River Kings clobber No. 1 Sabers in five innings

DEWITT — It took just five innings for Clinton to shock Class 3A top-ranked Central DeWitt in a muggy non-conference game Wednesday night, 14-0.

Clinton (5-4) tallied seven runs on seven hits in the top of the fourth and scored in every inning. The River Kings had four players with two RBIs and had seven batters with hits.

River Kings head coach Kevin Cunningham had nothing but positive things to say about his team, who also held the Sabers to just one hit in the five-inning affair.

“This was our first breakout game of the season,” Cunningham said. “We were going against a great team and our guys put together a complete game, with timely baserunning, solid hitting and great defense to back up our pitching.”

On the mound for Clinton was Jai Jensen, who had four strikeouts and allowed just two walks in the contest.

Jensen was proud of the win, but wanted to turn his attention to the upcoming conference games.

“We need to keep this momentum moving forward,” Jensen said. “Non-conference wins are nice, but we need to keep this going and get some wins in the MAC. I want to keep the same energy and not be intimidated later on in the season.”