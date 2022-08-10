Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa baseball team

Player of the year
Caleb Wulf, West Liberty: Headed to play baseball at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Wulf led the Comets to the Class 2A substate final. He compiled a .404 average, 23 runs, seven doubles, three triples and 23 RBIs. He was also West Liberty's ace, recording a 6-1 mark with a 0.90 ERA and an area-best 92 strikeouts in 54-plus innings. He had 18 strikeouts in a win over Wilton this season. Wulf was named first team all-state by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and chosen to the River Valley Conference's Elite team. He became just the third player in program history to participate in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Series.
First team
Pitcher;Drake Collins;West Liberty;Jr.;First team all-River Valley Conference South Division, 2A second team all-district, 4-3, 1.75 ERA, 48 IP, 64 Ks, one save, .284 avg., 5 doubles, 2 HR, 19 RBIs, 6 SB
Pitcher;Zach Erwin;Camanche;Sr.;River Valley Conference Elite team, 2A all-district, 2-3, 2.52 ERA, 41.2 IP, 41 Ks, .333 avg., 20 runs, 3 doubles, 10 RBIs
Pitcher;Caleb Wulf;West Liberty;Sr.;River Valley Conference Elite team, 2A all-district, IHSBCA all-star selection, 6-1, 0.90 ERA, 54.2 IP, 92 Ks, .404 avg., 23 runs, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 23 RBIs, .490 OBP
Catcher;Kaiden Jenkins;Camanche;Sr.;First team River Valley Conference North Division, 2A second team all-district, .349 avg., double, HR, 18 RBIs, 14 walks, .476 OBP, threw out 11 runners trying to steal
First base;Conor Gruver;Easton Valley;Sr.;First team Tri-Rivers East Division, team-high .533 avg., 24 runs, 10 doubles, triple, 22 RBIs, 20 walks, .634 OBP, 11 SB, 4-1, 3.10 ERA, 29.1 IP, 34 Ks
Infield;Mike Delzell;Camanche;Sr.;IHSBCA 2A first team all-state, first team River Valley Conference North Division, team-best .413 avg., 23 runs, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 2 HR, 13 RBIs, .494 OBP, 11 SB, 2-1, 3.38 ERA, 29 IP, 29 Ks
Infield;Carson Fuegen;Easton Valley;Jr.;First team Tri-Rivers East Division, .522 avg., 41 runs, 12 doubles, 3 HR, 28 RBIs, 28 SB, .629 OBP
Infield;Ethan Gast;Durant;Sr.;First team River Valley Conference South Division, 2A second team all-district, .481 avg., 24 runs, 3 doubles, 11 RBIs, .534 OBP, 3-1, 4.13 ERA, 40.2 IP, 47 Ks
Outfield;Tucker Dickherber;Camanche;Sr.;River Valley Conference Elite team, 2A second team all-district, .350 avg., 24 runs, 5 doubles, triple, HR, 11 RBIs, 24 SB, only five strikeouts in 87 plate appearances
Outfield;Cade Hughes;Northeast;Sr.;First team River Valley Conference North Division, .316 avg., 15 runs, 7 doubles, 13 RBIs, .418 OBP, 5 SB, 1-1 pitching, 2.44 ERA, 14.1 IP, 14 Ks
Outfield;Gavin Schnepper;Wilton;Sr.;First team River Valley Conference South Division, team-best .368 avg., 10 runs, 2 doubles, 3 HR, 14 RBIs, 14 walks, .526 OBP, 5 SB
Utility;Colin Cassady;West Liberty;Jr.;First team River Valley Conference South Division, 2A second team all-district, .360 avg., team-high 29 runs, 2 doubles, 16 RBIs, 7 SB, 5 sacrifice bunts, 1-2 pitching, 20.2 IP, 17 Ks
