Riverdale maintains TRAC West baseball lead

PORT BYRON — For the second time in two weeks, the Riverdale baseball team found itself in first place.

Having moved atop the Three Rivers West Division standings with last Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Monmouth-Roseville, the Rams look to take it step by step in their goal to be there by season's end.

The first of those steps was a big one. Hosting Erie-Prophetstown Monday, Riverdale used back-to-back six-run innings to quickly put the game out of reach as it rolled past the Panthers 13-0 in five innings.

"That gave us big confidence, but we've got to finish strong," said Riverdale senior second baseman Zach Duke, referring to the weekend sweep of the Titans which put the Rams a game up on Orion in the win column.

For their part, the Chargers (17-5, 7-1) stayed a game out of first by edging Mon-Rose 3-2 on the road.

"We can't look ahead, we just have to compete," Duke added. "That's what we've been taught."

Going 4-for-4 with four RBI out of the No. 2 slot in the lineup, Duke headlined an offensive outburst that featured several contributors.

The trio of Dawson Peterson, Sam Willems and Kye Smeltzly went 2-for-3 with two RBI, with Ashton Sutton also driving in two runs.

Sutton's two RBI opened the first of Riverdale's two six-run outbursts. With one out in the bottom of the second and the hosts already up 1-0, he hit a deep drive to center field that ended up rolling to the fence after E-P outfielder Mason Misfeldt slipped and fell coming in on the ball.

"I wasn't paying attention to him slipping; I was watching our first-base coach," Sutton said. "After I made a hard turn around second, Coach (head coach Derek Peterson) thought about sending me home, but it was alright. It was still a nice triple, and that got us going."

Before the inning was over, a Duke RBI single and Peterson's two-run homer had the Rams up 6-0.

Riverdale repeated that formula in the third as it tacked on six more runs, with the key blows being two-run singles by Duke and Willems.

"When we get going, we get going," Peterson said of the Rams' offensive outbursts. "It doesn't happen often, but when it does, we turn it up and turn it on."

That was plenty for Smeltzly. Drawing Monday's pitching start, the senior scattered six singles but allowed no walks and struck out 10 batters in five innings to improve to 4-0.

"We can't take anyone lightly; it's one game at a time until regionals start," he said. "When we play E-P on Thursday, they're going to want to put it on us. We just have to do our best and see what happens."

