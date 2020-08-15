Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball team

First team
Pitchers
Graysen Drezek
School: North Scott
Year: Senior
Stats: 5-1, 2.08 ERA, 40 1/3 IP, 17 walks, 42 Ks; .417 avg., 3 HR, 21 RBIs
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and second team all-state in Class 4A by IHSBCA, Drezek leaves as the program's all-time wins leader with 21. Headed to play at Kirkwood, Drezek also paced Lancers in average and home runs.
Jack Young
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: 4-1, 1.91 ERA, 33 IP, 14 walks, 34 Ks; .333 avg., 17 runs, 11 RBIs
Quick hit: A third team all-state choice in 4A by IHSBCA, Young helped Spartans reach state tournament for second straight year. Off to Parkland College, Young had pitching wins over Burlington and Iowa City Liberty in postseason.
Catcher
Seth Adrian
School: Assumption
Year: Senior
Stats: .388 avg., 31 hits, 6 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBIs, .473 OBP, .993 fielding pct.
Quick hit: The Grand View football recruit was first team all-MAC and second team all-state in 3A by IHSBCA. He threw out nine runners trying to steal, third most in 3A, and paced Knights in home runs and RBIs.
First base
Parker Ruth
School: North Scott
Year: Junior
Stats: .414 avg., 24 hits, 6 2B, 2 HR, 23 RBIs, 12 walks; 3-1, 20 1/3 IP
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and all-district in 4A by coaches, Ruth led Lancers in extra-base hits and RBIs. His .528 on-base percentage was tops on team and among the top seven in the conference.
Second base
Luke Bohonek
School: Bettendorf
Year: Freshman
Stats: .357 avg., 20 runs, 25 hits, 10 2B, 13 RBIs, 3 SB; 5-0, 3.13 ERA
Quick hit: The only ninth grader on the top two teams, Bohonek led the MAC in doubles and was team leader in wins on the mound. He was named first team all-conference and first team all-district by IHSBCA.
Shortstop
Max Holy (captain)
School: Clinton
Year: Senior
Stats: .561 avg., 30 runs, 32 hits, 5 2B, 20 RBIs, 17 walks, .671 OBP
Quick hit: MAC player of the year and Class 4A first team all-stater by IHSBCA, Holy never struck out in 79 plate appearances. Iowa Central recruit paced the conference in runs, average and on-base percentage.
Third base
Zach Garton
School: Bettendorf
Year: Junior
Stats: .458 avg., 16 runs, 27 hits, 5 2B, HR, 16 RBIs, 9 walks, .521 OBP
Quick hit: In his first season on the varsity squad, he was selected first team all-district in 4A and second team all-MAC. Garton was among top five in hitting and top eight in on-base percentage in conference.
Outfield
Ryan Mumey
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: .382 avg., 20 runs, 29 hits, 5 2B, 19 RBIs, .427 OBP
Quick hit: Selected third team all-state in 4A by IHSBC along with first team all-MAC and all-district, Mumey batted in cleanup spot for state-qualifying PV. He collected four hits in the Spartans' three substate games.
Justin Saskowski
School: Assumption
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .403 avg., 27 hits, 6 2B, HR, 20 RBIs, 11 walks, .500 OBP; 2-1, 3.27 ERA
Quick hit: Team leader in average and second in RBIs, Saskowski manned right field and didn't commit an error for the Knights. He was first team all-conference, all-district and third team all-state in 3A by IHSBCA.
Joe Simpson
School: Clinton
Year: Junior
Stats: .521 avg., 28 runs, 38 hits, 6 2B, 2 3B, 15 RBIs, 37 SB, .537 OBP
Quick hit: The IHSBCA Class 4A first team all-stater and all-MAC selection led the state regardless of classification in stolen bases. He was just one of five players in 4A to hit better than .500 for the season.
