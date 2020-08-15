You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball team
topical

Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball team

First team

Pitchers

Graysen Drezek

School: North Scott

Year: Senior

Stats: 5-1, 2.08 ERA, 40 1/3 IP, 17 walks, 42 Ks; .417 avg., 3 HR, 21 RBIs

Quick hit: First team all-MAC and second team all-state in Class 4A by IHSBCA, Drezek leaves as the program's all-time wins leader with 21. Headed to play at Kirkwood, Drezek also paced Lancers in average and home runs.

Jack Young

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: 4-1, 1.91 ERA, 33 IP, 14 walks, 34 Ks; .333 avg., 17 runs, 11 RBIs

Quick hit: A third team all-state choice in 4A by IHSBCA, Young helped Spartans reach state tournament for second straight year. Off to Parkland College, Young had pitching wins over Burlington and Iowa City Liberty in postseason.

Catcher

Seth Adrian

School: Assumption

Year: Senior

Stats: .388 avg., 31 hits, 6 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBIs, .473 OBP, .993 fielding pct.

Quick hit: The Grand View football recruit was first team all-MAC and second team all-state in 3A by IHSBCA. He threw out nine runners trying to steal, third most in 3A, and paced Knights in home runs and RBIs.

First base

Parker Ruth

School: North Scott

Year: Junior

Stats: .414 avg., 24 hits, 6 2B, 2 HR, 23 RBIs, 12 walks; 3-1, 20 1/3 IP

Quick hit: First team all-MAC and all-district in 4A by coaches, Ruth led Lancers in extra-base hits and RBIs. His .528 on-base percentage was tops on team and among the top seven in the conference.

Second base

Luke Bohonek

School: Bettendorf

Year: Freshman

Stats: .357 avg., 20 runs, 25 hits, 10 2B, 13 RBIs, 3 SB; 5-0, 3.13 ERA

Quick hit: The only ninth grader on the top two teams, Bohonek led the MAC in doubles and was team leader in wins on the mound. He was named first team all-conference and first team all-district by IHSBCA.

Shortstop

Max Holy (captain)

School: Clinton

Year: Senior

Stats: .561 avg., 30 runs, 32 hits, 5 2B, 20 RBIs, 17 walks, .671 OBP

Quick hit: MAC player of the year and Class 4A first team all-stater by IHSBCA, Holy never struck out in 79 plate appearances. Iowa Central recruit paced the conference in runs, average and on-base percentage.

Third base

Zach Garton

School: Bettendorf

Year: Junior

Stats: .458 avg., 16 runs, 27 hits, 5 2B, HR, 16 RBIs, 9 walks, .521 OBP

Quick hit: In his first season on the varsity squad, he was selected first team all-district in 4A and second team all-MAC. Garton was among top five in hitting and top eight in on-base percentage in conference.

Outfield

Ryan Mumey

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: .382 avg., 20 runs, 29 hits, 5 2B, 19 RBIs, .427 OBP

Quick hit: Selected third team all-state in 4A by IHSBC along with first team all-MAC and all-district, Mumey batted in cleanup spot for state-qualifying PV. He collected four hits in the Spartans' three substate games.

Justin Saskowski

School: Assumption

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .403 avg., 27 hits, 6 2B, HR, 20 RBIs, 11 walks, .500 OBP; 2-1, 3.27 ERA

Quick hit: Team leader in average and second in RBIs, Saskowski manned right field and didn't commit an error for the Knights. He was first team all-conference, all-district and third team all-state in 3A by IHSBCA.

Joe Simpson

School: Clinton

Year: Junior

Stats: .521 avg., 28 runs, 38 hits, 6 2B, 2 3B, 15 RBIs, 37 SB, .537 OBP

Quick hit: The IHSBCA Class 4A first team all-stater and all-MAC selection led the state regardless of classification in stolen bases. He was just one of five players in 4A to hit better than .500 for the season.

