Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa baseball team

Player of the year

Caleb Wulf, West Liberty: Headed to play baseball at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Wulf led the Comets to the Class 2A substate final. He compiled a .404 average, 23 runs, seven doubles, three triples and 23 RBIs. He was also West Liberty's ace, recording a 6-1 mark with a 0.90 ERA and an area-best 92 strikeouts in 54-plus innings. He had 18 strikeouts in a win over Wilton this season. Wulf was named first team all-state by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and chosen to the River Valley Conference's Elite team. He became just the third player in program history to participate in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Series.