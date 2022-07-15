River Kings' Jensen named MAC player of year

Clinton High School senior Jai Jensen was recognized Friday as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's baseball player of the year in voting by the head coaches.

Jensen, headed to play at Des Moines Area Community College, batted .433 with five triples, four home runs and knocked in 38 runs for the River Kings, who finished third in the MAC with a 13-5 mark.

Besides his production at the plate, Jensen was 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA on the mound in conference play and was also one of the league's top catchers.

In his three seasons as a varsity starter, Jensen compiled nearly 125 total hits and had a batting average over .430 in each of those seasons.

Davenport Assumption, the MAC runner-up and the league's lone state qualifier, had five players selected to the first team with pitchers Tyler Welch and Chance Dreyer along with second baseman Jay Costello, outfielder Noah Mack and Max Stein at utility.

Dreyer and Welch combined for nine conference wins and 72 strikeouts.

Junior shortstop Addison Binnie and senior first baseman Seth Dotterweich joined Jensen on the first team from Clinton.

League champion Pleasant Valley and North Scott each had two first-team selections. The Spartans were represented by senior third baseman Barrett Lindmark and junior outfielder Caden McDermott.

Pitcher Cody Sunny and catcher Ryan Campbell represented North Scott on the top team.

Davenport North sophomore Klayton Bolkema, who hit a league-best .542 in conference play, was a first-team selection in the outfield as was Central DeWitt sophomore Jacob Maher, who batted .468 in MAC games.

PV's Derek Stecklein was selected as the coach of the year.

All-MAC teams

First team

Pitchers -- Cody Sunny, sr., North Scott; Tyler Welch, jr., Assumption; Chance Dreyer, sr., Assumption

Catcher -- Ryan Campbell, sr., North Scott

First base -- Seth Dotterweich, sr., Clinton

Second base -- Jay Costello, sr., Assumption

Shortstop -- Addison Binnie, jr., Clinton

Third base -- Barrett Lindmark, sr., Pleasant Valley

Outfield -- Klayton Bolkema, so., Davenport North; Caden McDermott, jr., Pleasant Valley; Noah Mack, sr., Assumption; Jacob Maher, so., Central DeWitt

Utility -- Jai Jensen, sr., Clinton; Max Stein, sr., Assumption

Second team

Pitchers -- Luke Bohonek, jr., Bettendorf; Keegan Shovlain, sr., Assumption; Sam Skarich, sr., North Scott

Catcher -- Ryan Thoreson, sr., Pleasant Valley

First base -- Ian Dittmer, jr., North Scott

Second base -- Tyge Lyon, so., Pleasant Valley

Shortstop -- Maddox Sullivan, so., Davenport Central

Third base -- Denison Franklin, jr., Davenport North

Outfield -- Drew Micek, sr., Pleasant Valley; John Argo, sr., Assumption; Logan Mulholland, sr., Clinton; Isaac Huizenga, so., Clinton

Utility -- Tate Lyon, so., Pleasant Valley; Michael Ray, sr., Assumption

Honorable mention

Assumption: Jeffrey Davis, Alex Good, Nic Orr

Bettendorf: Wrigley Matthys, Connor Chase, Parker Miller

Central DeWitt: Noah Thein, Kyle Bixby, Tyson Dunne

Clinton: Ben Wittenauer, Ian Thomas, Tavian Bailey

Davenport Central: Zack Faulkiner, Wyatt Hillyer, Corbin Simatovich

Davenport North: Nolan Mosier, Cody Baumer, Bryce Pauly

Davenport West: Brady Hansen, Ashton Hazelett, Jaylen Green

Muscatine: Douglas Custis, Xavier Lerma, Jaime Martinez

North Scott: Kaden Kelley, Joe Knepper, Noah Young

Pleasant Valley: Sam George, Carsen Williams, Ike Swanson

Player of Year: Jensen (Clinton)

Coach of Year: Derek Stecklein (PV)