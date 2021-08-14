Quad Cities All-Metro baseball team

Iowa player of the year
Seth Clausen, sr., Pleasant Valley: The University of Minnesota recruit was one of the team's catalysts in helping the Spartans to a school-record 37 wins and the program's first state baseball championship.
Clausen, captain of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A all-state team, was 10-0 on the mound with an 0.81 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 60 1/3 IP. The right-hander, whose fastball has topped out over 90 miles per hour, picked up postseason wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Linn-Mar and Ottumwa. He also beat state qualifiers Waukee and Cedar Rapids Prairie. Also a shortstop, Clausen batted over .370 with 3 home runs and 33 RBIs.
Illinois player of the year
Dom Ferrari, sr., Alleman: The only player from the Western Big 6 Conference to earn all-state honors by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association, Ferrari was the spark in the middle of the Pioneers' order.
Headed to play at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, the catcher batted a team-best .420 with 13 doubles, 3 home runs and 30 RBI. He drew 18 walks and had an on-base percentage near .500. He earned first team all-Big 6 honors and powered the Pioneers to a second-place conference tie with Moline.
First team
Position;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
Pitcher;Seth Clausen;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Class 4A first team all-state, captain of 4A team by IHSBCA, first team all-MAC, 10-0, 0.81 ERA, 60 1/3 IP, 99 Ks, .371 avg., 3 HR, 33 RBI
Pitcher;Boomer Johnson;Central DeWitt;Sr.;3A first team all-state by IPSWA, all-district, 9-2, 1.36 ERA, 61 1/3 IP, 76 Ks, earned wins in substate final, state quarterfinal
Pitcher;Sam Skarich;North Scott;Jr.;IPSWA 4A third team all-state, all-district, all-MAC, 6-1, 2.53 ERA, 58 IP, 66 Ks, .396 avg., 14 doubles, 4 HR, 39 RBI, 12 SB
Catcher;Dom Ferrari;Alleman;Sr.;Illinois Baseball Coaches Association 3A first team all-state, first team all-Big 6, .420 avg., 13 doubles, 3 HR, 30 RBI, 10 SB, 18 walks
First base;Alex Clemons;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;MAC player of year, 4A first team all-state, .389 avg., 19 doubles, 2 HR, 41 RBI, 7 SB, 3-0 pitching, 1.30 ERA, 9 saves
Infield;Jackson Huffstutler;Davenport West;Sr.;IHSBCA 4A third team all-state, .393 avg., 35 runs, 6 doubles, 15 RBI, .545 OBP, 8 SB, 3-0 pitching, 3.89 ERA
Infield;Charlie Rice;Geneseo;Sr.;Second team all-Big 6, .389 avg., 29 runs, 4 doubles, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 5-3 pitching, 1.88 ERA, 44 2/3 IP, 47 Ks, 12 walks
Infield;Ryne Schimmel;Moline;Sr.;First team all-Big 6, led Maroons in average (.400), runs (32), doubles (9), RBI (29), walks (28) and stolen bases (16), .521 OBP
Outfield;Nathan Beneke;Geneseo;Sr.;First team all-Big 6, .395 avg. for cleanup hitter, 16 runs, 5 doubles, 2 HR, 23 RBI, helped Leafs to 3A sectional crown
Outfield;Ryan Mumey;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;First team all-state, all-district, all-MAC, team-best .430 avg., 33 runs, 11 doubles, 22 RBI, 25 walks, 26 SB, .555 OBP
Outfield;Max Stein;Assumption;Jr.;First team all-state in 3A by coaches, all-district, .439 avg., 40 runs, 5 doubles, 26 RBI, 12 SB, 17 walks, .511 OBP
Utility;Dom DeLaPaz;Davenport West;Sr.;4A first team all-state by coaches, second team by IPSWA, .438 avg., 11 doubles, 3 HR, 35 RBI, .570 OBP, threw out 7 stealing
Utility;Reid Murphy;United Township;Sr.;First team all-Big 6 catcher, .450 avg., 36 hits, 6 doubles, 16 RBI, .500 OBP, only seven strikeouts in 90 trips to plate
Second team
Pitcher;Chance Dreyer;Davenport West;Jr.;Second team all-MAC, 5-3, 2.27 ERA, 52 IP, 52 Ks, 1.24 WHIP, .365 avg., 9 doubles, 2 HR, 20 RBI, 11 SB
Pitcher;Nathan Noble;Alleman;Jr.;Second team all-Big 6, 5-1, 1.32 ERA, 2 saves, 30 2/3 IP, 22 Ks, 10 walks
Pitcher;Connor Schimmel;Moline;So.;7-2, 3.16 ERA, 48 2/3 IP, 44 Ks, 10 walks, 1.33 WHIP, honorable mention all-Big 6, team leader in wins
Catcher;Ryan Campbell;North Scott;Jr.;IHSBCA 4A second team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, team-best .428 avg., 17 doubles, 3 HR, 46 RBI
First base;Cade Amato;Davenport Central;Sr.;IHSBCA 4A third team all-state, team-best .465 avg., 11 doubles, 2 HR, 24 RBI, .547 OBP, .979 fielding pct.
