Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball team

Quick hit: The IHSBCA Class 4A first team all-stater and all-MAC selection led the state regardless of classification in stolen bases. He was just one of five players in 4A to hit better than .500 for the season.

Utility

Seth Clausen

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: 4-2, 2.84 ERA, 2 saves, 32 IP, 52 Ks; .378 avg., 23 runs, 7 2B, HR, 17 RBIs

Quick hit: Minnesota recruit was first team all-conference and second team all-state in 4A by IHSBCA. With a fastball in the upper 80s, he led MAC in strikeouts and struck out 20 hitters in 12 postseason innings.

Jai Jensen

School: Clinton

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .508 avg., 31 hits, 5 2B, HR, 17 RBIs; 3-0, 2.49 ERA, 19 2/3 IP, 21 Ks