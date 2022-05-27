Quick response lifts Maroons to regional final

Moline’s rapid response team delivered when it was needed most Friday.

The Maroons answered a pair of first-inning runs by Pekin with three of their own in the bottom half of inning on their way to a 6-2 victory in an Illinois Class 4A regional baseball semifinal at Holmgren Field.

"It was good to come right back and put three up like that," said Hunter Warren, who was in the middle of the making that happen.

"We came out, got the game tied up and took the lead, took the momentum right back and went on from there."

Moline needed that after the Dragons’ Colin DeLaere belted a two-run home run to right-center in the top half of the opening inning.

Pekin pitcher Gavin Thompson walked Alex Schimmel and Noah Harrison to open the bottom half of the first when Warren reached out to lay down a bunt toward third base.

The ball didn’t travel more than 20 feet, but Warren ended up on third base.

Dragons third baseman Mason Nauman scooped up the bunt, but his throw skipped past first base and Schimmel and Harrison raced home as Warren motored to third following the error.

"I don’t bunt often, but I was able to get it down," Warren said. "I was just trying to do something to help us get back in the game after the home run, and it worked. We were able to get a couple of runs back pretty quickly and we kept chipping away it."

Warren then scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a one-out infield single to second by Davis Hoffstatter, pushing Moline in front, 3-2.

Those proved to be the only runs the Maroons would need to advance to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final at Holmgren Field against Plainfield Central, a 3-0 winner over United Township.

Moline coach Craig Schimmel liked not only the way his team responded to the early deficit but how it continued to work to build its lead once it moved ahead.

"It was a good response, what you hope to see. It took away from any energy they might have had by putting two up right away," Schimmel said. "I thought our guys came right back focused on responding and kept pushing forward."

The Maroons (22-11) finished with just six hits in the game but added to their lead with runs in the second and fourth innings.

Alex Schimmel extended the lead to 4-2 when he homered to right with one out in the second inning.

Josh Morales opened the fourth inning with single to left and came around to score on a passed ball after advancing to third on an error as Alex Schimmel reached on a fielder’s choice.

Seamus Boyle brought Moline’s final run home, scoring Alex Schimmel on a sacrifice fly to right.

Maroons pitchers Conner Schimmel, Zach Holton and Ethan Mesich-Fiems combined on the six-hit victory.

"Conner didn’t have his best stuff, his ball was up in the zone more than usual, so we went to the pen when their order came up the third time around, and Zach and Ethan did a nice job," Craig Schimmel said.

Holton held the Dragons hitless for two innings after entering the game to open the fifth and Mesich-Fiems finished off the five-hit win, surrendering a single in the top of the seventh that was wiped away when Moline turned a game-ending double play.