Infield;Zach Carpita;Alleman;Sr.;Second team all-Big 6, .366 avg., 30 hits, 34 runs, 8 doubles, HR, 15 RBI, 24 SB, 3-0 pitching
Infield;Ben Mason;Central DeWitt;Sr.;IHSBCA 3A third team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, .419 avg., 39 runs, team-high 57 hits, 23 RBI, 21 SB
Infield;Hunter Warren;Moline;So.;First team all-Big 6, .319 avg., 29 runs, 8 doubles, 23 RBI, 16 walks, 7 SB
Outfield;Noah Mack;Assumption;Jr.;Third team all-state by IPSWA and coaches, all-district, 5-1 pitching, 2.71 ERA, .343 avg., 6 doubles, 29 RBI, committed no errors
Outfield;Carson Rice;Geneseo;Sr.;Second team all-Big 6, 6-1 pitching, 2.07 ERA, 50 2/3 IP, 40 Ks, 15 walks, .268 avg., 26 runs, 9 extra-base hits, 21 RBI
Outfield;Noah Young;North Scott;So.;IHSBCA 4A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, .408 avg., 13 doubles, 31 RBI, 26 walks, .500 OBP, 7 SB
Utility;Jai Jensen;Clinton;Jr.;IHSBCA 4A third team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, .449 avg., 8 doubles, 31 RBI, 4-2 pitching, 1.75 ERA, 44 IP, 55 Ks
Utility;Barrett Lindmark;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;4A all-district, second team all-MAC, .318 avg., 38 runs, 7 doubles, 26 RBIs, 21 SB, 4-1 pitching, 2.29 ERA, 36 2/3 IP, 35 Ks
Honorable mention
Alleman -- Chance Carruthers, jr.; Rudy Glancey, sr.; Jackson Marx, sr.; Dylan Phelps, fr.; Noah Schneider, sr.
Assumption -- John Argo, jr.; Jay Costello, jr.; Alex Good, so.; Keegan Shovlain, jr.; Roderick Tanamor, so.
Bettendorf -- Luke Bohonek, so.; Carter Furness, sr.; Zach Garton, sr.; Jacob Ripple, sr.
Central DeWitt -- Henry Bloom, sr.; Koal Bossom, sr.; John McConohy, sr.; Noah Thein, jr.
Clinton -- Addison Binnie, so.; Logan Mulholland, jr.; Zeiv Presson, jr.
Davenport Central -- Nick Hartje, sr.; Andrew Hutchcroft, sr.
Davenport North -- Blake Gaskey, sr.; Nolan Mosier, so.; Jaydon Noriega, sr.; Clayton Spratt, sr.; Zane Beebe, sr.
Davenport West -- Michael Ray, jr.; Hunter Runge, sr.; Justin Saskowski, jr.; Payton Thompson, sr.
Geneseo -- PJ Moser, sr.; Mitch Wirth, sr.
Moline -- Ethan Mesich-Fiems, so.; Riley Fuller, so.; Hunter Woods, sr.; Davis Hoffstatter, jr.
Muscatine -- Doug Custis, jr.; Josh Dieckman, sr.; Diego Rangel, sr.; Dawson Toborg, sr.; Noah Yahn, sr.
North Scott -- Parker Ruth, sr.; Ryan Sanders, jr.; Cody Sunny, jr.
Pleasant Valley -- Carson Albrecht, sr.; A.J. Bynum, so.; Matthew Meyer, sr.; Brooks Reiter, sr.; Ryan Thoreson, jr.
Rock Island -- Zach DeMarlie, jr.; Conner Dilulio, fr.; Tyler Hansen, jr.; Julian Harris, sr.
United Township -- Ethan Harrison, sr.; Jordan Ledford, sr.; Davian Vallejo, sr.