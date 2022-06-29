Quad City Area, Metro All Star baseball teams split inaugural doubleheader

The inaugural Quad City Metro vs. Area Baseball All-Star Classic gave Illinois seniors one last time to wear their high school colors at Historic Douglas Park in Rock Island on Wednesday night.

Both teams took home some respective bragging rights as the area squad won Game 1, 9-2, and the metro team took the nightcap, 8-2.

The Darrell and Mary Anne Reynolds MVP Awards went to Rock Island’s Hunter Melody and Rockridge’s Tyler Hendley.

Hendley started the opening game and Melody was key in relief in Game 2, ending the sixth inning with a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.

“I’m just happy I could put on the Rockridge jersey one more time," Hendley said. "Nothing better than striking out some buddies I play legion ball with, that was fun, get some bragging rights.

“It’s going to be great, they’re going to hear about it for days, that’s for sure.”

Kevin Corrigan and Friends of Douglas Park helped put the event together. All proceeds from the game went toward the continued renovation of Douglas Park.

Darrell and Mary Anne Reynolds donated funds for umpires, game balls and MVP awards.

Former Rockridge baseball coach Glen Cook announced the game.

Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead helped organize the event, which he remembered playing as a senior against the Iowa side. While he is stepping away from coaching, he plans to continue to help organize the event.

Rock Island’s Jake Scudder and Alleman’s Johnny Marx also coached the metro team and Derek Peterson of Riverdale, Ryan Page of Rockridge, and Ryan Molek of Monmouth United coached the area side.

“The last eight years, there hasn’t been this kind of game for these seniors to get that opportunity to put that jersey on one more time,” Burkhead said. “That was the whole goal behind this. Promote local high school baseball, and for these seniors to get one more chance to represent their school.”

Since Iowa plays baseball in the summer, having an inaugural game between the area and metro teams in Illinois was the next-best thing for Burkhead.

“Being the metro coach, I would have liked to get them both,” he said, “but also being the organizer of the game, I was kind of happy to see a split. That’s good for the event moving forward.”

The event still has some kinks to work out, including getting more area players involved. Some juniors also played for the area team, which used a 12-man lineup for each game. The metro team had two different lineups in each game.

“It was great to get out here one last time and get that Rocky uniform back on,” said Melody, whose team featured nine Rocky seniors. “Get out here with the guys from my team, and my opponents throughout their different conferences.”

Melody said it felt great to get an award, too.

“Knowing that I’ve put in the work to get better as a pitcher and work better for my team,” he said.

The turnout was solid as 12 different schools were represented.

“The stands were nice and full,” Burkhead said. “For the first edition of this, I thought it was a success.”

