Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball team

Iowa player of the year

Chance Dreyer, Assumption: The senior was a catalyst at the plate and on the mound for the Class 3A state runner-up Knights. Named first team all-state by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and first team all-MAC, Dreyer was 9-1 on the mound with a 2.23 ERA in 53.1 IP with 69 strikeouts. The Central College commit batted .339 and was the Knights' top run producer with 54 RBIs. He also came up with 12 doubles and smacked five home runs. In the state quarterfinal win over Pella, he was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs while allowing just one run over six innings to collect the win.

Illinois player of the year

Riley Fuller, Moline: Voted by the coaches as the Western Big 6 Conference Most Valuable Player, Fuller spurred the Maroons to a conference title and a Class 4A regional crown. The junior registered a 0.19 ERA in league play as Moline was 12-2 at Big 6. For the year, Fuller compiled a 6-2 record on the mound with a 1.99 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56.1 innings. Fuller pitched six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in win over Rock Island, had a shutout versus Sterling, and he fanned 11 in six-plus innings to beat Iowa 3A state runner-up Assumption in mid-May.

First team

Pitcher;Chance Dreyer;Assumption;Sr.;IHSBCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC and all-district, 9-1 record, 2.23 ERA, 53.1 IP, 69 Ks, 14 BB, .339 avg., 12 doubles, 5 HR, 54 RBIs, .416 OBP

Pitcher;Riley Fuller;Moline;Jr.;Western Big 6 MVP, compiled league-best 0.19 ERA in conference play, finished season 6-2 with 1.99 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56.1 IP, struck out 11 in win over Assumption

Pitcher;Sam George;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;IHSBCA 4A first team all-state, first team all-district, second team all-MAC, 5-1 record, 2.38 ERA, team-high 50 IP, 69 Ks, 11 BB

Catcher;Ryan Campbell;North Scott;Sr.;IHSBCA 4A first team all-state, first team all-district, first team all-MAC, team-best .455 avg., 18 doubles, 3 HR, 42 RBIs, .577 OBP

First base;Davis Hoffstatter;Moline;Sr.;First team all-Big 6, .292 avg., drew 19 walks and drove in 18 runs, tied for league lead with six doubles in Big 6 play, 3-run HR steered comeback in regional final

Infield;Addison Binnie;Clinton;Jr.;IHSBCA 4A second team all-state, first team all-district, first team all-MAC, .429 avg., 45 runs, 10 doubles, 19 RBIs, 25 SB, 5-1 pitching, 3.18 ERA, 33 IP, 45 Ks

Infield;Max Stein;Assumption;Sr.;IHSBCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-district, first team all-MAC, .427 avg., 46 runs, 6 doubles, 2 HR, 37 RBIs, 15 SB, 21 walks, .513 OBP

Infield;Hunter Warren;Moline;Jr.;Second team all-Big 6, team-best .393 avg., 2 triples, 2 HR, 42 RBIs, 1.040 OPS, tied for a league-best with 20 RBI in Big 6 games

Outfield;Klayton Bolkema;Davenport North;So.;IHSBCA 4A first team all-state, first team all-district, first team all-MAC, league-best .536 avg., 25 runs, 15 doubles, 5 HR, 26 RBIs, .590 OBP

Outfield;Noah Mack;Assumption;Sr.;IHSBCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-district, first team all-MAC, .411 avg., 31 runs, 9 doubles, 2 HR, 33 RBIs, 8 SB, 4-1 pitching, 4.06 ERA

Outfield;Caden McDermott;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;IHSBCA 4A second team all-state, first team all-district, first team all-MAC, team-best .423 avg., 34 runs, 7 doubles, HR, 21 RBIs, 15 SB, .504 OBP

Utility;Zach DeMarlie;Rock Island;Sr.;Starter in all 35 games, batted a team-best .382, 13 doubles, 28 RBIs, registered 2.24 ERA in 53 innings with 60 Ks for regional champion Rocks

Utility;Jai Jensen;Clinton;Sr.;IHSBCA 4A first team all-state, all-district, MAC player of year, .433 avg., 23 runs, 5 triples, 4 HR, 38 RBIs, 14 SB, threw out 14 stealing, 2-2 pitching, 3.41 ERA, 41 IP, 48 Ks

Utility;Cody Sunny;North Scott;Sr.;IHSBCA 4A second team all-state, all-district, first team all-MAC, 7-2 pitching, 2.40 ERA, 46.2 IP, 37 Ks, .367 avg., 33 runs, 4 doubles, 3 HR, 32 RBIs

Second team

Pitcher;Jayson Sevier;United Township;So.;Second team all-Big 6, leadoff hitter batted .358, 23 runs, threw team-high 48 innings with 2.33 ERA and 40 Ks

Pitcher;Connor Schimmel;Moline;Jr.;Second team all-Big 6, had a 1.73 ERA, struck out league-high 48 in Big 6 play, team-high 79 Ks in 54.2 IP for 4A regional champs

Pitcher;Tyler Welch;Assumption;Jr.;3A first team all-district, first team all-MAC, 8-1 record, 1.48 ERA, 47.1 IP, 72 Ks, 20 walks, .159 opponents avg.