Utility;Ben Orr;Durant;Sr.;River Valley Conference Elite team, 2A all-district, .468 avg., 5 doubles, 7 HR, 31 RBIs, .598 OBP, 20 walks, 3-0, 2.82 ERA, 27.1 IP, 38 Ks, 3 saves
Utility;Mitchell Roeder;Maquoketa;Sr.;Unanimous all-Wamac East Division, 3A first team all-district, .330 avg., 15 runs, 2 doubles, 12 RBIs, 4-2, 3.26 ERA, 38.2 IP, 39 Ks
Second team
Pitcher;Kasey Coakley;Maquoketa;Jr.;Second team Wamac East Division, 3A second team all-district, 2-2, 1.44 ERA, 39 IP, 39 Ks, save, .312 avg., 5 doubles, 10 RBIs, 8 SB
Pitcher;Ivan Lant;Easton Valley;So.;First team Tri-Rivers East Division, 4-3, 2.76 ERA, 38 IP, 47 Ks, two of three losses came to state-qualifier Lisbon
Pitcher;Davis Webb;Tipton;Jr.;First team River Valley Conference South Division, 4-3, 3.29 ERA, 38.1 IP, 78 Ks, .279 avg., 3 doubles, 8 RBIs, 12 walks
Catcher;Brig Bormann;Easton Valley;Sr.;First team Tri-Rivers East Division, .459 avg., 20 runs, 6 doubles, triple, 22 RBIs, .524 OBP, 22 SB
First base;Cole VanderHeiden;Calamus-Wheatland;Jr.;First team Tri-Rivers East Division, 1A all-district, .394 avg., 25 runs, 3 doubles, 4 HR, 14 RBIs, 25 SB, 18 walks, .556 OBP
Infield;Tyler Jones;West Liberty;Jr.;First team River Valley Conference South Division, .361 avg., 16 runs, 4 doubles, 18 RBIs, .439 OBP, 3 SB, .953 fielding
Infield;Clayton Meyermann;Northeast;So.;First team River Valley Conference North Division, team-high .382 avg., 2 extra-base hits, 8 RBIs, 5 SB, .972 fielding, 2-1, 17 IP, 28 Ks
Infield;Casey Short;Wapello;Jr.;First team SEISC North Division, team-high .424 avg., 7 runs, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs, .500 OBP, 8 SB, 3.27 ERA, 30 IP, 35 Ks
Outfield;Nolan DeLong;Durant;Jr.;First team River Valley Conference South Division, .306 avg., 14 runs, double, triple, 6 RBIs, 15 SB
Outfield;Mason Ormsby;Wilton;Sr.;First team River Valley Conference South Division, 2A second team all-district, .349 avg., 12 runs, 3 RBIs, 15 SB
Outfield;J.R. Wauford;Prince of Peace;Sr.;First team Tri-Rivers East Division, team-best .395 avg., 12 runs, 6 doubles, HR, 6 RBIs, 8 SB
Utility;Jacob Anderson;Calamus-Wheatland;Sr.;Second team Tri-Rivers East, 1A second team all-district, .352 avg., 18 runs, 8 doubles, 15 RBIs, 23 SB, 3-2 pitching, 23.2 IP, 30 Ks
Utility;Ayden Huling;Easton Valley;Jr.;Second team Tri-Rivers East Division, 5-1, 1.40 ERA, 30 IP, 35 Ks, .373 avg., 5 doubles, 2 HR, 15 RBIs, 6 SB
Utility;Ty Northup;Louisa-Muscatine;So.;First team SEISC North Division, team-best .448 avg., .515 OBP, 11 runs, 5 doubles, 15 RBIs, SB, .967 fielding
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland: Kyle VanderHeiden, sr.; Lane VanderHeiden, sr.
Camanche: Garrett Schultz, jr.
Durant: Garrett Hollenback, jr.; Drake Shelangoski, sr.
Easton Valley: Hayden Felkey, jr.; Aidan Gruver, sr.; Ashten Huling, jr.; Luke Reuter, sr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Xander Bieri, jr.; Bryar Runnells, jr.
Maquoketa: Hunter Manning, sr.; Carter Meyer, so.
Northeast: Curtis Eberhart, jr.; Jimmy Weispfenning, jr.
Tipton: Braden Bartels, jr.; Caden Schmidt, jr.; Kaje Chapman, sr.
Wapello: Tate Kronfeldt, sr.; Kaleb Huxley, jr.
West Liberty: Ryan Cassady, fr.; Ryker Dengler, fr.
Wilton: Nolan Townsend, sr.; Karson Willey, sr.