Utility

Seth Clausen

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: 4-2, 2.84 ERA, 2 saves, 32 IP, 52 Ks; .378 avg., 23 runs, 7 2B, HR, 17 RBIs

Quick hit: Minnesota recruit was first team all-conference and second team all-state in 4A by IHSBCA. With a fastball in the upper 80s, he led MAC in strikeouts and struck out 20 hitters in 12 postseason innings.

Jai Jensen

School: Clinton

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .508 avg., 31 hits, 5 2B, HR, 17 RBIs; 3-0, 2.49 ERA, 19 2/3 IP, 21 Ks

Quick hit: Selected third team all-state by IHSBCA and first team all-MAC, he was third in league in hitting behind Holy and Simpson. Jensen had an on-base percentage of .568 and was second on team in RBIs.

Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston

School: Davenport West

Year: Senior

Stats: .296 avg., 22 runs, 2 2B, HR, 18 RBIs, 10 SB, 12 walks; 5-1, 3.20 ERA, 19 2/3 IP, 16 Ks

Quick hit: Chosen first team all-MAC and all-district, Schaeffer-Houston sparked Falcons to runner-up finish in conference. The southpaw led team in wins, and also was among the league's top center fielders.

Second team

Position;Name;School;Year;Stats

P;Alex Pollmiller;Assumption;Jr.;4-1, 1.97 ERA, 32 IP, 13 hits allowed, 43 Ks

P;Keegan Shovlain;Assumption;So.;3-1, 0.90 ERA, 31 IP, 15 walks, 18 Ks

C;Donovan Weaver;Davenport North;Sr.;.308 avg., 12 hits, 5 RBIs, 1 error in 80 chances

1B;Josh Dieckman;Muscatine;Jr.;.457 avg., 10 runs, 4 2B, 4 RBIs, .537 OBP

2B;Barrett Lindmark;Pleasant Valley;So.;.353 avg., 24 hits, 8 RBIs, 6 SB, 16 walks

SS;Jackson Huffstutler;Davenport West;Jr.;.397 avg., 20 runs, 5 2B, 2 3B, 23 RBIs, 4 SB, .519 OBP

3B;Chance Dreyer;Davenport West;So.;.412 avg., 28 hits, 3 2B, 18 RBIs; 4-1, 4.08 ERA, 24 IP, 25 Ks

OF;Nate Schlichting;Assumption;Sr.;.352 avg., 21 runs, 7 2B, HR, 20 RBIs, 18 walks

OF;Carter Wenck;North Scott;Sr.;.400 avg., 17 runs, 5 2B, 15 RBIs; 3-1, 1.21 ERA

OF;Jack West;Davenport North;Sr.;.353 avg., 11 runs, 3 2B, 4 RBIs, .585 OBP, 7 SB

UT;Jace Howard;Clinton;Jr.;4-0, 1.99 ERA, 24 2/3 IP, 12 walks, 19 Ks

UT;Jake Matthaidess;North Scott;Sr.;.298 avg., 23 runs, 4 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBIs, 10 SB; 2-3, 34 2/3 IP, 44 Ks

UT;Noah Yahn;Muscatine;Jr.;.370 avg., 17 hits, 3B, 9 SB, .463 OBP; 1-2, 1.21 ERA, 17 1/3 IP, 22 Ks

Honorable mention

Assumption: JJ Stratman, so.; Grant Simpson, sr.; Noah Weiman, sr.

Bettendorf: Carter Furness, jr.; Adam Like, sr.

Clinton: Addison Binnie, fr.; Jasper Luckritz, sr.; Logan Mulholland, so.

Davenport Central: Mason Gersdorf, sr.; Aidan Fitzgibbon, sr.; Maddox Sullivan, 8th

Davenport North: Blake Gaskey, jr.; Griffin Leibold, sr.; Jaydon Noreiga, jr.

Davenport West: Dom DeLaPaz, jr.; RJ Molloy, jr.; Peyton Thompson, jr.

Muscatine: Zach Eversmeyer, sr.

North Scott: Luke Haedt, sr.; Sam Skarich, so.

Pleasant Valley: Jose Lara, sr.; Drew Micek, so.; Ryan Thoreson, so.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News