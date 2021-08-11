Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa baseball team

Player of the year
Mike Delzell, Camanche: The junior propelled Camanche to a 24-win season and its first state tournament win in 34 years. A second team all-state selection in Class 2A by the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association and first team all-district by the coaches, Delzell led a state semifinal squad in at least six offensive categories -- average (.495), hits (50), doubles (14), home runs (5), RBI (48) and slugging (.822).
Primarily a pitcher and second baseman, Delzell was 4-2 on the bump and averaged more than a strikeout per inning. He was 4-for-7 with five runs and five RBI in two state tournament contests.
First team
Pitcher;Nate Dierickx;Durant;Sr.;IPSWA 2A third team all-state, all-district, RVC Elite team, 6-1, 1.91 ERA, 40 1/3 IP, 47 Ks, 1.17 WHIP, .388 avg., 5 2B, 15 RBI
Pitcher;Austin Franzen;Easton Valley;Sr;1A all-district by coaches, Tri-Rivers East first team, 9-2, 1.91 ERA, 66 IP, 91 Ks, .375 avg., 12 doubles, 3 HR, 28 RBI, 6 SB
Catcher;Kannon Coakley;Maquoketa;Sr.;IPSWA 3A first team all-state, all-district, Wamac East Division first team, .486 avg., 22 doubles, 3 HR, 39 RBI, 13 SB
First base;Jared Woerly;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr;2A second team all-district, all-SEISC North, .500 avg., 5 doubles, 3 HR, 20 RBI, .552 OBP, 3-4 pitching, 31 IP, 43 Ks
Infield;Mike Delzell;Camanche;Jr.;IPSWA 2A second team all-state, first team all-district, RVC Elite team, .495 avg., 40 runs, 14 doubles, 5 HR, 48 RBI, 12 SB
Infield;Ben Orr;Durant;Jr.;IPSWA 2A third team all-state, first team all-district, RVC Elite team, .500 avg., 22 runs, 9 doubles, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 6-1 pitching, 1.97 ERA, 49 2/3 IP, 51 Ks
Infield;Caleb Wulf;West Liberty;Jr.;IPSWA 2A third team all-state, first team all-district, RVC Elite team, .520 avg., 13 doubles, 5 triples, 33 RBI, 3-2, 1.41 ERA, 49 2/3 IP, 73 Ks
Outfield;Nolan DeLong;Durant;So.;2A first team all-district, RVC Elite team, .385 avg., 28 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 23 RBI, 16 SB
Outfield;Kyle DeWeerdt;Camanche;Sr.;2A second team all-district, all-RVC North first team, .479 avg., 41 runs, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HR, 30 RBI, 24 SB, .577 OBP
Outfield;Tucker Dickherber;Camanche;Jr.;2A second team all-district, RVC Elite team, leadoff hitter for state semifinal squad, .380 avg., 46 runs, 6 doubles, 16 RBI, 24 SB
Utility;Cade Hughes;Northeast;Jr.;IPSWA 2A third team all-state, first team all-district, first team RVC North, 3-0, 0.71 ERA, .333 avg., 21 runs, 7 doubles, 3 HR, 16 RBI
Utility;Payton Mangler;Maquoketa;Sr;3A first team all-district, first team all-Wamac East Division, 6-3, 2.40 ERA, 46 2/3 IP, 41 Ks, .340 avg., 10 doubles, 33 RBI
Second team
Pitcher;Garrett Schultz;Camanche;So.;4-0 record, 1.03 ERA, 40 2/3 IP, 48 Ks, 1.11 WHIP, .176 opponents BA, pitched complete game in state quarterfinals
Pitcher;Karson Willey;Wilton;Jr.;2A first team all-district, all-RVC South first team, 5-1 record, 2.48 ERA, 53 2/3 IP, 55 Ks, 1.38 WHIP, .191 opponents BA
Catcher;Mason Byrns;Camanche;Sr.;2A second team all-district, all-RVC North first team, .352 avg., 6 doubles, 5 HR, 29 RBI, 18 walks, .464 OBP
First base;Conor Gruver;Easton Valley;Jr.;1A second team all-district, Tri Rivers East second team, .424 avg., 29 runs, 13 doubles, 32 RBI, 15 SB, 4-2, 3.96 ERA
Infield;Zach Erwin;Camanche;Jr.;All-RVC North first team, .324 avg., 4 doubles, 15 RBI, 8 SB, .505 OBP; 5-2 pitching, 1.92 ERA, 47 1/3 IP, 60 Ks, 1.25 WHIP
Infield;Ethan Gast;Durant;Jr;All-RVC South first team, .388 avg., 23 runs, 8 doubles, HR, 23 RBI, .467 OBP, 8 SB, 1-3 pitching, 31 2/3 IP, 41 Ks
Infield;Gage Hagen;Wilton;Jr.;2A second team all-district, all-RVC South first team, .288 avg., team-high 27 runs, 16 SB, .406 OBP, .936 fielding pct.
Outfield;Aydin Flockhart;Durant;Sr.;All-RVC South first team, .300 avg., 24 runs, 8 doubles, HR, 18 RBI, 14 SB, .971 fielding pct.
Outfield;Hunter Manning;Maquoketa;Jr.;3A second team all-district, honorable mention all-Wamac East, .347 avg., 29 runs, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 13 RBI, 12 SB
Outfield;Connor Scheer;Calamus-Wheatland;Sr.;Tri Rivers East Division first team, .412 avg., 24 runs, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 13 RBI, .512 OBP, 20 SB
Utility;Keagen Head;Durant;Jr.;2A second team all-district, all-RVC South first team, .381 avg., 5 doubles, 15 RBI, 9 SB, 4-1 pitching, 3.94 ERA, 23 Ks
Utility;Jackson Hull;Wilton;Jr;2A first team all-district, all-RVC South first team, team-best .304 avg., 6 doubles, 18 RBI, 4-4 pitching, 4.67 ERA, 30 IP, 28 Ks
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland -- Chase Knoche, sr.; Cole Vander Heiden, so.; Kyle Vander Heiden, jr.
Camanche -- Brayden Lodge, sr.
Durant -- Koby Paulsen, sr.
Easton Valley -- Brig Bormann, jr.; Carson Fuegen, so.; Porter Fuegen, sr.; Aidan Gruver, jr.
Louisa-Muscatine -- Michael Danz, sr.
Maquoketa -- Kasey Coakley, so.; Caide Steffen, jr.
North Cedar -- Tyler Jackson, jr.