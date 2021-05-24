Ridgewood stays in LTC hunt but has bigger goals

WOODHULL — At this point, the Ridgewood baseball squad's bid to defend its 2019 Lincoln Trail Conference championship is taking a back seat to a different set of goals.

With just one week of regular-season action remaining, the Spartans are focused more on building a full head of steam for next week's Class 1A regional and look to use their remaining games to do just that.

Hosting Mercer County on Monday afternoon at AlWood High School, Ridgewood built a seven-run lead after four innings and it proved to be enough as the Golden Eagles rallied in the late innings, but fell short as the Spartans prevailed 9-6 for their fourth straight victory.

Now 7-4 in LTC play, Ridgewood (9-8 overall) can only be co-champs at best after first-place United (14-2, 10-1) defeated West Central 8-2 at Biggsville.

"Honestly, that's not something we talk a whole lot about, whether it's in seasons where we win the conference or seasons that we don't win it," said Ridgewood coach Seth Spivey. "Our focus is to get better each and every day, and that's where we're at right now, especially with this week and having to play a lot of games in a row.

"We've been tested a lot this year, and we're hoping to have some good momentum for the postseason."