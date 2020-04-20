Riverdale baseball program facing another empty spring

PORT BYRON — Five years ago, varsity baseball at Riverdale found itself forced to take a season off due to low participation numbers.
Now, with the program having made major strides in its rebuilding process, it may be compelled to spend another idle spring, albeit for factors beyond its control.
With the IHSA set to make its final decision regarding the fate of the 2020 spring sports season today in a videoconference meeting, the Rams are anxiously awaiting that decision along with the rest of the state.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the cessation of in-person classroom sessions for the remainder of the school year last Friday.
If the high school baseball season is halted before it had a chance to begin, that would also halt the momentum Riverdale built last season under first-year head coach David Gonzalez. The Rams went 11-8 for their first winning season since 2011 and finished second behind Orion in the Three Rivers Conference West Division.
"It was great to be a part of that success," said Gonzalez, whose squad finished a game behind the Chargers in the TRAC West with a 7-3 league mark. "The guys put in the work to be where they wanted to be, which was to be a competing program, and we brought in the right coaching staff to push them in that direction. It was a great situation for us.
"With a new staff and a new dynamic, we knew the direction we wanted the program to go in, and the guys were taking the steps to win a championship."
While the prospect of losing an entire season is something Gonzalez and the Rams would hope to avoid, at the same time they are looking to the long term in the team's rebuilding process.
Although Riverdale will graduate a strong senior nucleus consisting of catcher Jared Griffin (.441, 10 RBIs in 2019), outfielder/pitcher Carson Ebenroth and utility man Nathan Bradley, there is a solid group of underclassmen to build upon, led by junior shortstop/pitcher Jacob Griffin (.418, 10 RBIs, 10 runs).
Coming up just one win short of winning their second-ever regional championship and their first since 2006, the Rams are looking forward — whether it be this spring or next — to continuin on the upswing.
"If (losing the entire '20 campaign) were to happen, we would lose three great seniors, all impact players, and it would be sad to lose them this way, not getting to play their last year of baseball," Gonzalez stated. "But, I think the guys we have back will be able to pick up where they left off.
"The way we've developed the program, we still can be competitive, with how hard these guys are working. We're looking into what we're going to do to reach the goal of being a championship team."
