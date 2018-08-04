Try 1 month for 99¢
Jared
Wilton junior Jared Townsend rifles a strike past a Durant batter in the district quarterfinals. Townsend struck out 14 batters in Wilton's 5-0 win over Durant.

 Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Lucas Bixby

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Junior

Stats: 6-0, 1.04 ERA, 53 2/3 IP, 52 Ks, 14 walks; .295 avg., 10 doubles, 25 RBI

Quick hit: Named all-district and second team all-state by IPSWA in Class 3A, Bixby held the opposition to a .167 batting average. 

Collin McCrabb

School: Wilton

Year: Junior

Stats: 7-1, 0.84 ERA, 50 IP, 71 Ks, 7 walks; .382 avg., 11 doubles, 4 HR, 34 RBI

Quick hit: Earned River Valley Conference Elite team honors, first team all-district and second team all-state in 2A. 

CATCHER

Karson Cantrell

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Year: Junior

Stats: .418 avg., 22 runs, 23 hits, 4 doubles, 16 RBI, 31 walks, 37 SB

Quick hit: All-SEISC North and first team all-district, Cantrell drew the second most base on balls in Class 2A and compiled a .630 on-base percentage. 

FIRST BASE

Jared Townsend (captain)

School: Wilton

Year: Junior

Stats: .417 avg., 40 hits, 19 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 28 RBI; 8-3, 1.29 ERA, 65 IP, 128 Ks, 26 walks

Quick hit: Iowa recruit and left-hander was leading hitter on Wilton's state semifinal squad. The 2A leader in strikeouts, Townsend was RVC Elite team choice, all-district and first team all-state by IPSWA.

INFIELDERS

Trace Howard

School: Wapello

Year: Senior

Stats: .467 avg., 39 runs, 42 hits, 8 doubles, 14 RBI, 27 SB

Quick hit: The 2A first team all-stater and all-district choice led Indians in five offensive categories. 

Devin Hurdle

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Junior

Stats: .401 avg., 49 runs, 57 hits, 9 doubles, 24 RBI, 23 walks, 26 SB

Quick hit: All-Wamac East and second team all-district selection, Hurdle hit safely in 33 of Central DeWitt's 41 games.

Cam Steffens

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Senior

Stats: .387 avg., 39 runs, 55 hits, 17 doubles, 2 HR, 35 RBI, 8 SB

Quick hit: Class 3A second team all-state and all-district infielder had 20 extra-base, and he committed only four errors in 161 chances at second.

OUTFIELD

Luke Anderson

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .339 avg., 43 hits, 19 doubles, 3 HR, 36 RBI, 19 walks; 6-2, 2.26 ERA

Quick hit: Second team all-district choice in 3A, the right fielder was Sabers' leader in doubles, home runs and RBI. 

Mason Compton

School: Durant

Year: Junior

Stats: .395 avg., 18 runs, 30 hits, 11 RBI, 13 SB

Quick hit: All-RVC Elite team choice and second team all-district in 2A, Compton was Durant's leading hitter by 50 percentage points. 

Trenton Massner

School: Wapello

Year: Senior

Stats: .443 avg., 28 runs, 43 hits, 11 doubles, 6 triples, 27 RBI, 14 SB

Quick hit: The MVP of the SEISC North Division, Massner was all-district and third team all-state in 2A. He led Indians in doubles, triples and RBI. 

UTILITY

Cory Anderson

School: Wilton

Year: Junior

Stats: .337 avg, 37 runs, 33 hits, 5 triples, 18 RBI, 15 SB; 6-1, 1.30 ERA, 48 1/3 IP, 57 Ks, 19 walks

Quick hit: Class 2A first team all-district selection served as Wilton's No. 3 pitcher and was third on team in hitting. 

