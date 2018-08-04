Try 1 month for 99¢

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Julien Broderson

School: Assumption

Year: Junior

Stats: 8-0, 1.03 ERA, 54 1/3 IP, 61 Ks, 19 walks

Quick hit: IPSWA Class 3A first team all-stater and all-district choice pitched two-hit shutout in state quarterfinals and three-hitter in state title win over Harlan. He allowed just two runs in his last 25 innings of work.

Graysen Drezek

School: North Scott

Year: Sophomore

Stats: 6-0, 1.65 ERA, 2 saves, 55 IP, 66 Ks, 23 walks

Quick hit: Earned first team all-MAC and all-district accolades in helping North Scott win league title and reach state. With fastball in mid 80s, Drezek struck out career-high 13 in one-hit shutout against Davenport North. 

CATCHER

Tony Barreca

School: North Scott

Year: Senior

Stats: .469 avg., 50 runs, 60 hits, 11 doubles, 22 RBI, 15 SB

Quick hit: Georgetown baseball prospect was first team all-MAC, all-district and all-state in 4A. A three-year starter, Barreca leaves as school's career leader in hits (163) and runs (122) and third in batting average (.417).

FIRST BASE

Evan Crawford

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: .366 avg., 35 runs, 53 hits, 14 doubles, 8 HR, 41 RBI, 6 SB

Quick hit: Headed to Division II Missouri Science and Technology to play baseball, Crawford was all-MAC, all-district and a 4A second team all-state choice. He led MAC in home runs and was second in RBI. 

SECOND BASE

Andrew Barrett

School: Alleman

Year: Senior

Stats: .400 avg., 25 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 30 RBI, 11 SB

Quick hit: A three-sport standout, Barrett earned first team all-Western Big Six honors while helping anchor the Pioneers' infield.

SHORTSTOP

Trevor Burkhart

School: Davenport West

Year: Senior

Stats: .432 avg., 35 runs, 48 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBI, 40 SB

Quick hit: The MAC's top base stealer earned all-MAC, all-district and third team all-state honors in 4A. Headed to play at Parkland Community College, Burkhart struck out only four times in 110-plus at-bats. 

THIRD BASE

Brooks Sunny

School: North Scott

Year: Senior

Stats: .466 avg., 31 runs, 48 hits, 14 doubles, 44 RBI, 13 SB; 5-0, 1.31 ERA

Quick hit: MAC player of year and three-year starter tied for league lead in doubles and was conference's top run producer. An Arkansas-Fort Smith (Division II) recruit, he earned 4A first team all-state honors. 

OUTFIELD

Nick Drobushevich

School: Moline

Year: Junior

Stats: .404 avg., 36 runs, 12 doubles, 5 triples, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 22 SB

Quick hit: A Northern Illinois commit, Drobushevich earned first team all-Western Big Six honors after leading the Maroons in home runs.

Eric Maffie

School: Moline

Year: Senior

Stats: .404 avg., 35 runs, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 44 RBI

Quick hit: Earned all-state honors from the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association and first team all-conference honors while leading the Maroons in runs driven in.

Chase VanDerGinst

School: Alleman

Year: Junior

Stats: .441 avg., 49 runs, 15 doubles, 5 triples, 3 HR, 37 RBI, 22 SB

Quick hit: An IHSBCA all-state selection, VanDerGinst led the Pioneers in doubles and triples while helping Alleman win 30 games and repeat as Western Big Six champions. Is committed to play at Western Illinois.

UTILITY

Nick Gottilla

School: Assumption

Year: Junior

Stats: 6-1, 1.04 ERA, 47 IP, 91 Ks, 34 walks; .307 avg., 28 runs, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 28 RBI

Quick hit: Class 3A first team all-stater pitched a no-hitter in district final against Dubuque Wahlert and spun a one-hitter versus Sioux City Heelan in state semifinal. He had record five hits in state title game against Harlan.

Brendan Hird

School: Alleman

Year: Senior

Stats: .443 avg., 37 runs, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 23 RBI, 30 SB; 2-0, 1.17 ERA

Quick hit: First team all-conference selection used his speed at the leadoff spot to kickstart the Alleman offense. He led the Pioneers in average and stolen bases and also contributed from the mound.

