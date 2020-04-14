Rebuilding Erie-Prophetstown pitching staff having to wait

"Then this hit, and now we're at a standstill. I know some guys have been throwing at home and doing a lot of individual stuff because we can't get together and work as a group."

Schools in Illinois are set for a May 1 re-opening date as of now and Tichler hopes to have the chance to see his first varsity squad the following week.

"I'm hoping we can get back to it," he said. "There's still hope, and that's what we're banking on, with the IHSA taking the wait-and-see approach. I know (the IHSA's) Craig Anderson and Sam Knox said we could possibly play into June, which would be a good thing."

Even with the loss of Evan Camper, Travis Coleman, Josh Hammer and Jacob Ryan from the pitching rotation, not to mention the numbers they produced at the plate during last year's regional-title run, the Panthers came into the new decade with high hopes after placing second in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division behind 2018 2A state champion Spring Valley Hall.

Now, like all area teams, they are busy playing the waiting game as Tichler hopes his younger players get the diamond time they need to build on last year's success.

"Pitching is our biggest need after losing four of our five starters. Pitching and defense wins you a lot of games," he said. "I've got seven to eight guys I'm pretty confident in. They just need that varsity experience."