 8 SB

Quick hit: The 3A second team all-district selection led 16-win Cardinals in runs, extra-base hits and RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of nearly .480.

Jackson Hull

School: Wilton

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .378 avg., 6 2B, 10 RBIs, 13 walks, .519 OBP; 3-3, 2.06 ERA, 37 1/3 IP, 35 Ks

Quick hit: In a season that produced just five wins for the Beavers, Hull was a bright spot for a young squad. He was third team all-state and all-district by IHSBCA in 2A.

Andrew Swartz

School: Bellevue

Year: Senior

Stats: .432 avg., 13 runs, 7 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBIs, 10 walks, .562 OBP

Quick hit: Chosen to the River Valley Conference's Elite team, he paced the Comets in average, runs, doubles, triples, homers, RBIs and stolen bases.

Outfield

Austin Franzen

School: Easton Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: .526 avg., 7 2B, 2 3B, 18 RBIs, 7 SB; 8-1, 0.99 ERA, 42 1/3 IP, 54 Ks

Quick hit: His eight pitching wins matched the most in Class 1A and helped the River Hawks to an undefeated regular season. He also was 11th in the state in batting average.

Ryne Gruenwald

School: Maquoketa

Year: Senior

Stats: .361 avg., 19 runs, 30 hits, 3 2B, HR, 11 RBIs, 15 SB, .448 OBP

Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter was a second team all-district choice in 3A. He had multiple hits in three of Maquoketa's final five games, including a four-hit contest versus Marion.

Boomer Johnson

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Junior

Stats: .338 avg., 24 hits, 4 2B, 14 RBIs, .405 OBP; 3-0, 2.22 ERA, 34 2/3 IP, 39 Ks

Quick hit: First team all-district by IHSBCA, Johnson hit in the cleanup spot and served as team's No. 2 pitcher down the stretch. His average was third best on the team.

Utility

Caleb Banowetz (captain)

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Year: Senior

Stats: 4-1, 0.52 ERA, 40 2/3 IP, 13 hits allowed, 12 walks, 95 Ks; .405 avg., 5 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBIs, 19 walks, .614 OBP

Quick hit: Signed to play at Kirkwood next spring, Banowetz was first team all-state and all-district by IHSBCA. His 95 strikeouts rank second in state regardless of class. He struck out 388 hitters in his five-year career.

Ethan Sahr

School: North Cedar

Year: Senior

Stats: 4-2, 1.56 ERA, 40 1/3 IP, 15 walks, 44 Ks; .438 avg., 2 2B, 9 RBIs, 4 SB

Quick hit: River Valley Conference Elite team selection and second team all-district, Sahr accounted for more than half of North Cedar's wins. He handed Easton Valley its only loss in district final.

Caleb Wulf

School: West Liberty

Year: Sophomore

Stats: 3-1, 1.83 ERA, 34 1/3 IP, 21 walks, 52 Ks; .327 avg., 5 2B, 8 RBIs, 5 SB

Quick hit: First team all-district and third team all-state by IHSBCA in 2A, Wulf sparked Comets to the substate final. Opponents hit a meager .168 against him.

Second team

Position;Name;School;Year;Stats

P;Brian Forret;Cal-Wheat;Sr.;4-2, 2.41 ERA, 1 save, 29 IP, 10 walks, 33 Ks

P;Payton Mangler;Maquoketa;Jr.;4-1, 1.46 ERA, 2 saves, 33 2/3 IP, 13 walks, 29 Ks; .269 avg., 11 RBIs

C;Brig Bormann;Easton Valley;So.;.476 avg., 24 runs, 2B, 12 RBIs, 11 SB, .621 OBP

1B;Conor Gruver;Easton Valley;So.;.436 avg., 5 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs, 17 walks, .583 OBP

IF;Drew DeLong;Durant;Sr.;.431 avg., 14 runs, 25 hits, 5 extra-base hits, 18 RBIs, 12 SB

IF;Ben Orr;Durant;So.;.407 avg., 22 hits, 6 2B, 11 RBIs; 3-0, 0.67 ERA, 21 IP, 18 Ks

IF;Trent Pelzer;Tipton;Sr.;.408 avg., 13 runs, 20 hits, 6 2B, 6 RBIs, 15 SB, .491 OBP

OF;Talen Dengler;West Liberty;Sr.;.400 avg., 12 runs, 18 hits, 2 2B, 12 RBIs, 7 SB, .481 OBP

OF;Tucker Dickherber;Camanche;So.;.372 avg., 14 runs, 16 hits, 8 RBIs, 13 SB, .534 OBP

OF;Jackson Wagner;Bellevue;Sr.;.415 avg., 17 hits, 4 2B, HR, 8 RBIs, 4 SB, .478 OBP

UT;Brayden Lodge;Camanche;Jr.;1-1, 0.70 ERA, 20 IP, 2 walks, 15 Ks; .333 avg., 9 RBIs

UT;Mason McManus;Camanche;Sr.;2-0, 0.88 ERA, 24 IP, 8 walks, 19 Ks, .191 opponents avg.

UT;Nate Trenkamp;Easton Valley;Sr.;5-0, 1.79 ERA, 39 IP, 68 Ks; .341 avg., 16 RBIs

Honorable mention

Bellevue: Cole Swartz, so.

Bellevue Marquette: Matthew Brinker, sr.; Christian Prull, so.

Calamus-Wheatland: Chase Knoche, jr.; Cole VanderHeiden, fr.

Camanche: Mason Byrns, jr.; Caleb Delzell, sr.

Central DeWitt: Ben Mason, jr.; Noah Thein, so.

Durant: Nolan DeLong, fr.; Keagan Head, jr.; Jake Willkomm sr.

Easton Valley: Carson Fuegen, fr.; Aidan Gruver, so.

Louisa-Muscatine: Micheal Danz, jr.

Maquoketa: Kole Harmon, sr.; Hunter Manning, so.

Midland: Zain Sauer, fr.; Alex Smith, sr.; Iziek Soper, jr.

North Cedar: Tyler Jackson, so.

Tipton: Nile Schuett, jr.; Cole Syring, jr.

Wapello: Daniel Meeker, sr.

West Liberty: Will Esmoil, sr.; Lake Newton, jr.

Wilton: Pat Barszczewski, sr.; Karson Willey, so.

