Quagliano completes hat trick with all-state baseball nod

When the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state teams this week, it was good news for two local senior standouts.
And quite possibly a little bit of history for one of them.
Alleman's Dom Ferrari (3A) and Annawan-Wethersfield standout Coltin Quagliano (1A) were both selections to the honor squads that are limited to first-team picks only.
For Quagliano, it completed a hat trick. He finished his final year as an all-stater in all three of his major sports — football, basketball and baseball.
“It's an honor, especially for working so hard ever since I was little,” said Quagliano. “Going into my freshman year, that was kind of a goal me and my dad set to get all-state in all three sports just to show how all the work I've put in has finally paid off. … That's one goal I've always wanted to accomplish and words can't express how I feel about doing that.”
A-W baseball coach Pat Keane wrapped it up succinctly.
“It's a one-of-a-kind honor for one-of-a-kind kid,” he said.
The latest honor was not taken for granted. However, it was a common way for the 18-year-old to finish a season as he has been awarded double-digit all-state nods in his remarkable career.
“The last four years, I can't express how fun, amazing, overwhelming it has been being in those regional moments and sectional moments,” said Quagliano, who is still mulling his college plans that will center on baseball. “I love having a ball in my hands and always will.”
He finished the season batting .545 and drove in 24 runs with a .650 on-base percentage. He scored 22 runs after delivering eight doubles, seven triples and 19 stolen bases. On the mound, he had a 2-4 record with a 1.70 ERA and three saves. He struck out 55 and walked 14 in 37 innings for the sectional champ Titans.
“I was only able to coach him this year,” said Keane. “But the amount of pleasure I got from coaching him being a baseball guy and watching him was just awesome.”
Keane said that was not only watching Quagliano perform in the clutch, but watching him play the game the way it is supposed to be played and with a high baseball IQ.
“He was a lot of fun to watch, just the way that he goes about the game,” said Keane. “You just don't have that with every kid.”
Ferrari, an All-Western Big 6 selection this season who is headed to Southwestern Illinois College, batted .420 and finished with a .534 OBP. He drove in 30 runs and had three homers and 13 doubles. He was also 10 for 10 in stolen bases.
Both Quagliano and Ferrari have one attribute in common that their coaches appreciated — leadership.
“We knew what we were going to get from Dom from a statistical standpoint,” said retired Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. “But what we were most impressed with was his leadership. He really led our team this year being a senior catcher who caught every inning for us. He was just a leader on and off the field by hos work ethic and how he approached the game every day.”
It was the same story for the humble Quagliano with the Titans.
“Everyone looked up to him,” said Keane. “We had a young team and played quite a few freshmen and sophomores that played and hey looked up to him and he was great with them. He brought them along, he was positive with them, he encouraged them. He told them things that they needed to do differently and they hung on every word he said.
“As a coach, when you have someone doing that for you, it's awesome.”