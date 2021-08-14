Quad Cities All-Metro baseball team

Iowa player of the year

Seth Clausen, sr., Pleasant Valley: The University of Minnesota recruit was one of the team's catalysts in helping the Spartans to a school-record 37 wins and the program's first state baseball championship.

Clausen, captain of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A all-state team, was 10-0 on the mound with an 0.81 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 60 1/3 IP. The right-hander, whose fastball has topped out over 90 miles per hour, picked up postseason wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Linn-Mar and Ottumwa. He also beat state qualifiers Waukee and Cedar Rapids Prairie. Also a shortstop, Clausen batted over .370 with 3 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Illinois player of the year

Dom Ferrari, sr., Alleman: The only player from the Western Big 6 Conference to earn all-state honors by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association, Ferrari was the spark in the middle of the Pioneers' order.

Headed to play at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, the catcher batted a team-best .420 with 13 doubles, 3 home runs and 30 RBI. He drew 18 walks and had an on-base percentage near .500. He earned first team all-Big 6 honors and powered the Pioneers to a second-place conference tie with Moline.