Rebuilding Erie-Prophetstown pitching staff having to wait

PROPHETSTOWN — Having paid his dues as a sophomore coach and varsity assistant for nearly two decades, Brad Tichler's waiting finally paid off with a varsity baseball program of his own to run.
Now, Tichler and his players with the Erie-Prophetstown co-op are hoping to have a season to call their own.
After spending the last two springs as Michael Hart's varsity assistant after being E-P's sophomore head man from 2013-17, Tichler was tapped as the Panthers' varsity head coach to succeed Hart, who left for an elementary school teaching job and assistant coaching spot in his adopted hometown of Sterling.
The Erie-Prophetstown team he takes over is coming off a 17-10 finish in 2019 that included a Class 2A regional championship, the Panthers' first since winning back-to-back titles in 2013 and '14.
However, with Illinois-bound senior ace Clayton Johnson (4-2, 2.60 ERA, 57 strikeouts in '19) the only returner among E-P's top five pitchers last spring, having all of April's schedule wiped by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into the works for a Panther club that lost several key players to graduation.
"That's where COVID has really hurt us," said Tichler. "We're a little young this year, and Clayton's the only guy back who threw a lot of innings last year, so we weren't returning a ton of pitching. (Prophetstown athletic director Mark Lofgren) did a great job of getting our games scheduled so that we could play a lot of them early on.
"Then this hit, and now we're at a standstill. I know some guys have been throwing at home and doing a lot of individual stuff because we can't get together and work as a group."
Schools in Illinois are set for a May 1 re-opening date as of now and Tichler hopes to have the chance to see his first varsity squad the following week.
"I'm hoping we can get back to it," he said. "There's still hope, and that's what we're banking on, with the IHSA taking the wait-and-see approach. I know (the IHSA's) Craig Anderson and Sam Knox said we could possibly play into June, which would be a good thing."
Even with the loss of Evan Camper, Travis Coleman, Josh Hammer and Jacob Ryan from the pitching rotation, not to mention the numbers they produced at the plate during last year's regional-title run, the Panthers came into the new decade with high hopes after placing second in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division behind 2018 2A state champion Spring Valley Hall.
Now, like all area teams, they are busy playing the waiting game as Tichler hopes his younger players get the diamond time they need to build on last year's success.
"Pitching is our biggest need after losing four of our five starters. Pitching and defense wins you a lot of games," he said. "I've got seven to eight guys I'm pretty confident in. They just need that varsity experience."
