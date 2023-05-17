ORION — Co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division in 2022, the Riverdale baseball team was left flat by a one-and-done postseason.

A year later, the Rams are putting together the playoff run they envisioned.

Taking on TRAC West champion and No. 1 seed Orion on its home diamond at Love Park, the seventh-seeded Rams made a huge statement by stunning the Chargers 5-1 — the team they shared the league title with a year ago — in Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Orion Regional semifinals.

"We've struggled all year and have had injuries, but what we've shown the last two weeks, we hadn't seen all year," said Riverdale coach Derek Peterson. "We've won six of our last seven games, we've been putting the ball in play and our pitching's been solid.

"I've been telling the boys about the record we've had, that I'm a coach of two seasons. The first half of the season is about preparation to make a run in the second half."

Now 10-14, Riverdale's two-game regional run has it one win away from its first regional championship since 2006. Up next in Saturday's 11 a.m. title game is No. 3 Spring Valley Hall (20-8), which topped Rockridge 12-2 in six innings in Wednesday's second semifinal.

"We're playing great baseball, and now's the time to do it," said Riverdale junior Dawson Peterson, who went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

"We're playing very loose. No one expected us to beat these guys on their home field, but we're playing at our best, and the results have been in our favor."

Peterson almost had a shutout, but the Chargers (22-10) got on the board with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when Gavin Awbrey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That was all Orion could muster.

Not that the regional hosts didn't have chances.

The Chargers loaded the bases in the fourth inning and had runners in scoring position in the third and sixth, but were unable to cash in.

"I think, with us getting upset two years in a row in the regionals, it's on me," said Orion coach Thomas Smith. "I'm not getting the guys ready to go, and I'll take the knock. It was the same thing as last year (losing to Sherrard in the regional finals), we didn't execute.

"At the end of the day, I'll wear that one."

Through three innings, Peterson and Orion sophomore Maddux Anderson exchanged goose eggs before the Rams broke through when catcher Braxton Hager (2-for-3) doubled and later scored on a wild pitch.

"I really think that was the turning point," said Hager. "That made the whole team hyped, and believing we could win this game. We've been rolling, and taking out the No. 1 seed proved who we are."

Riverdale added another run in the top of the fifth, then scored twice in the sixth on RBIs by Carson Dalaska and Blake Sutton before Peterson's home run provided the crowning touch.

"We struggled to start the year at 0-7," said Peterson, "but we kept believing in each other, and we've kept on battling."

Hall 12, Rockridge 2 (6): The 10th-seeded Rockets (8-20) looked to make it two upsets on the day as they struck for two first-inning runs against No. 3 Hall.

Tyler Thiem's two-out single scored Cael Kuster, with Thiem later scoring on an error. However, a six-run third righted the ship for the Red Devils as they cruised to the title game.