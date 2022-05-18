Rivals Orion, Sherrard to meet for 2A regional baseball crown

SHERRARD — It will be an all-Three Rivers West Division showdown for a Class 2A regional title.

The host Sherrard Tigers (12-10) and the TRAC West co-champion Orion Chargers (23-6) will face off 11 a.m. Saturday after both scored semifinal wins Wednesday.

Top-seeded Orion got all it could handle in a 4-1 win over Rockridge.

After the ninth-seeded Rockets tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, the Chargers rose to the challenge in their half of the inning, scoring three times and riding the pitching of senior ace Quinn Hoftender.

"You never want to take a team for granted, especially in the playoffs," said Hoftender (6-1), who went the distance to finish with a five-hitter with two walks and seven strikeouts. He also singled in Cole Kratzberg to put Orion up 1-0 in the opening inning.

"It doesn't matter if the other team is seeded No. 1 or No. 10, we've got to go out and play our game. It was a little frustrating when they tied it, but I had confidence that we'd come back and put some runs across."

The Rockets (8-16) tied it in the top of the fourth when Evan DeKeyrel executed the one-out squeeze play to score Seth Kramer from third base. Rockridge had runners on first and second, but Hoftender put out the fire.

Orion quickly struck back in the home half of the fourth when Drake Gunn's one-out single scored pinch-runner Brayden Murdock.

"I went up with the same approach: do the job and get the go-ahead run in," Gunn said. "We knew we had to put more runs on the board to win, and we kept the same approach."

That approach worked out for Gavin Awbrey as he delivered a two-run single to score Gunn and Alex Edwards and stake the Chargers to a three-run lead.

"It was a full count, and I just wanted to try to put the ball in play," Awbrey said. "He (Rockridge senior pitcher Tyler Hendley) left his curve hanging, and I turned on it."

That one inning proved to be the undoing for Hendley (3-3), who allowed six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings of work.

Rockridge had its opportunites, leaving nine runners on base. The Rockets had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the top of the sixth, but could not capitalize.

"Tyler's a very good pitcher, and he kept his cool today," said Rockridge coach Ryan Page. "He was mixing up his pitches and controlled the zone all day. I couldn't be happier. It was great for him as a senior to go out with a great outing. I only wish we could've won it for him."

Sherrard 7, Kewanee 0: In the nightcap at the Joel Brunsvold Complex, Sherrard senior pitching ace Brennan Welch took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and ended up with a two-hit, nine-strikeout gem as the seventh-seeded Tigers blanked Kewanee.

"I knew it, but I reminded myself around the second inning not to think about it," said Welch (4-2), who retired the first 11 batters he faced. "I knew it was there, but it was not my first priority. It doesn't matter as long as we win, then it's all good."

Sherrard gave Welch support right from the start, with Broc DeHamer's RBI double scoring Holland Anderson in the top of the first inning.

Two innings later, an Aiden Switzer RBI double and a Boilermaker error had the Tigers up 3-0. A Clayton Matkovic RBI groundout in the top of the fourth put the regional hosts up by four runs.

"It was nice to get some runs early and let Brennan relax on the mound," Sherrard coach Nick Basala said. "He was ready to go. That's being a senior and wanting to compete, and he had good stuff (Wednesday)."

The Tigers put the fourth-seeded Boilers (14-8) away with a three-run sixth, with a pair of errors fueling the fire.

