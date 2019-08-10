FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Jaren Brucher
School: Geneseo
Year: Senior
Stats: Recorded six wins, 0.87 ERA, 62 Ks, 5 ER
Quick hit: Central Missouri commit pitched a one-hitter in a regional semifinal loss to Galesburg.
Dawson Schulenberg
School: Orion
Year: Senior
Stats: 7-1, 1.26 ERA, 54 Ks; .272 avg., 7 RBIs, 7 SB
Quick hit: A unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West selection helped the Chargers to a conference and Class 2A regional title.
CATCHER
Jared Griffin
School: Riverdale
Year: Junior
Stats: .441 avg., 3 doubles, 10 RBIs, 6 SB
Quick hit: First team all-TRAC West selection helped the Rams to a second- place finish in conference play.
FIRST BASE
Matthew Gray
School: Mercer County
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .374 avg., 26 runs, 7 doubles, 5 HR, 44 RBIs
Quick hit: Set a single-season school record for RBIs while earning second team all-Lincoln Trail honors.
INFIELDERS
Travis Coleman
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Year: Senior
Stats: .447 avg., 24 runs, 13 doubles, HR, 24 RBIs; 3-0, 1.50 ERA, 47 Ks
Quick hit: First team all-TRAC East selection helped the Panthers to a 17-10 finish.
Ryan Goodman
School: Annawan-Wethersfield
Year: Junior
Stats: .431 avg., 25 runs, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HR, 31 RBIs
Quick hit: He was a first team all-Lincoln Trail selection for the Titans.
Derek Tracy
School: West Carroll
Year: Junior
Stats: .415 avg., .541 OBP, .708 SLG
Quick hit: Was a unanimous first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference selection for the Thunder.
OUTFIELDERS
Jeff Garrett
School: Mercer County
Year: Senior
Stats: .385 avg., 24 runs, 5 doubles, HR, 28 RBIs; 5-2, 1.50 ERA, 70 Ks
Quick hit: First team all-Lincoln Trail selection led the Golden Eagles to a 20-10 season.
Jake Reusch
School: Mercer County
Year: Senior
Stats: .378 avg., 45 runs, 7 doubles, 4 HR, 31 RBIs, 15 SB; 2-1, 3.17 ERA, 46 Ks
Quick hit: Earned first team all-Lincoln Trail honors for the Golden Eagles
Jacob Ryan
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Year: Senior
Stats: .321 avg., 25 runs, 7 doubles, 15 RBIs, 13 SB; 6-2, 1.43 ERA, 54 Ks
Quick hit: Unanimous first team all-TRAC East selection helped the Panthers to a Class 2A regional title.
UTILITY
Cole Franks (captain)
School: Ridgewood
Year: Senior
Stats: .410 avg., 29 runs, 15 doubles, 3 HR, 35 RBIs, 11 SB; 10-2, 0.86 ERA, 119 Ks
Quick hit: Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state selection set single-season school records in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
Coltin Quagliano
School: Annawan-Wethersfield
Year: Sophomore
Stats: .460 avg., 17 runs, 5 doubles, 16 RBIs; 5-2, 1.82 ERA, 37 Ks
Quick hit: Already a gridiron standout, he earned first team all-Lincoln Trail honors on the diamond.
Aiden Sullivan
School: West Carroll
Year: Junior
Stats: .324 avg., struck out seven times; 1.49 ERA, 84 Ks
Quick hit: First team all-NUIC selection for the Thunder
SECOND TEAM
Position;Name;School;Year;Stats
P;Ethan Holbert;Rockridge;Jr.;4-4, 2.70 ERA, 38 IP, 51 Ks
P;Kyle Yeater;Sherrard;Jr.;4-3, 1.50 ERA, 54 Ks
C;Brian Anderson;Ridgewood;Sr.;.322 avg., 2 doubles, 25 RBIs; 3-0, 2.47 ERA
1B;Cade Franks;Ridgewood;Jr.;.359 avg., 31 runs, 5 doubles, 18 RBIs, 13 SB
IF;Colton Garcia;Geneseo;Sr.;.378 avg., 17 runs, 6 doubles, 22 RBIs
IF;Christian Grems;Orion;Jr.;.368 avg., 23 runs, 5 doubles, 27 RBIs, 11 SB
IF;Jacob Griffin;Riverdale;So.;.418 avg., 10 runs, 4 doubles, 10 RBIs, 5 SB
OF;Drake McDonough;Ridgewood;Sr.;.340 avg., 36 runs, 2 triples, 18 RBIs, 28 SB
OF;Riley Fetterer;Rockridge;Sr.;.345 avg., 28 runs, 9 doubles, HR, 13 RBIs, 16 SB
OF;Seth West;Orion;Sr.;.269 avg., 23 runs, HR, 14 SB; 5-1, 1.29 ERA, 63 Ks
UT;Ethan Medenblik;Morrison;Sr.;Unanimous first team all-TRAC West
UT;Nate Olson;Sherrard;Jr.;5-2, 2.01 ERA, 54 Ks; .325 avg., 6 doubles, 15 RBIs
UT;Mike Popkin;West Carroll;Jr.;3-3, 2.11 ERA, 60 Ks; .388 avg., .537 slugging
HONORABLE MENTION
Annawan-Wethersfield: Isaac Frank, sr.; Eli Merrick, so.; Tyler Nichols, sr. Erie-Prophetstown: Harrison Ames, so.; Evan Camper, sr.; Travis Coleman, sr.; Josh Hammer, sr.; Clayton Johnson, jr.; Bryce Rosenow, so. Fulton: Connor Barnett, so.; Larson Barnett, sr.; Drew Dykstra, fr. Galva: Brayden Collins, jr.; Gunner Spivey, sr. Kewanee: Blaine Pickering, jr.; Willie Terry, sr.; Griffin Tondreau, sr.; Ian Welgat, sr. Mercer County: Trey Essig, jr.; Cade Sharp, jr. Morrison: Nate Helms, so.; Dillon Still, sr.; John Winkelman, so. Orion: Ben Dunlap, jr.; Quinn Hoftender, fr.; Ryan Jungwirth, jr.; Jacob Kruse, jr. Ridgewood: Ganon Greenman, so.; Michael Wiley, jr. Riverdale: Nathan Bradley, jr.; Noah Tackett, sr.; Kale Van Huizen, sr, Rockridge: Drake Bevans, jr.; Jakob Borkaw, sr.; T.J. Ulfig, so. Sherrard: Bryce Davis, jr.; Tanner Humphrey, jr.; Caleb McWhorter, jr. West Carroll: Carson Rice, jr.; Kody Sipe, jr.