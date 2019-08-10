FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Devon Breiholz
School: Moline
Year: Senior
Stats: 6-1, 3.22 ERA, 49 Ks, 24 walks
Quick hit: Off to play at Luther College, Breiholz was first team all-Big Six and the team's starting pitcher in its regional championship win. His ERA was 2.04 in league games.
Graysen Drezek
School: North Scott
Year: Junior
Stats: 6-3, 1.22 ERA, 57 1/3 IP, 77 Ks, 26 walks; .312 avg., 14 RBIs
Quick hit: All-MAC and Class 4A third team all-state by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Drezek led MAC in ERA and was second in strikeouts. He struck out 15 in win over Bettendorf.
CATCHER
Eric Clifton
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .347 avg., 16 RBIs, .456 OBP, threw out 10 baserunners
Quick hit: Earned first team all-MAC and all-district accolades for a team which won 25 games and qualified for the state tournament. He committed just one error in 211 chances.
FIRST BASE
Drew Logel
School: Muscatine
Year: Senior
Stats: .402 avg., 25 runs, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 5 HR, 28 RBIs
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and second team all-state in 4A by IPSWA, Logel led Muskies in 10 offensive categories. He also was his team's top pitcher, limiting three MAC foes to three earned runs or less.
SECOND BASE
Peyton Lindmark
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .378 avg., 25 runs, 6 doubles, HR, 24 RBIs, .473 OBP
Quick hit: Third on team in average, the all-MAC and all-district performer batted cleanup in PV's lineup. He had at least one hit in 11 of the Spartans' last 14 games.
SHORTSTOP
Brody Harding
School: Moline
Year: Senior
Stats: .392 avg., 32 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 27 RBIs, 19 SB
Quick hit: The Illinois recruit, all-Big Six selection and four-year starter led the Maroons in batting average. He recorded a league-best nine stolen bases in 10 conference games.
THIRD BASE
Michael Connor
School: Moline
Year: Senior
Stats: .333 avg., 21 runs, 4 doubles, 5 HR, 35 RBIs
Quick hit: Team leader in RBIs, Connor helped Maroons to 26 wins, a share of Big Six title and 4A regional championship. He was one of five Moline players named first team all-Big Six.
OUTFIELD
Logan Gluba
School: Davenport West
Year: Senior
Stats: .495 avg., 44 runs, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 31 RBIs, 21 SB, .607 OBP
Quick hit: Center fielder led MAC in average by more than 45 percentage points. The first team all-MAC and 4A second team all-stater was first in league in runs and third in RBIs.
Joe Simpson
School: Clinton
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .448 avg., 36 runs, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 13 RBIs, 40 SB, .504 OBP
Quick hit: All-MAC and all-district selection, the center fielder was second in MAC in hitting and had almost double the stolen bases of any other player.
Chase VanDerGinst
School: Alleman
Year: Senior
Stats: .398 avg., 46 runs, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 7 HR, 45 RBIs, 44 SB
Quick hit: An Illinois Class 2A all-stater and Western Illinois recruit, he led the Pioneers to a fourth-place state finish. The right fielder also was 3-0 on mound with a 2.44 ERA.
UTILITY
Nick Gottilla (captain)
School: Davenport Assumption
Year: Senior
Stats: 9-1, 1.31 ERA, 58 2/3 IP, 95 Ks; .361 avg., 36 runs, 6 triples, 5 HR, 23 RBIs, 14 SB
Quick hit: University of Central Florida recruit powered Knights to 32 wins and 3A state semifinals. The co-MAC player of year and 3A all-stater was among state leaders in strikeouts.
Nate Sheets
School: Alleman
Year: Senior
Stats: .403 avg., 48 runs, 11 doubles, 5 triples, HR, 16 RBIs
Quick hit: Served as the No. 2 hitter in Alleman's lineup for 2A fourth-place state finishers. The all-Big Six left fielder led Pioneers in average, runs and triples.
Jack Young
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: 7-2, 1.83 ERA, 68 2/3 IP, 57 Ks; .407 avg., 26 runs, 50 hits, 30 RBIs
Quick hit: Co-MAC player of the year and 4A first team all-stater, Young was team's top pitcher and third baseman. He led team in average and struck out only twice in 123 at-bats.
SECOND TEAM
Position;Name;School;Year;Stats
P;Brandon Schlichting;Assumption;Sr.;7-1, 1.27 ERA, 55 1/3 IP, 53 Ks
P;Collin Snyder;Alleman;Jr.;5-1, 1.94 ERA, 61 1/3 IP, 24 walks, 66 Ks
C;Jayson Willers;Assumption;Sr.;.289 avg., 7 doubles, 4 HRs, 25 RBIs; 6-0, 2.31 ERA
1B;Aiden Michna;Moline;Sr.;.340 avg., 34 runs, 3 doubles, HR, 28 RBIs
2B;Adin DeLaRosa;Davenport Central;Sr.;.370 avg., 23 runs, 9 doubles, 13 RBIs
SS;Max Holy;Clinton;Jr.;.443 avg., 36 runs, 15 doubles, 28 RBIs, 12 SB
3B;Jeremy McIntosh;Assumption;Jr.;.358 avg., 26 runs, 2 doubles, 31 RBIs
OF;Jose Lara;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;.385 avg., 33 runs, 9 doubles, 25 RBIs, 8 SB
OF;Sam Mattecheck;Alleman;Sr.;.341 avg., 48 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, HR
OF;Chase Moseley;North Scott;Sr.;.395 avg., 7 doubles, 4 triples, 12 RBIs, 13 SB
UT;Jake Matthaidess;North Scott;Jr.;.309 avg., 2 HR, 22 RBIs; 4-2, 1.88 ERA
UT;Max Slavens;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;.295 avg., 9 doubles, 2 HR, 25 RBIs; 4-0, 2.28 ERA
UT;Bryce Trask;Rock Island;Sr.;.306 avg., 6 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR, 23 RBIs
HONORABLE MENTION
Alleman: Jono Berry, sr.; Zach Carpita, so.
Assumption: Seth Adrian, jr.; Julien Broderson, sr.; Nate Schlichting, jr.
Bettendorf: Trevor Feller, sr.; Adam Like, jr.; Ashton Westphall, fr.
Clinton: Riley Hill, sr.; Matt Swamberger, sr.
Davenport Central: Spencer Darland, sr.; Josh Hann, sr.; Donny Jestel, sr.; Anthony Smith, sr.
Davenport North: Cody DePardo, jr.; Blake Stoughton, sr.; Bryan Verdon, sr.; Jack West, jr.; Nathan Williams, sr.
Davenport West: Leo DeLaPaz, sr.; Adam Good, sr.; Ryan McKown, jr.
Moline: Sam Monroe, jr.; Jacob Pauwels, jr.; Noah Sebben, sr.
North Scott: Gordy Field, sr.; Austin Schneider, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Seth Clausen, so.; Kyle McDermott, sr.; Ryan Mumey, so.
Rock Island: Charlie Allison, sr.; Vincent Esposito, jr.; Carson James, sr.
United Township: Zach Markin, jr.; Tyler Runkle, sr.