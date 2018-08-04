FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Julien Broderson
School: Assumption
Year: Junior
Stats: 8-0, 1.03 ERA, 54 1/3 IP, 61 Ks, 19 walks
Quick hit: IPSWA Class 3A first team all-stater and all-district choice pitched two-hit shutout in state quarterfinals and three-hitter in state title win over Harlan. He allowed just two runs in his last 25 innings of work.
Graysen Drezek
School: North Scott
Year: Sophomore
Stats: 6-0, 1.65 ERA, 2 saves, 55 IP, 66 Ks, 23 walks
Quick hit: Earned first team all-MAC and all-district accolades in helping North Scott win league title and reach state. With fastball in mid 80s, Drezek struck out career-high 13 in one-hit shutout against Davenport North.
CATCHER
Tony Barreca
School: North Scott
Year: Senior
Stats: .469 avg., 50 runs, 60 hits, 11 doubles, 22 RBI, 15 SB
Quick hit: Georgetown baseball prospect was first team all-MAC, all-district and all-state in 4A. A three-year starter, Barreca leaves as school's career leader in hits (163) and runs (122) and third in batting average (.417).
FIRST BASE
Evan Crawford
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .366 avg., 35 runs, 53 hits, 14 doubles, 8 HR, 41 RBI, 6 SB
Quick hit: Headed to Division II Missouri Science and Technology to play baseball, Crawford was all-MAC, all-district and a 4A second team all-state choice. He led MAC in home runs and was second in RBI.
SECOND BASE
Andrew Barrett
School: Alleman
Year: Senior
Stats: .400 avg., 25 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 30 RBI, 11 SB
Quick hit: A three-sport standout, Barrett earned first team all-Western Big Six honors while helping anchor the Pioneers' infield.
SHORTSTOP
Trevor Burkhart
School: Davenport West
Year: Senior
Stats: .432 avg., 35 runs, 48 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBI, 40 SB
Quick hit: The MAC's top base stealer earned all-MAC, all-district and third team all-state honors in 4A. Headed to play at Parkland Community College, Burkhart struck out only four times in 110-plus at-bats.
THIRD BASE
Brooks Sunny
School: North Scott
Year: Senior
Stats: .466 avg., 31 runs, 48 hits, 14 doubles, 44 RBI, 13 SB; 5-0, 1.31 ERA
Quick hit: MAC player of year and three-year starter tied for league lead in doubles and was conference's top run producer. An Arkansas-Fort Smith (Division II) recruit, he earned 4A first team all-state honors.
OUTFIELD
Nick Drobushevich
School: Moline
Year: Junior
Stats: .404 avg., 36 runs, 12 doubles, 5 triples, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 22 SB
Quick hit: A Northern Illinois commit, Drobushevich earned first team all-Western Big Six honors after leading the Maroons in home runs.
Eric Maffie
School: Moline
Year: Senior
Stats: .404 avg., 35 runs, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 44 RBI
Quick hit: Earned all-state honors from the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association and first team all-conference honors while leading the Maroons in runs driven in.
Chase VanDerGinst
School: Alleman
Year: Junior
Stats: .441 avg., 49 runs, 15 doubles, 5 triples, 3 HR, 37 RBI, 22 SB
Quick hit: An IHSBCA all-state selection, VanDerGinst led the Pioneers in doubles and triples while helping Alleman win 30 games and repeat as Western Big Six champions. Is committed to play at Western Illinois.
UTILITY
Nick Gottilla
School: Assumption
Year: Junior
Stats: 6-1, 1.04 ERA, 47 IP, 91 Ks, 34 walks; .307 avg., 28 runs, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 28 RBI
Quick hit: Class 3A first team all-stater pitched a no-hitter in district final against Dubuque Wahlert and spun a one-hitter versus Sioux City Heelan in state semifinal. He had record five hits in state title game against Harlan.
Brendan Hird
School: Alleman
Year: Senior
Stats: .443 avg., 37 runs, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 23 RBI, 30 SB; 2-0, 1.17 ERA
Quick hit: First team all-conference selection used his speed at the leadoff spot to kickstart the Alleman offense. He led the Pioneers in average and stolen bases and also contributed from the mound.
