Riverdale baseball program facing another empty spring

"With a new staff and a new dynamic, we knew the direction we wanted the program to go in, and the guys were taking the steps to win a championship."

While the prospect of losing an entire season is something Gonzalez and the Rams would hope to avoid, at the same time they are looking to the long term in the team's rebuilding process.

Although Riverdale will graduate a strong senior nucleus consisting of catcher Jared Griffin (.441, 10 RBIs in 2019), outfielder/pitcher Carson Ebenroth and utility man Nathan Bradley, there is a solid group of underclassmen to build upon, led by junior shortstop/pitcher Jacob Griffin (.418, 10 RBIs, 10 runs).

Coming up just one win short of winning their second-ever regional championship and their first since 2006, the Rams are looking forward — whether it be this spring or next — to continuin on the upswing.

"If (losing the entire '20 campaign) were to happen, we would lose three great seniors, all impact players, and it would be sad to lose them this way, not getting to play their last year of baseball," Gonzalez stated. "But, I think the guys we have back will be able to pick up where they left off.

"The way we've developed the program, we still can be competitive, with how hard these guys are working. We're looking into what we're going to do to reach the goal of being a championship team."

