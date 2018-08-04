FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Erik North
School: Fulton
Year: Senior
Stats: 6-2, 1.81 ERA, 67 Ks; .384 avg, 18 runs, 6 2B, 2 HR, 31 RBI
Quick hit: A unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West selection helped the Steamers finish in the top half of a strong conference.
Seth West (captain)
School: Orion
Year: Junior
Stats: 6-3, 1.68 ERA, 42 Ks; .376 avg., 22 runs, 6 2B, HR, 29 RBI, 16 SB
Quick hit: Unanimous first team all-TRAC West selection helped the Chargers win 20 games and a Class 2A regional title.
CATCHER
Zac Olson
School: Geneseo
Year: Junior
Stats: .351, 17 runs, 23 stolen bases
Quick hit: Versatile player worked his way back from injury to help lead the Maple Leafs through a rebuilding season.
INFIELDERS
Blake Cheesman
School: Annawan-Wethersfield
Year: Senior
Stats: .433 avg., 21 runs, 3 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 24 RBI
Quick hit: A first team all-Lincoln Trail selection is one of two Titans to be named to the McDonald's High School All-Star Team.
Jaden Dellitt
School: Mercer County
Year: Senior
Stats: .462 avg., 29 runs, 9 2B, HR, 20 RBI
Quick hit: Took a big step in his senior year, leading the Golden Eagles in batting average while earning first team all-conference honors.
Michael Hinerichsen
School: Ridgewood
Year: Senior
Stats: .404 avg., 23 runs, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 29 RBI
Quick hit: A repeat first team all-area selection earned all-Lincoln Trail first team honors this season.
Gio Lee
School: Mercer County
Year: Senior
Stats: .338 avg., 16 runs, 6 2B, 22 RBI
Quick hit: A first team all-Lincoln Trail selection helped lift the Golden Eagles to a conference title.
OUTFIELDERS
Bryce Elias
School: Annawan-Wethersfield
Year: Senior
Stats: .423 avg., 25 runs, 7 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 24 RBI
Quick hit: Named to the McDonald's High School All-Star team and earned first team all-conference honors after tearing his ACL in football season.
Jordan Pierceson
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Year: Senior
Stats: .403 avg., 20 runs, 3 2B, 10 RBI; 2-0, 1.97 ERA
Quick hit: A unanimous first team all-Three Rivers East selection for the Panthers.
Seth Sikkema
School: Fulton
Year: Senior
Stats: .403 avg., 14 runs, 2 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 24 RBI
Quick hit: Named as an unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West selection after making it to the state tournament in bowling in the winter.
UTILITY
Justin Bost
School: Rockridge
Year: Senior
Stats: .387 avg., 4 2B, 1 3B, 20 RBI; 3-1, 2.21 ERA, 43 Ks
Quick hit: Played all over the field for the Rockets, earning first team all-TRAC honors.
A.J. Hatlestad
School: Sherrard
Year: Senior
Stats: .429 avg., 22 runs, 8 2B, 25 RBI; 1-3, 2.87 ERA, 49 Ks
Quick hit: A unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West selection led the Tigers in batting average and proved to be a solid contributor on the mound.
Jacob Ryan
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Year: Junior
Stats: .429 avg., 20 runs, 3 2B, 1 3B, 19 RBI; 1-1, 1.64 ERA, 28 Ks
Quick hit: Led the Panthers in batting average, runs scored, hits, triples and runs driven in.
SECOND TEAM
Cole Franks
Pitcher, jr., Ridgewood
Stats: 5-2, 2.42 ERA, 60 Ks; .357 avg., 28 runs, 5 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 23 RBI
Cade Quick
Pitcher, sr., Mercer County
Stats: 6-2, 2.20 ERA, 36 Ks
Anthony Ruggles
Catcher, sr., Mercer County
Stats: .310 avg., 5 2B, 1 HR, 17 RBI
Ryan Goodman
Infielder, so., Annawan-Wethersfield
Stats: .386 avg., 24 runs, 5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBI
Drew Minas
Infielder, sr., Orion
Stats: .381 avg., 19 runs, 9 2B, 18 RBI, 15 SB
Kyle Wise
Infielder, sr., Geneseo
Stats: .284 avg., 7 2B, 15 RBI
Daimon Zurcher
Infielder, sr., Orion
Stats: .324, 28 runs, 5 2B, 2 3B, 18 RBI, 9 SB
Jake Reusch
Outfielder, jr., Mercer County
Stats: .302 avg., 19 runs, 3 2B, 1 3B, 21 RBI; 3-2, 2.00 ERA
Levi Swanson
Outfielder, sr., Ridgewood
Stats: .309, 21 runs, 4 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 20 RBI
Kyle Yeater
Outfielder, so., Sherrard
Stats: .349, 20 runs, 2 2B, 11 RBI; 2-0, 2.95 ERA
Riley Fetterer
Utility, jr., Rockridge
Stats: .318 avg., 19 runs, 2 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI
Christian Grems
Utility, so., Orion
Stats: .312, 25 runs, 3 2B, 1 3B, 24 RBI, 13 steals; 3-2, 2.53 ERA, 26 Ks
Cory Simpson
Utility, sr., West Carroll
Stats: All-state selection for 20-win team
HONORABLE MENTION
Annawan-Wethersfield: Coltin Qugaliano, fr.; Erie-Prophetstown: Owen Behrens, sr., Travis Coleman, jr., Josh Hammer, jr.; Fulton: Larson Barnett, jr., Hunter Collachia, sr., Ethan Fish, sr., Cody Sanderson, sr., Austin Schroeder, sr.; Galva: Nick Anderson, sr., Jerrod Cortes, sr., Mason Kaiser, sr.; Gunner Spivey, jr.; Geneseo: Jaren Brucher, jr.; Kewanee: Jeremy Burhorn, sr.; Steven Earthely, sr.; Griffin Tondreau, jr.; Mercer County: James Hay, sr., Kaedin Harmon, sr., Conner Jenkins, sr.; Morrison: Reilly Dolan, sr., Ethan Medenblik, jr., Allan Meinsma, sr., Luke Wilkens, sr., Riley Wilkens, so.; Orion: Noah Anderson, sr., Ryan Jungwirth, so., Jacob Kruse, so., Cole Lievens, jr., Dawson Schulenberg, jr.; Ridgewood: Dawson Anderson, sr., Briar Greenman, sr., Ryan Goodman, so.; Riverdale: Blake DeClercq, sr., Jared Griffin, so.; Rockridge: Drake Bevans, so., Jake Brokaw, jr., Ethan Holbert, so., Jimmy Johnson, sr., Nolan Throne, so.; Sherrard: Bryce Davis, so., Brady Hartman, fr., Caleb McWhorter, so., Nate Olson, so.; West Carroll: Kaleb Plattenberger, sr., Kody Plattenberger, sr., Aiden Sullivan, so.