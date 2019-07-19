Pleasant Valley's baseball team was having trouble scoring runs early in the season. Derek Stecklein and his staff shook up the lineup.
It has resulted in more consistent offensive production and more victories.
The bottom half of the order accounted for seven hits Friday night to help PV outlast Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-5 in a Class 4A substate opener.
"Our top guys would get on, but our five through nine guys weren't scoring them," Stecklein said. "We extended our lineup a little bit.
"It has been good to see the bottom of the lineup do some really nice things for us."
PV (23-11) advances to play second-seeded Iowa City High in a substate semifinal Monday night at Mercer Park in Iowa City. The winner travels to top-seeded Linn-Mar for a trip to state on Wednesday night.
"We're hot right now," PV senior Max Slavens said. "I'd put us up against anybody in our substate, and I think we have a good chance."
The Spartans and J-Hawks came in on hot streaks. PV has won 11 of 12 and Jefferson had prevailed in 12 of its last 13.
Stecklein's team overcame two deficits, a 2-0 margin in the second and a 5-3 hole in the fourth.
The big inning for PV was a four-run fifth.
Seth Clausen, hitting eighth in the Spartans' order, delivered the third of his three hits to tie the game.
After Jack Young singled and stole second, Eric Clifton had the game's biggest hit. The catcher ripped a 1-2 pitch from reliever Ozzie Meiborg past the second baseman for a two-run single.
"Just thinking I was due for a hit," Clifton said. "I tried to time him up.
"I was worried right off the bat when it was going toward the second baseman. Luckily, it got past him and scored two."
Clifton came into the game hitting .363, but was 2 for his last 12.
"Eric is a gamer," Stecklein said. "We moved him into the No. 2 hole about a month ago and he's sorted of taking off. We know it is there."
Young and Clausen did the rest on the mound.
Despite the heat index over 100 degrees at the start of the game, Young worked into the seventh inning. The junior right-hander scattered eight hits, half of those to Jefferson's Willie Guy.
"He battled back really well," Clifton said. "He stayed in it the whole time, got some momentum going and did what he could."
After Guy led off the seventh with a single, Clausen came in and retired the next three hitters. He recorded two strike outs and got Spencer Smith to pop out to end the game.
"Just the fight and camaraderie of this group is unbelievable," said Slavens, who was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of runs scored. "All the way up and down, from seniors to freshmen, we were all together and it showed in the dugout. Our energy was great throughout the game."
PV has scored at least seven runs in nine of its last 12 games. It finished with 11 hits and had a slew of other opportunities with 12 left on base.
"We've done a phenomenal job in the second half of the season of being resilient," Stecklein said. "We've sort of put it all together when we needed to and found ways to win baseball games.
"Hopefully, we can continue this run."
Stecklein said Slavens will get the start on the mound in Monday's game. The Spartans lost to the Little Hawks 8-6 on June 26 in the teams' lone regular-season meeting.
"We're going to be ready to hit," Stecklein said. "We're just excited to keep playing and be ready to go Monday night."