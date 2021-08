Quad Cities All-Western Illinois baseball team

Player of the year

Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield: The senior pitcher and shortstop led the Titans to a 15-8 record and the IHSA Class 1A regional championship, the first for A-W since 2013, followed by the co-op program's first sectional championship. It ended up earning Quagliano a spot on the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association's first team for 1A as well as first-team all-Lincoln Trail Conference honors.