FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Devon Breiholz

School: Moline

Year: Senior

Stats: 6-1, 3.22 ERA, 49 Ks, 24 walks

Quick hit: Off to play at Luther College, Breiholz was first team all-Big Six and the team's starting pitcher in its regional championship win. His ERA was 2.04 in league games. 

Graysen Drezek

School: North Scott

Year: Junior

Stats: 6-3, 1.22 ERA, 57 1/3 IP, 77 Ks, 26 walks; .312 avg., 14 RBIs

Quick hit: All-MAC and Class 4A third team all-state by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Drezek led MAC in ERA and was second in strikeouts. He struck out 15 in win over Bettendorf.

CATCHER

Eric Clifton

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: .347 avg., 16 RBIs, .456 OBP, threw out 10 baserunners

Quick hit: Earned first team all-MAC and all-district accolades for a team which won 25 games and qualified for the state tournament. He committed just one error in 211 chances. 

FIRST BASE

Drew Logel

School: Muscatine

Year: Senior

Stats: .402 avg., 25 runs, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 5 HR, 28 RBIs

Quick hit: First team all-MAC and second team all-state in 4A by IPSWA, Logel led Muskies in 10 offensive categories. He also was his team's top pitcher, limiting three MAC foes to three earned runs or less.

SECOND BASE

Peyton Lindmark

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: .378 avg., 25 runs, 6 doubles, HR, 24 RBIs, .473 OBP

Quick hit: Third on team in average, the all-MAC and all-district performer batted cleanup in PV's lineup. He had at least one hit in 11 of the Spartans' last 14 games. 

SHORTSTOP

Brody Harding

School: Moline

Year: Senior

Stats: .392 avg., 32 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 27 RBIs, 19 SB

Quick hit: The Illinois recruit, all-Big Six selection and four-year starter led the Maroons in batting average. He recorded a league-best nine stolen bases in 10 conference games. 

THIRD BASE

Michael Connor

School: Moline

Year: Senior

Stats: .333 avg., 21 runs, 4 doubles, 5 HR, 35 RBIs

Quick hit: Team leader in RBIs, Connor helped Maroons to 26 wins, a share of Big Six title and 4A regional championship. He was one of five Moline players named first team all-Big Six.

OUTFIELD

Logan Gluba

School: Davenport West

Year: Senior

Stats: .495 avg., 44 runs, 6 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 31 RBIs, 21 SB, .607 OBP

Quick hit: Center fielder led MAC in average by more than 45 percentage points. The first team all-MAC and 4A second team all-stater was first in league in runs and third in RBIs.

Joe Simpson

School: Clinton

Year: Sophomore

Stats: .448 avg., 36 runs, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 13 RBIs, 40 SB, .504 OBP

Quick hit: All-MAC and all-district selection, the center fielder was second in MAC in hitting and had almost double the stolen bases of any other player. 

Chase VanDerGinst

School: Alleman

Year: Senior

Stats: .398 avg., 46 runs, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 7 HR, 45 RBIs, 44 SB

Quick hit: An Illinois Class 2A all-stater and Western Illinois recruit, he led the Pioneers to a fourth-place state finish. The right fielder also was 3-0 on mound with a 2.44 ERA. 

UTILITY

Nick Gottilla (captain)

School: Davenport Assumption

Year: Senior

Stats: 9-1, 1.31 ERA, 58 2/3 IP, 95 Ks; .361 avg., 36 runs, 6 triples, 5 HR, 23 RBIs, 14 SB

Quick hit: University of Central Florida recruit powered Knights to 32 wins and 3A state semifinals. The co-MAC player of year and 3A all-stater was among state leaders in strikeouts. 

Nate Sheets

School: Alleman

Year: Senior

Stats: .403 avg., 48 runs, 11 doubles, 5 triples, HR, 16 RBIs

Quick hit: Served as the No. 2 hitter in Alleman's lineup for 2A fourth-place state finishers. The all-Big Six left fielder led Pioneers in average, runs and triples. 

Jack Young

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: 7-2, 1.83 ERA, 68 2/3 IP, 57 Ks; .407 avg., 26 runs, 50 hits, 30 RBIs

Quick hit: Co-MAC player of the year and 4A first team all-stater, Young was team's top pitcher and third baseman. He led team in average and struck out only twice in 123 at-bats. 

SECOND TEAM

Position;Name;School;Year;Stats

P;Brandon Schlichting;Assumption;Sr.;7-1, 1.27 ERA, 55 1/3 IP, 53 Ks

P;Collin Snyder;Alleman;Jr.;5-1, 1.94 ERA, 61 1/3 IP, 24 walks, 66 Ks

C;Jayson Willers;Assumption;Sr.;.289 avg., 7 doubles, 4 HRs, 25 RBIs; 6-0, 2.31 ERA

1B;Aiden Michna;Moline;Sr.;.340 avg., 34 runs, 3 doubles, HR, 28 RBIs

2B;Adin DeLaRosa;Davenport Central;Sr.;.370 avg., 23 runs, 9 doubles, 13 RBIs 

SS;Max Holy;Clinton;Jr.;.443 avg., 36 runs, 15 doubles, 28 RBIs, 12 SB

3B;Jeremy McIntosh;Assumption;Jr.;.358 avg., 26 runs, 2 doubles, 31 RBIs 

OF;Jose Lara;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;.385 avg., 33 runs, 9 doubles, 25 RBIs, 8 SB

OF;Sam Mattecheck;Alleman;Sr.;.341 avg., 48 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, HR

OF;Chase Moseley;North Scott;Sr.;.395 avg., 7 doubles, 4 triples, 12 RBIs, 13 SB

UT;Jake Matthaidess;North Scott;Jr.;.309 avg., 2 HR, 22 RBIs; 4-2, 1.88 ERA

UT;Max Slavens;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;.295 avg., 9 doubles, 2 HR, 25 RBIs; 4-0, 2.28 ERA

UT;Bryce Trask;Rock Island;Sr.;.306 avg., 6 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR, 23 RBIs

HONORABLE MENTION

Alleman: Jono Berry, sr.; Zach Carpita, so. 

Assumption: Seth Adrian, jr.; Julien Broderson, sr.; Nate Schlichting, jr. 

Bettendorf: Trevor Feller, sr.; Adam Like, jr.; Ashton Westphall, fr.

Clinton: Riley Hill, sr.; Matt Swamberger, sr. 

Davenport Central: Spencer Darland, sr.; Josh Hann, sr.; Donny Jestel, sr.; Anthony Smith, sr. 

Davenport North: Cody DePardo, jr.; Blake Stoughton, sr.; Bryan Verdon, sr.; Jack West, jr.; Nathan Williams, sr. 

Davenport West: Leo DeLaPaz, sr.; Adam Good, sr.; Ryan McKown, jr. 

Moline: Sam Monroe, jr.; Jacob Pauwels, jr.; Noah Sebben, sr.

North Scott: Gordy Field, sr.; Austin Schneider, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Seth Clausen, so.; Kyle McDermott, sr.; Ryan Mumey, so.

Rock Island: Charlie Allison, sr.; Vincent Esposito, jr.; Carson James, sr.

United Township: Zach Markin, jr.; Tyler Runkle, sr. 

