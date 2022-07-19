 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quad Cities All-Western Illinois baseball team

Player of the year

Drew Dykstra, Fulton: The senior pitcher/center fielder was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 1A all-state team and was a unanimous first-team pick to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division squad as well as the NUIC West's Most Valuable Player. He compiled a 6-1 pitching record with an 0.65 earned-run average and 93 strikeouts in 43 innings while batting .500 with seven doubles, five triples, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases.

First team

Pitcher;James Conner;Kewanee;Sr.;First team All-Three Rivers East Division, went 5-2 with a 1.37 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings, batted .441 with 18 RBIs and 16 runs

Pitcher;Drew Dykstra;Fulton;Sr.;An IHSBCA Class 1A All-State pick, Northwest Upstate Illini West MVP, 6-1 with a 0.65 ERA and 93 strikeouts while batting .500 with 7 doubles, 5 triples, 2 home runs, 17 RBIs

Catcher;Drake Gunn;Orion;Jr.;First team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .298 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HRs, 21 RBIs, 26 runs and 33 stolen bases in 34 attempts for the conference co-champions

First base;Quinn Hoftender;Orion;Sr.;First team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .349 with 8 doubles, 3 HRs, 32 RBIs and 22 runs, compiled a 6-1 pitching mark with a 0.71 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings

Infield;Kolby Franks;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .479 with 9 doubles, 2 triples, HR, 25 RBIs, 21 runs and 20 stolen bases, posted a 3-3 pitching record

Infield;Cole Kratzberg;Orion;Jr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .417 with 16 doubles, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs, 49 runs and 50 stolen bases for the 2A regional finalists

Infield;Dawson Peterson;Riverdale;So.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .421 with 5 doubles, 3 HRs, 26 RBIs, 15 runs, posted a 3-1 pitching mark with a 3.33 ERA and 51 strikeouts

Outfield;Will Bruno;Kewanee;Sr.;First team All-Three Rivers East Division, batted .417 with 15 RBIs and 27 runs, 2-1 pitching record with three saves and a 1.28 ERA

Outfield;Andrew Meiresonne;Orion;Jr.;Second team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .427 with 5 doubles, a triple, HR, 20 RBIs, 16 runs and 22 stolen bases for the conference co-champs

Outfield;Chance Stropes;Orion;Sr.;Unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .447 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, 4 HRs, 32 RBIs, 33 runs and 23 steals, also 6-2 on mound with a 2.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts

Utility;Colin Hornback;Annawan-Wethersfield;So.;First team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, split time between pitcher and third base, batted .347 with 5 doubles, 5 HRs, 25 RBIs and 24 runs, went 3-2 with 55 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings

Utility;Kye Smeltzly;Riverdale;First team All-Three Rivers West Division, split time between pitcher and outfield, posted a 5-0 record with a 1.77 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings, also batted .298 with 5 doubles, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs

Second team

Pitcher;Austin Cole;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;First team All-Three Rivers West Division, went 4-2 with one save, a 1.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings for the 2A regional champions

Pitcher;Aidan Terronez;Sherrard;Fr.;First team All-Three Rivers West Division, went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings for the 2A regional champions

Catcher;Aiden Switzer;Sherrard;So.;Honorable mention All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .257 with 3 doubles and 15 RBIs, his .982 fielding percentage was the second-best for the 2A sectional finalists

First base;Ian Wiebenga;Fulton;Sr.;Second team All-NUIC West, batted .385 with 3 doubles, HR, 22 RBIs, 24 runs and 15 stolen bases

Infield: Mason Heitzler;Annawan-Wethersfield;Jr.;First team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, batted .307 with double, 6 HRs, 33 RBIs and 26 runs, also compiled a 3-0 pitching mark with a 1.89 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings

Infield: Jacob Jones;Fulton;Sr.;First team All-NUIC West, batted .388 with 5 doubles, 4 HRs, 21 RBIs, 24 runs and 11 stolen bases for 1A regional champions

Infield: Zeb Rashid;Annawan-Wethersfield;Fr.;First team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, batted .328 with 6 doubles, 2 HRs, 18 RBIs and 26 runs for the LTC East champions and 1A regional finalists

Outfield: Kameron Bohnsack;Rockridge;Jr.;Second team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .391 with 4 doubles, triple, HR, 14 RBIs, 32 runs and 18 stolen bases

Outfield: Clayton Matkovic;Sherrard;Sr.;First team All-Three Rivers West Division, batted .325 with 6 doubles, 12 RBIs, 19 runs and 13 stolen bases for the 2A regional champions

Outfield: Cole Troxell;Annawan-Wethersfield;Sr.;First team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, batted .393 with HR, 11 RBIs and 20 runs for LTC East champions

Utility: Brock Mason;Fulton;Sr.;Second team All-NUIC West, split time between pitcher, catcher and outfield, 5-2 record with one save, a 3.47 ERA and 47 strikeouts, batted .295 with 12 RBIs, 22 runs and 16 SB

Utility: Brennan Welch;Sherrard;Sr.;Second team All-Three Rivers West Division, split time between pitcher and outfield, 4-2 record with a 2.68 ERA and a team-high 72 strikeouts, batted .329 with 4 doubles, triple, 2 HRs, 19 runs

Honorable mention

Annawan-Wethersfield: Austin Chayer, jr.; Ayden Hendrix, jr.; Isaac Melton, jr.; Will Rumbold, so.;Matthew Senteney, jr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Reece Duncan, so.; Conner Meadows, sr.; Mason Misfeldt, sr.; Connor Sibley, sr.

Fulton: Ryan Eads, jr.; Davis Ludin, sr.; Gavyn Mendoza, sr.; Ethan Price, jr.

Galva: Talan Hull, fr.

Kewanee: Cam Conley, sr.; Josh Nimrick, sr.; Noah Tiska, sr.

Mercer County: Kale Breeden, fr.; Javin Dellitt, jr.; Damian Martinez, sr.; Owen Relander, jr.

Morrison: Payton Decker, sr.; Mason Dykstra, sr.; Brenden Martin, so.; Danny Mouw, jr.

Orion: Alex Edwards, jr.; Connor Green, jr.

Ridgewood: Draven Smith, so.; Garrett Vincent, so.; Sean Watt, fr.

Riverdale: Carson Dalaska, jr.; Trent Doty, jr.; Zach Duke, sr.; Gage Hugart, sr.; Maddox McWilliams, so.; Ryan Showalter, sr.; Sam Willems, sr.

Rockridge: Jaxon Brokaw, sr.; Kaden Hall, sr.; Tyler Hendley, sr.; Cael Kuster, fr.; Brendan Price, so.; Tyler Thiem, jr.; Nolan Thomas, sr.

Sherrard: Holland Anderson, so.; Gage Carter, jr.; Broc DeHamer, so.; Kyler Schmidt, so.

West Carroll: A.J. Boardman, so.; Ashton St. Ores, sr.