Utility
Seth Clausen
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: 4-2, 2.84 ERA, 2 saves, 32 IP, 52 Ks; .378 avg., 23 runs, 7 2B, HR, 17 RBIs
Quick hit: Minnesota recruit was first team all-conference and second team all-state in 4A by IHSBCA. With a fastball in the upper 80s, he led MAC in strikeouts and struck out 20 hitters in 12 postseason innings.
Jai Jensen
School: Clinton
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .508 avg., 31 hits, 5 2B, HR, 17 RBIs; 3-0, 2.49 ERA, 19 2/3 IP, 21 Ks
Quick hit: Selected third team all-state by IHSBCA and first team all-MAC, he was third in league in hitting behind Holy and Simpson. Jensen had an on-base percentage of .568 and was second on team in RBIs.
Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston
School: Davenport West
Year: Senior
Stats: .296 avg., 22 runs, 2 2B, HR, 18 RBIs, 10 SB, 12 walks; 5-1, 3.20 ERA, 19 2/3 IP, 16 Ks
Quick hit: Chosen first team all-MAC and all-district, Schaeffer-Houston sparked Falcons to runner-up finish in conference. The southpaw led team in wins, and also was among the league's top center fielders.
Second team
Position;Name;School;Year;Stats
P;Alex Pollmiller;Assumption;Jr.;4-1, 1.97 ERA, 32 IP, 13 hits allowed, 43 Ks
P;Keegan Shovlain;Assumption;So.;3-1, 0.90 ERA, 31 IP, 15 walks, 18 Ks
C;Donovan Weaver;Davenport North;Sr.;.308 avg., 12 hits, 5 RBIs, 1 error in 80 chances
1B;Josh Dieckman;Muscatine;Jr.;.457 avg., 10 runs, 4 2B, 4 RBIs, .537 OBP
2B;Barrett Lindmark;Pleasant Valley;So.;.353 avg., 24 hits, 8 RBIs, 6 SB, 16 walks
SS;Jackson Huffstutler;Davenport West;Jr.;.397 avg., 20 runs, 5 2B, 2 3B, 23 RBIs, 4 SB, .519 OBP
3B;Chance Dreyer;Davenport West;So.;.412 avg., 28 hits, 3 2B, 18 RBIs; 4-1, 4.08 ERA, 24 IP, 25 Ks
OF;Nate Schlichting;Assumption;Sr.;.352 avg., 21 runs, 7 2B, HR, 20 RBIs, 18 walks
OF;Carter Wenck;North Scott;Sr.;.400 avg., 17 runs, 5 2B, 15 RBIs; 3-1, 1.21 ERA
OF;Jack West;Davenport North;Sr.;.353 avg., 11 runs, 3 2B, 4 RBIs, .585 OBP, 7 SB
UT;Jace Howard;Clinton;Jr.;4-0, 1.99 ERA, 24 2/3 IP, 12 walks, 19 Ks
UT;Jake Matthaidess;North Scott;Sr.;.298 avg., 23 runs, 4 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBIs, 10 SB; 2-3, 34 2/3 IP, 44 Ks
UT;Noah Yahn;Muscatine;Jr.;.370 avg., 17 hits, 3B, 9 SB, .463 OBP; 1-2, 1.21 ERA, 17 1/3 IP, 22 Ks
Honorable mention
Assumption: JJ Stratman, so.; Grant Simpson, sr.; Noah Weiman, sr.
Bettendorf: Carter Furness, jr.; Adam Like, sr.
Clinton: Addison Binnie, fr.; Jasper Luckritz, sr.; Logan Mulholland, so.
Davenport Central: Mason Gersdorf, sr.; Aidan Fitzgibbon, sr.; Maddox Sullivan, 8th
Davenport North: Blake Gaskey, jr.; Griffin Leibold, sr.; Jaydon Noreiga, jr.
Davenport West: Dom DeLaPaz, jr.; RJ Molloy, jr.; Peyton Thompson, jr.
Muscatine: Zach Eversmeyer, sr.
North Scott: Luke Haedt, sr.; Sam Skarich, so.
Pleasant Valley: Jose Lara, sr.; Drew Micek, so.; Ryan Thoreson, so.
