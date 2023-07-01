Nolan DeLong doesn’t like to be bored or complacent.

The Durant High School senior and this year's Salute to Sports Male Athlete of the Year budgets his days down to the minute to ensure he always has something interesting to do.

DeLong is cut from a rare cloth. He’s a five sport athlete who found success on the wrestling mat, baseball diamond, track, football field and basketball court.

“I love to compete,” DeLong said. “When I’m not doing something and I’m not busy, I’m bored. When I’m bored, I’m just not having a good time. I try to keep myself from being bored.”

DeLong was a four-sport athlete in his first three years at Durant — a feat many high school athletes in Iowa have accomplished. During his senior year, however, DeLong staved off some winter boredom and carved out a unique place in the IHSAA history books in the process.

DeLong made it to state in his first and only season as a wrestler. The University of Iowa football commit earned an upset victory in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament, downing 13th-seeded Jace Henderson of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community as the No. 20 seed at heavyweight.

“The reason I decided to do (wrestling) was because I wanted to train myself to get used to being uncomfortable,” DeLong said. “I knew that coming up to the (University of Iowa), it’s not going to be the greatest at first. It’s going to be uncomfortable. There’s going to be a lot. I’m going to be stressed.

“So, I was like, ‘If I can learn how to balance basketball, wrestling, school and social life, I think I have a better chance of transitioning into Iowa. So, that was the main motivator for me.”

DeLong wrestled just 12 matches and went 7-5 before he made it to the state tournament. The lighter workload, however, allowed him to continue to play basketball.

On the court, DeLong was Durant’s best player. He put up nearly 200 points more than the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer, averaging 20.2 points per game.

DeLong admitted that wrestling and hooping at the same time took its toll on him. Most days, he would do wrestling workouts right after school, then head to basketball practice when he was done on the mat.

“It wasn’t easy,” DeLong said. “It got so bad to the point where I almost debated, ‘Is this too much? Am I doing too much to the point where I’m not getting my full effort in each one of these sports?’ It was a battle. I’d wake up and school would go alright, but just knowing that, once I leave school, I’m going straight to wrestling, then right after that going to basketball. I didn’t want to overwork myself.”

DeLong admitted that there were days during the winter months when he felt tired at practices. The exhaustion, however, didn’t slow him down.

“The biggest thing with him is he was the hardest worker every time he stepped on the court, field or whatever it had to be,” Durant boys basketball coach Matt Straube said. “He was giving his best every single day — no questions asked about that.

“He was going and he’d have wrestling practice every day, then come to basketball and still be the first guy winning every single sprint. I don’t think he ever lost a sprint all season long. He’s doing two-a-day grueling practices and stuff and still setting the tone. I think it spoke tremendous volumes to his work ethic.”

Even when he was worn out, DeLong didn’t stop being a great teammate. No matter how tired he was, DeLong never disappointed his teammates on the playing surface or in the locker room.

“He leads by example,” Durant boys track & field coach Daniel Knipfel said. “... He’s the kinda guy that gets after it and everybody notices. So, when he does that, he is a great role model to use as a means to say, ‘This is how we do things.’ Even on days when he’s sore and probably not up to it because he works out a lot, he’s always there. He never misses a practice.”

DeLong started setting an example as soon as he stepped on the field as a freshman. He began the 2019 season as a fullback and backup tailback. DeLong eventually became the starting running back because a few players ahead of him on the depth chart were banged up.

When DeLong took the varsity field for the first time, he put eastern Iowa on notice. Knipfel, Straube and Durant football coach Joel Diederichs all said they knew DeLong was a special athlete after his very first varsity football game.

“I’ll be real with you, I was trying to hide him as a freshman,” Diederichs said. “His first game was against our rival (Wilton), and we played them in game one. That first game, I put him out there, and he ended up with 124 yards rushing, a 56-yard touchdown on a screen and I don’t know how many tackles. There was no more hiding after that.”

DeLong finished his career at Durant with over 6,000 yards rushing. During his senior season, he carried the ball 250 times for 2,111 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry during his final year at Durant. DeLong scored more than 70 touchdowns as a Wildcat.

Diederichs credited DeLong’s success to his physical running style, noting that the halfback isn’t one to angle toward the sideline as a defender approaches.

“He wanted to have success,” Diederichs said. “So, if you were in the way of that success as the defender, chances were you were going to meet him in the hole. He was not afraid to reach success. So, if you were in the way of success, you felt what success was. He came through at it.”

DeLong’s offensive stats, coupled with the 238 tackles he made as a linebacker, helped him capture the attention of Kirk Ferentz and the rest of the Iowa football team’s coaching staff.

The Hawkeyes extended DeLong a preferred walk-on offer, which he quickly accepted. DeLong said many questioned his decision to commit to Iowa because he had a number of scholarship offers from other schools. He added he always wanted to go to Iowa, and he’s eager to become the next walk-on turned star like now-Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss.

“My dad tells a story, and he tells it better than I do, but my parents took me and my brother Drew to our first Hawkeye game when I was probably seven or eight,” DeLong said. “My dad says I looked at him when they were swarming out of the tunnel and told them I was going to be a Hawkeye one day. So, it’s always been one of my dreams.”

DeLong is currently participating in the Hawkeyes’ summer weight training and practice program. Despite his recent donning of the Black and Gold, DeLong is still keeping himself busy.

For most of the summer, DeLong has been getting up around 4:15 a.m. so he can commute from Durant to Iowa City for workouts. After nearly two hours of driving and seven hours worth of workouts, DeLong heads back to Durant for baseball games or practice.

Coming off a track season in which he helped multiple relay teams qualify for state, DeLong is hitting .226 as a first baseman this summer. He has nine singles, seven doubles and one triple.

DeLong said he’s been burning both ends of the candle for much of the summer. He added that baseball has kept him up past midnight some nights, which hands him little time to sleep before his alarm rings out at 4 a.m. the next day.

“It’s rewarding just even getting done with those workouts in the morning because they’re super tough,” DeLong said. “It’s always rewarding getting done with those. By the time I get done with those, and meetings, and baseball, and everything, then finally get to relax in my bed, those are the things I think of."