Catcher;Ryan Thoreson;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;IHSBCA 4A second team all-state, second team all-MAC, .369 avg., 11 doubles, 30 RBIs, threw out seven stealing

First base;Seth Dotterweich;Clinton;Sr.;4A first team all-district, first team all-MAC, .368 avg., 27 runs, 4 doubles, 15 RBIs, 9 SB, 3-0 pitching, 4.34 ERA

Infield;Luke Bohonek;Bettendorf;Jr.;IHSBCA 4A third team all-state, first team all-district, .311 avg., 36 runs, 12 doubles, 3 HR, 22 RBIs, 5-1, 3.02 ERA, 48.2 IP, 64 Ks

Infield;Jay Costello;Assumption;Sr.;IHSBCA 3A third team all-state, first team all-district, first team all-MAC, .388 avg., 55 runs, 7 doubles, 27 SB, .503 OBP

Infield;Alex Schimmel;Moline;So.;First team all-Big 6, .311 avg., 11 RBIs, led Maroons in walks (26), runs (26), stolen bases (16) and OBP (.479)

Outfield;John Argo;Assumption;Sr.;IHSBCA 3A third team all-state, second team all-MAC, team-best .429 avg., 41 runs, 18 RBIs, 20 SB, .560 OBP

Outfield;Isaac Huizenga;Clinton;So.;4A second team all-district, second team all-MAC, .420 avg., 3 doubles, 28 RBIs, 4 SB, .500 OBP

Outfield;Drew Micek;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;4A second team all-district, second team all-MAC, .380 avg., 27 runs, 10 doubles, 30 RBIs, 3 SB, .460 OBP

Utility;Xander George;Rock Island;Sr.;Second team all-Big 6, top 10 in league play in doubles (6) and RBIs (10), batted nearly .300 with 24 RBIs for 3A regional champions

Utility;Jacob Maher;Central DeWitt;So.;IHSBCA 3A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, .382 avg., 30 runs, 17 doubles, 5 HR, 43 RBIs, 8 SB, 2-0 pitching, 2.10 ERA

Utility;Sam Skarich;North Scott;Sr.;IHSBCA 4A third team all-state, first team all-district, .344 avg., 33 runs, 11 extra-base hits, 26 RBIs, 11 SB, 3-2 pitching, 3.66 ERA, 44 IP, 59 Ks

Honorable mention

Alleman: Jason Bowker, jr.; Chance Carruthers, sr.; Nathan Noble, sr.; Jackson Praet, sr.

Assumption: Jeffrey Davis, jr.; Alex Good, jr.; Michael Ray, sr.; Keegan Shovlain, sr.

Bettendorf: Connor Chase, jr.; TJ Eikenberry, so.; Wrigley Matthys, fr.

Central DeWitt: Kyle Bixby, so.; Tyson Dunne, jr.; Mitchell Maher, so.; Noah Thein, sr.

Clinton: Tavian Bailey, jr.; Logan Mulholland, sr.; Ian Thomas, jr.

Davenport Central: Zach Faulkiner, sr.; Wyatt Hillyer, so.; Maddox Sullivan, so.

Davenport North: Denison Franklin, jr.; Nolan Mosier, jr.; Bryce Pauly, 8th

Davenport West: Jaylen Green, jr.; Brady Hansen, jr.; Nate Hagedorn, jr.

Geneseo: Nash Clementz, jr.; Thomas Henson, sr.; Jake Nelms, sr.; AJ Weller, so.

Moline: Seamus Boyle, jr.; Noah Harrison, sr.; Zach Holton, sr.; Dylan Phelps, so.; Ethan Sountris, sr.

Muscatine: Doug Custis, sr.; Xavier Lerma, jr.; Jaime Martinez, sr.

North Scott: Ian Dittmer, jr.; Kaden Kelley, sr.; Noah Young, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Barrett Lindmark, sr.; Tate Lyon, so.; Tyge Lyon, so.; Cal Parr, jr.

Rock Island: Eli Boeye, sr.; Conner Dilulio, so.; AJ Freeman, sr.; Tyler Hansen, sr.; Hunter Melody, sr.

United Township: Isaac Graf, jr.; Brody Meyers, jr.; Jack Risius, sr.; Kyler Trueblood, sr.