Clayton Nettleton
School: Davenport West
Year: Senior
Stats: 5-3, 1.80 ERA, 60 1/3 IP, 103 Ks, 27 walks; .368 avg., 12 doubles, 29 walks, 13 RBI
Quick hit: Iowa recruit was first team all-MAC, all-district and 4A all-state. Nettleton had six outings with at least 10 strikeouts this season, including 15 in a one-hitter over North. He led West with 13 extra-base hits.
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Evans
Pitcher, jr., Davenport Central
Stats: 5-0, 1.59 ERA, 39 2/3 IP, 32 Ks, 14 walks
Carter Schierbrock
Pitcher, sr., Moline
Stats: 7-1, 1.73 ERA, 56 2/3 IP, 6 walks
Clayton Thomas
Catcher, sr., Rock Island
Stats: .381 avg., 3 2B, 1 3B, 26 RBI, 13 SB
Jared Beck
First base, sr., Davenport North
Stats: .345 avg., 40 hits, 14 doubles, HR, 17 RBI; 4-3, 2.48 ERA
Noah Sebben
Second base, jr., Moline
Stats: .354 avg., 22 runs, 11 2B, 1 3B, 16 RBI
Brody Harding
Shortstop, jr., Moline
Stats: .317 avg., 40 runs, 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 17 steals
Erik Hoffman
Third base, sr., Alleman
Stats: .413 avg., 39 runs, 9 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 43 RBI, 21 SB; 2-2, 1.77 ERA
Jayce Levy
Outfield, sr., Assumption
Stats: .377 avg., 24 runs, 43 hits, 10 doubles, HR, 18 RBI, 15 SB
Chris McFarland
Outfield, sr., Alleman
Stats: .404, 12 2B, 31 RBI, 12 SB; 3-0, 1.03 ERA
Jared Simpson
Outfield, sr., Clinton
Stats: .390 avg., 25 runs, 41 hits, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 15 SB
Seth Adrian
Utility, so., Assumption
Stats: .381 avg., 51 hits, 8 doubles, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 12 walks
Carter Bell
Utility, jr., Bettendorf
Stats: .384 avg., 30 runs, 43 hits, 9 doubles, 5 triples, 3 HR, 23 RBI, 13 SB; 2-3, 3.15 ERA, 46 2/3 IP, 50 Ks
Will Kranz
Utility, jr., Davenport Central
Stats: .347 avg., 27 runs, 35 hits, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 23 RBI, 20 walks, 18 SB; 5-2, 19 2/3 IP, 14 Ks
HONORABLE MENTION
Alleman: Jono Berry, jr., Sam Mattecheck, jr.; Luke Trondson, sr.
Assumption: Donaven Juarez, sr.; Daniel Powers, sr.; Brandon Schlichting, jr.; Ryan Wohlers, sr.
Bettendorf: Trevor Feller, jr.; Kyle Huesmann, sr.
Clinton: Dante Brunson, jr.; Brennen Lemke, sr.
Davenport Central: Adin DeLaRosa, jr.; Nick Fleming, jr.; Spencer Darland, jr.; Josh Hann, jr.; Brendan Gogulich, sr.
Davenport North: Adam Borcher, sr.; Jack West, so.
Davenport West: Alex Hunt, sr.; Kyle Oberbroeckling, sr.
Moline: Dan Anderson, sr.; Jordan Benson, sr.; Drew Parks, sr.
Muscatine: Gavyn Ashley, sr.; Drew Logel, jr.; Joseph Morrison, sr.
North Scott: Kyle Denison, sr.; Jake Matthaidess, so.; Chase Moseley, jr.; Cayle Webster, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Ely Adams, jr.; Carter Hoskins, jr.; Kyle Stoddard, sr.; Jack Young, so.
Rock Island: P.T. Boeye, sr.; Aaron Voss, jr.; Khyri White, jr.
United Township: Tyler Runkle, jr.