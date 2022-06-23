River Kings erupt for 33 runs in doubleheader sweep of Falcons

Off in the distance beyond the center field fence at Davenport West’s baseball complex Thursday night, fireworks filled the sky for a couple minutes.

The Clinton High School baseball team provided its own pyrotechnics show this week.

Coach Kevin Cunningham’s team erupted for 20 runs in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game for the second time in about 72 hours with a 20-5 and 13-3 sweep of West.

The River Kings (12-9, 9-5 MAC) tallied 61 runs in sweeping a pair of league doubleheaders this week from Muscatine and West.

Clinton scored in every inning in the opener, including a seven-run first and six-run third. It generated at least one run in six of its seven at-bats in the nightcap.

Contributions were aplenty.

Leadoff hitter Ian Thomas was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in the opener. No. 3 hitter and all-stater Jai Jensen clubbed a three-run homer. Cleanup hitter Logan Mulholland smacked a triple and then roped a homer. Isaac Huizenga, hitting in the eighth spot, was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Entering the game eighth in Class 4A in batting average at .323, Clinton had 16 hits in the opener.

When it wasn’t hitting, it was capitalizing on free passes. The River Kings drew 10 walks in Game 1 and eight more in Game 2.

Huizenga registered three more hits and two RBIs in the second contest. Jensen had two hits and two RBIs while Mulholland homered and knocked in two to back winning pitcher Addison Binnie, who struck out eight in five innings.

West scored a pair of runs in the opening inning of Game 2 to snatch a 2-1 lead, but Clinton responded with two runs in the second and five more in the third.

The River Kings have had a half-dozen innings this week where they scored at least four runs.

Brady Hansen had three hits for the Falcons (9-19, 3-11) in Game 1. Ian Keeney and Jaylen Green each contributed two hits in the second game.

The second game was delayed for about 20 minutes after the home plate umpire was hit in the throat area with a foul tip and departed the game. The base umpire took over behind the plate and Davenport West sophomore coach Gary Green stepped into umpire the bases.

