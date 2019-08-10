FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Lucas Bixby
School: Central DeWitt
Year: Senior
Stats: 8-1, 1.05 ERA, 73 1/3 IP, 12 walks, 80 Ks; .311 avg., 8 doubles, 22 RBIs
Quick hit: IPSWA Class 3A first team all-stater and all-district choice, Bixby won 18 games on the mound the past three years.
Alex McAleer
School: Central DeWitt
Year: Junior
Stats: 8-0, 0.79 ERA, 61 2/3 IP, 12 walks, 78 Ks; .303 avg., 12 doubles, 27 RBIs
Quick hit: IPSWA 3A second team all-stater threw two-hitter with 11 Ks in state semifinal win over No. 2 Assumption.
CATCHER
Garrett Finley
School: Central DeWitt
Year: Senior
Stats: .493 avg., 15 doubles, 3 HR, 53 RBIs, 25 walks, .574 OBP
Quick hit: Captain of IPSWA 3A all-state team and Wamac East Division player of the year, Finley was second in RBIs and third in average in 3A.
FIRST BASE
Tyler Rowold
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Year: Senior
Stats: .376 avg., 15 doubles, 4 HR, 42 RBIs, 24 walks, 17 SB, .507 OBP
Quick hit: All-conference and all-district selection, Rowold pitched, caught and played first. He led Warriors in doubles and third in RBIs.
INFIELDERS
Devin Hurdle
School: Central DeWitt
Year: Senior
Stats: .343 avg., 55 runs, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 25 RBIs, 31 walks, 30 SB
Quick hit: Team's leadoff hitter was all-district in 3A and led the Sabers in four offensive categories. He was 3-for-5 with three walks at state tournament.
Collin McCrabb
School: Wilton
Year: Senior
Stats: .476 avg., 31 runs, 15 doubles, 9 HR, 31 RBIs, 10 SB; 4-0, 0.00 ERA, 28 1/3 IP, 43 Ks
Quick hit: IPSWA 2A first team all-stater and RVC Elite selection, McCrabb was team's top hitter by almost 100 points. He had a .976 slugging percentage.
Ben Orr
School: Durant
Year: Freshman
Stats: .473 avg., 20 runs, 13 doubles, 19 RBIs, 6 SB, .529 OBP
Quick hit: All-RVC South and first team all-district, 40 percent of his hits went for extra bases. Orr had 11 multi-hit games in Durant's 24 contests.
OUTFIELDERS
Trey Daugherty
School: Bellevue
Year: Senior
Stats: .356 avg., 30 runs, 3 doubles, 6 triples, 23 RBIs, 17 SB
Quick hit: The squad's leadoff hitter was named to RVC Elite team. His six triples ranked fourth in 2A.
Hunter Rickels
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Year: Senior
Stats: .462 avg., 52 runs, 11 doubles, 6 triples, 43 RBIs, 34 SB, .525 OBP
Quick hit: Class 1A first team all-stater and all-district choice helped Cal-Wheat to 33 wins and substate final. He led team in steals and second in RBIs.
Jake Willkomm
School: Durant
Year: Junior
Stats: .367 avg., 23 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 20 walks, 27 SB
Quick hit: Class 2A all-district outfielder and state track place winner led team in runs, walks and stolen bases.
UTILITY
Caleb Banowetz (captain)
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Year: Junior
Stats: .505 avg., 14 doubles, 5 triples, 13 HR, 72 RBIs, 32 walks; 9-1, 0.91 ERA, 61 1/3 IP, 15 walks, 138 Ks
Quick hit: IPSWA first team all-stater was among top 10 in 1A in triples, homers, RBIs, wins and strikeouts. Has interest from Division I programs.
Luke Becker
School: Tipton
Year: Senior
Stats: .340 avg., 14 RBIs, 6 SB; 8-2, 1.93 ERA, 54 1/3 IP, 18 walks, 41 Ks
Quick hit: Named to the RVC's Elite team and all-district, Becker was second in the conference in wins and seventh in ERA.
Jared Townsend
School: Wilton
Year: Senior
Stats: .364 avg., 8 doubles, 3 HR, 36 RBIs; 9-1, 0.83 ERA, 50 2/3 IP, 90 Ks
Quick hit: Off to play baseball at Iowa, Townsend was RVC Elite team, 2A all-district and second team all-state. Compiled 261 strikeouts past three years.
SECOND TEAM
Pos;Name;School;Year;Stats
P;Max Hansen;Calamus-Wheatland;Sr.;9-1, 1.12 ERA, 62 2/3 IP, 98 Ks
P;Nate Trenkamp;Easton Valley;Jr.;7-5, 2.30 ERA, 64 IP, 21 walks, 79 Ks
C;Mason Byrns;Camanche;So.;.402 avg., 15 doubles, 2 HR, 26 RBIs, 16 walks
1B;Jake Swanson;Central DeWitt;Sr.;.350 avg., 23 runs, 11 doubles, 3 HR, 35 RBIs, 5 SB
IF;Kannon Coakley;Maquoketa;So.;.327 avg., 23 runs, 18 doubles, 2 HR, 35 RBIs, 9 SB
IF;Trent Pelzer;Tipton;Jr.;.434 avg., 21 runs, 5 doubles, 17 SB, .505 OBP
IF;Chantz Stevens;Wilton;Sr.;.380 avg., 31 runs, 6 doubles, 18 RBIs, 20 walks
OF;Luke Anderson;Central DeWitt;Jr.;.321 avg., 6 doubles, 7 HR, 29 RBIs; 6-0, 1.70 ERA
OF;Karson Cantrell;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;.362 avg., 12 runs, 19 SB, .466 OBP
OF;Cade Everson;Camanche;So.;.296 avg., 5 2B, HR, 20 RBIs, 19 SB; 3-0, 3.85 ERA
UT;Cory Anderson;Wilton;Sr.;4-2, 2.08 ERA, 33 2/3 IP, 29 Ks; .263 avg., 25 runs, 22 SB
UT;Brant Boeckmann;Calamus-Wheatland;Sr.;.378 avg., 26 RBIs; 6-1, 2.33 ERA, 33 IP, 39 Ks
UT;Alex Smith;Midland;Jr.;.375 avg., 13 doubles, 29 RBIs; 5-2, 3.59 ERA, 54 2/3 IP, 70 Ks
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue: Riley Konrardy, sr.; Andrew Swartz, jr.; Cole Swartz, fr. Bellevue Marquette: Ethan Pfiffner, sr.; Aza Berthel, so. Calamus-Wheatland: Chase Knoche, so. Camanche: Mason McManus, jr.; Brayden Lodge, so.; Mike Delzell, fr. Central DeWitt: Tucker Kinney, jr.; Nolan Haack, jr.; Henry Bloom, so. Clinton Prince of Peace: Kyler Wallace, so.; Patrick Mulholland, sr. Durant: Drew DeLong, jr.; Brendan Paper, jr. Easton Valley: Trevor Strait, sr.; Austin Franzen, so. Maquoketa: Ryne Gruenwald, jr. Midland: Wilson Buckwalter, jr.; Britan Martens, jr. North Cedar: Ethan Sahr, jr. Northeast: Dakota Stevenson, jr. Wapello: Tate Kronfeldt, fr.; Keaton Mitchell, sr.; Joe Stewart, sr. West Liberty: Caleb Wulf, fr.; AJ Lenz, sr.; Will Esmoil, jr. Wilton: Garrett Bohnsack, sr.; AJ Bosten, sr.; Brock Hartley, sr.; Ashton Stoelk, sr.