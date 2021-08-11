Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa baseball team

Player of the year

Mike Delzell, Camanche: The junior propelled Camanche to a 24-win season and its first state tournament win in 34 years. A second team all-state selection in Class 2A by the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association and first team all-district by the coaches, Delzell led a state semifinal squad in at least six offensive categories -- average (.495), hits (50), doubles (14), home runs (5), RBI (48) and slugging (.822).