Caleb Banowetz

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Year: Sophomore

Stats: 7-4, 0.92 ERA, 60 2/3 IP, 112 Ks, 21 walks; .293 avg., 8 doubles, 4 HR, 22 RBI

Quick hit: Class 1A all-district and second all-state by IPSWA, Banowetz was third in his classification in strikeouts. 

Garrett Finley

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Junior

Stats: .345 avg., 39 hits, 8 doubles, HR, 29 RBI; 6-1, 1.92 ERA, 47 1/3 IP, 36 Ks, 11 walks

Quick hit: All-Wamac East and first team all-district, Finley pitched, caught, played first, third and was designated hitter for Sabers. He won his last six decisions, including victory over No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier.

SECOND TEAM

Jake Drury

Pitcher, sr., Camanche

Stats: 4-3, 1.53 ERA, 36 2/3 IP, 67 Ks, 25 walks, opponents .150 avg.

Alex McAleer

Pitcher, so., Central DeWitt

Stats: 7-1, 1.92 ERA, 51 IP, 36 Ks, 22 walks

Mason Byrns

Catcher, fr., Camanche

Stats: .346 avg., 27 hits, 10 doubles, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 15 walks

Matthew French

First base, sr., Northeast

Stats: .327 avg., 3 doubles, 6 RBI, 5 SB; 2-2, 2.88 ERA, 24 IP, 21 Ks

Blayne Banowetz

Infielder, sr., Bellevue Marquette

Stats: .393 avg., 25 runs, 35 hits, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 16 SB

Evan Hall

Infielder, sr., Camanche

Stats: .360 avg., 23 runs, 32 hits, 6 doubles, HR, 19 RBI, 17 SB

Tyler Hartman

Infielder, sr., Wilton

Stats: .318 avg., 27 hits, 4 doubles, HR, 24 RBI, 14 walks

Justis Dengler

Outfield, sr., West Liberty

Stats: .304 avg., 24 hits, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, 9 SB; 3-3, 3.11 ERA

Quinten Mesick

Outfield, sr., Tipton

Stats: .351 avg., 23 runs, 3 doubles, HR, 15 RBI, 17 SB

Trevor Strait

Outfield, jr., Easton Valley

Stats: .402 avg., 33 runs, 41 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 29 SB

Max Hansen

Utility, jr., Calamus-Wheatland

Stats: 4-2, 1.74 ERA, 44 1/3 IP, 65 Ks, 7 walks; .291 avg., 5 doubles, 14 RBI, 12 SB

Curtis Lilienthal

Utility, sr., Durant

Stats: .344 avg., 33 hits, 9 doubles, HR, 20 RBI; 2-4, 2.65 ERA, 34 IP, 55 Ks

Austin Smith

Utility, sr., Midland

Stats: .322 avg., 7 doubles, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 14 SB; 4-1, 3.54 ERA, 31 IP, 21 Ks

HONORABLE MENTION

Bellevue: Riley Konrardy, jr.; Cade Daugherty, sr; Brandon Kafer, jr. Bellevue Marquette: Alec Schwager, sr. Calamus-Wheatland: Hunter Rickels, jr.; Brant Boeckmann, jr.; Chase Knoche, fr. Camanche: Cade Everson, fr.; Caleb Delzell, so. Central DeWitt: Tucker Kinney, so. Easton Valley: Nate Trenkamp, so.; Arik Daniels, jr. Louisa-Muscatine: Tyler Carter, jr.; Zach Bieri, sr. Maquoketa: Kannon Coakley, fr. Midland: Fisher Bisinger, sr.; Alex Smith, so. North Cedar: Ethan Sahr, so.; Devon Willis, jr. Northeast: Tristen Daniels, sr. Prince of Peace: Patrick Mulholland, jr. Tipton: Logan Hoffman, sr.; Trent Pelzer, so. Wapello: Logan Belzer, sr. West Liberty: Caleb Wulf, 8th; Bryce Esmoil, sr. Wilton: Brock Hartley, jr.; Chantz Stevens, jr.

