Ridgewood stays in LTC hunt but has bigger goals

WOODHULL — At this point, the Ridgewood baseball squad's bid to defend its 2019 Lincoln Trail Conference championship is taking a back seat to a different set of goals.
With just one week of regular-season action remaining, the Spartans are focused more on building a full head of steam for next week's Class 1A regional and look to use their remaining games to do just that.
Hosting Mercer County on Monday afternoon at AlWood High School, Ridgewood built a seven-run lead after four innings and it proved to be enough as the Golden Eagles rallied in the late innings, but fell short as the Spartans prevailed 9-6 for their fourth straight victory.
Now 7-4 in LTC play, Ridgewood (9-8 overall) can only be co-champs at best after first-place United (14-2, 10-1) defeated West Central 8-2 at Biggsville.
"Honestly, that's not something we talk a whole lot about, whether it's in seasons where we win the conference or seasons that we don't win it," said Ridgewood coach Seth Spivey. "Our focus is to get better each and every day, and that's where we're at right now, especially with this week and having to play a lot of games in a row.
"We've been tested a lot this year, and we're hoping to have some good momentum for the postseason."
Up 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, Ridgewood broke loose for five runs as a Mitchell Brooks RBI double got things started, followed by an RBI single from Ganon Greenman. A two-run double by Alex White capped the uprising and put the Spartans up 7-0.
That lead appeared to be safe as senior pitcher Colton Stahl (2-2) took a no-hitter into the top of the fifth, having retired 10 straight batters with five strikeouts up to that point. But after a lead-off walk to Kellan King, an elevated pitch count resulted in Stahl's day coming to an end.
The Golden Eagles (5-5, 4-5 LTC) took advantage by closing the gap to 7-4 on a three-run Tyler Bridgford home run, followed by Braxton Kellett's two-out RBI single. MerCo tried to make it a two-run game on Michael Smith's base hit, but Ridgewood center-fielder Keagan Hixson threw out Matthew Gray at the plate to end the rally.
"We rallied in the first inning. He was a little wild," said Mercer County coach Jacob Harrison, whose club loaded the bases in the top of the first on a hit batter and two walks before Stahl put out the fire. "We got a little passive after that, because we expected him to still be wild.
"When he got the hook, we adjusted and got more aggressive in the zone, but we didn't adjust quick enough."
The Spartans got two of those runs back in their half of the fifth on a solo homer by Greenman and Hunter Meirhaeghe's RBI double. That gave the hosts the cushion they needed to hold on down the stretch.
"Going up 7-0 against a good team like Mercer County, we knew we had to keep going no matter what," said White. "We couldn't take our foot off the gas."