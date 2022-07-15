River Kings' Jensen named MAC player of year

Clinton High School senior Jai Jensen was recognized Friday as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's baseball player of the year in voting by the head coaches.
Jensen, headed to play at Des Moines Area Community College, batted .433 with five triples, four home runs and knocked in 38 runs for the River Kings, who finished third in the MAC with a 13-5 mark.
Besides his production at the plate, Jensen was 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA on the mound in conference play and was also one of the league's top catchers.
In his three seasons as a varsity starter, Jensen compiled nearly 125 total hits and had a batting average over .430 in each of those seasons.
Davenport Assumption, the MAC runner-up and the league's lone state qualifier, had five players selected to the first team with pitchers Tyler Welch and Chance Dreyer along with second baseman Jay Costello, outfielder Noah Mack and Max Stein at utility.
Dreyer and Welch combined for nine conference wins and 72 strikeouts.
Junior shortstop Addison Binnie and senior first baseman Seth Dotterweich joined Jensen on the first team from Clinton.
League champion Pleasant Valley and North Scott each had two first-team selections. The Spartans were represented by senior third baseman Barrett Lindmark and junior outfielder Caden McDermott.
Pitcher Cody Sunny and catcher Ryan Campbell represented North Scott on the top team.
Davenport North sophomore Klayton Bolkema, who hit a league-best .542 in conference play, was a first-team selection in the outfield as was Central DeWitt sophomore Jacob Maher, who batted .468 in MAC games.
PV's Derek Stecklein was selected as the coach of the year.
All-MAC teams
First team
Pitchers -- Cody Sunny, sr., North Scott; Tyler Welch, jr., Assumption; Chance Dreyer, sr., Assumption
Catcher -- Ryan Campbell, sr., North Scott
First base -- Seth Dotterweich, sr., Clinton
Second base -- Jay Costello, sr., Assumption
Shortstop -- Addison Binnie, jr., Clinton
Third base -- Barrett Lindmark, sr., Pleasant Valley
Outfield -- Klayton Bolkema, so., Davenport North; Caden McDermott, jr., Pleasant Valley; Noah Mack, sr., Assumption; Jacob Maher, so., Central DeWitt
Utility -- Jai Jensen, sr., Clinton; Max Stein, sr., Assumption
Second team
Pitchers -- Luke Bohonek, jr., Bettendorf; Keegan Shovlain, sr., Assumption; Sam Skarich, sr., North Scott
Catcher -- Ryan Thoreson, sr., Pleasant Valley
First base -- Ian Dittmer, jr., North Scott
Second base -- Tyge Lyon, so., Pleasant Valley
Shortstop -- Maddox Sullivan, so., Davenport Central
Third base -- Denison Franklin, jr., Davenport North
Outfield -- Drew Micek, sr., Pleasant Valley; John Argo, sr., Assumption; Logan Mulholland, sr., Clinton; Isaac Huizenga, so., Clinton
Utility -- Tate Lyon, so., Pleasant Valley; Michael Ray, sr., Assumption
Honorable mention
Assumption: Jeffrey Davis, Alex Good, Nic Orr
Bettendorf: Wrigley Matthys, Connor Chase, Parker Miller
Central DeWitt: Noah Thein, Kyle Bixby, Tyson Dunne
Clinton: Ben Wittenauer, Ian Thomas, Tavian Bailey
Davenport Central: Zack Faulkiner, Wyatt Hillyer, Corbin Simatovich
Davenport North: Nolan Mosier, Cody Baumer, Bryce Pauly
Davenport West: Brady Hansen, Ashton Hazelett, Jaylen Green
Muscatine: Douglas Custis, Xavier Lerma, Jaime Martinez
North Scott: Kaden Kelley, Joe Knepper, Noah Young
Pleasant Valley: Sam George, Carsen Williams, Ike Swanson
Player of Year: Jensen (Clinton)
Coach of Year: Derek Stecklein (PV)