River Kings erupt for 33 runs in doubleheader sweep of Falcons

Clinton's Jai Jensen high-fives Clinton head coach Kevin Cunningham after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game between Davenport West and Clinton on Thursday.
Clinton's Ian Thomas (15) slides into second base as Davenport West's Keegan Thomas (6) turns around to attempt the tag during the first inning of Thursday's game at the Davenport West Baseball Complex.
Clinton's Addison Binnie (24) throws to first base after forcing out Davenport West's Keegan Thomas (6) at second base during the second inning of Thursday's baseball game at West.
Off in the distance beyond the center field fence at Davenport West’s baseball complex Thursday night, fireworks filled the sky for a couple minutes.
The Clinton High School baseball team provided its own pyrotechnics show this week.
Coach Kevin Cunningham’s team erupted for 20 runs in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game for the second time in about 72 hours with a 20-5 and 13-3 sweep of West.
The River Kings (12-9, 9-5 MAC) tallied 61 runs in sweeping a pair of league doubleheaders this week from Muscatine and West.
Clinton scored in every inning in the opener, including a seven-run first and six-run third. It generated at least one run in six of its seven at-bats in the nightcap.
Contributions were aplenty.
Leadoff hitter Ian Thomas was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in the opener. No. 3 hitter and all-stater Jai Jensen clubbed a three-run homer. Cleanup hitter Logan Mulholland smacked a triple and then roped a homer. Isaac Huizenga, hitting in the eighth spot, was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Entering the game eighth in Class 4A in batting average at .323, Clinton had 16 hits in the opener.
When it wasn’t hitting, it was capitalizing on free passes. The River Kings drew 10 walks in Game 1 and eight more in Game 2.
Huizenga registered three more hits and two RBIs in the second contest. Jensen had two hits and two RBIs while Mulholland homered and knocked in two to back winning pitcher Addison Binnie, who struck out eight in five innings.
West scored a pair of runs in the opening inning of Game 2 to snatch a 2-1 lead, but Clinton responded with two runs in the second and five more in the third.
The River Kings have had a half-dozen innings this week where they scored at least four runs.
Brady Hansen had three hits for the Falcons (9-19, 3-11) in Game 1. Ian Keeney and Jaylen Green each contributed two hits in the second game.
The second game was delayed for about 20 minutes after the home plate umpire was hit in the throat area with a foul tip and departed the game. The base umpire took over behind the plate and Davenport West sophomore coach Gary Green stepped into umpire the bases.
Assumption, Iowa’s top-ranked Class 3A team, overcame a 6-4 deficit midway through the fifth inning to win a 7-6 nonconference game over Dyersville Beckman, ranked fifth in the state this week in Class 2A.
With fellow co-leader Davenport Assumption set to finish its suspended doubleheader with Clinton this afternoon, PV took advantage by sweeping Davenport West Thursday evening, taking the opener 9-2 and posting a 15-1, five-inning victory in the nightcap to move into sole possession of first place in the MAC.
Assumption finishes its suspended game with Clinton and holds off a River King rally to win 6-2. The Knights then overcame a five-run deficit to complete the sweep with a 10-5 victory. Winners of 13 straight, Assumption (17-3) moves back into a tie for the MAC baseball lead with Pleasant Valley at 10-0.
Fulton senior pitcher/outfielder Drew Dykstra was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 1A All-State team after helping lead the Steamers to their first regional championship since 2016 this past season.
