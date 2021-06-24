Quagliano completes hat trick with all-state baseball nod

He finished the season batting .545 and drove in 24 runs with a .650 on-base percentage. He scored 22 runs after delivering eight doubles, seven triples and 19 stolen bases. On the mound, he had a 2-4 record with a 1.70 ERA and three saves. He struck out 55 and walked 14 in 37 innings for the sectional champ Titans.

“I was only able to coach him this year,” said Keane. “But the amount of pleasure I got from coaching him being a baseball guy and watching him was just awesome.”

Keane said that was not only watching Quagliano perform in the clutch, but watching him play the game the way it is supposed to be played and with a high baseball IQ.

“He was a lot of fun to watch, just the way that he goes about the game,” said Keane. “You just don't have that with every kid.”

Ferrari, an All-Western Big 6 selection this season who is headed to Southwestern Illinois College, batted .420 and finished with a .534 OBP. He drove in 30 runs and had three homers and 13 doubles. He was also 10 for 10 in stolen bases.

Both Quagliano and Ferrari have one attribute in common that their coaches appreciated — leadership.