Clayton Nettleton

School: Davenport West

Year: Senior

Stats: 5-3, 1.80 ERA, 60 1/3 IP, 103 Ks, 27 walks; .368 avg., 12 doubles, 29 walks, 13 RBI

Quick hit: Iowa recruit was first team all-MAC, all-district and 4A all-state. Nettleton had six outings with at least 10 strikeouts this season, including 15 in a one-hitter over North. He led West with 13 extra-base hits.

SECOND TEAM

Caleb Evans

Pitcher, jr., Davenport Central

Stats: 5-0, 1.59 ERA, 39 2/3 IP, 32 Ks, 14 walks

Carter Schierbrock

Pitcher, sr., Moline

Stats: 7-1, 1.73 ERA, 56 2/3 IP, 6 walks

Clayton Thomas

Catcher, sr., Rock Island

Stats: .381 avg., 3 2B, 1 3B, 26 RBI, 13 SB

Jared Beck

First base, sr., Davenport North

Stats: .345 avg., 40 hits, 14 doubles, HR, 17 RBI; 4-3, 2.48 ERA

Noah Sebben

Second base, jr., Moline

Stats: .354 avg., 22 runs, 11 2B, 1 3B, 16 RBI

Brody Harding

Shortstop, jr., Moline

Stats: .317 avg., 40 runs, 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 17 steals

Erik Hoffman

Third base, sr., Alleman

Stats: .413 avg., 39 runs, 9 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 43 RBI, 21 SB; 2-2, 1.77 ERA

Jayce Levy

Outfield, sr., Assumption

Stats: .377 avg., 24 runs, 43 hits, 10 doubles, HR, 18 RBI, 15 SB

Chris McFarland

Outfield, sr., Alleman

Stats: .404, 12 2B, 31 RBI, 12 SB; 3-0, 1.03 ERA

Jared Simpson

Outfield, sr., Clinton

Stats: .390 avg., 25 runs, 41 hits, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 15 SB

Seth Adrian

Utility, so., Assumption

Stats: .381 avg., 51 hits, 8 doubles, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 12 walks

Carter Bell

Utility, jr., Bettendorf

Stats: .384 avg., 30 runs, 43 hits, 9 doubles, 5 triples, 3 HR, 23 RBI, 13 SB; 2-3, 3.15 ERA, 46 2/3 IP, 50 Ks

Will Kranz

Utility, jr., Davenport Central

Stats: .347 avg., 27 runs, 35 hits, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 23 RBI, 20 walks, 18 SB; 5-2, 19 2/3 IP, 14 Ks

HONORABLE MENTION

Alleman: Jono Berry, jr., Sam Mattecheck, jr.; Luke Trondson, sr.

Assumption: Donaven Juarez, sr.; Daniel Powers, sr.; Brandon Schlichting, jr.; Ryan Wohlers, sr.

Bettendorf: Trevor Feller, jr.; Kyle Huesmann, sr.

Clinton: Dante Brunson, jr.; Brennen Lemke, sr.

Davenport Central: Adin DeLaRosa, jr.; Nick Fleming, jr.; Spencer Darland, jr.; Josh Hann, jr.; Brendan Gogulich, sr.

Davenport North: Adam Borcher, sr.; Jack West, so. 

Davenport West: Alex Hunt, sr.; Kyle Oberbroeckling, sr.

Moline: Dan Anderson, sr.; Jordan Benson, sr.; Drew Parks, sr.

Muscatine: Gavyn Ashley, sr.; Drew Logel, jr.; Joseph Morrison, sr.

North Scott:  Kyle Denison, sr.; Jake Matthaidess, so.; Chase Moseley, jr.; Cayle Webster, sr. 

Pleasant Valley: Ely Adams, jr.; Carter Hoskins, jr.; Kyle Stoddard, sr.; Jack Young, so.

Rock Island: P.T. Boeye, sr.; Aaron Voss, jr.; Khyri White, jr.

United Township: Tyler Runkle, jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times