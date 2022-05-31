 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL | ROCK ISLAND

Rock Island baseball sectional semifinal outlook

  Updated
Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) throws during the second inning May 7 in Rock Island. The Rocks will face Morton in the sectional semifinals Wednesday. 

Rock Island (22-13) vs. Morton (29-7)

What: IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal

When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Washington High School

Outlook: Rock Island won its first regional title since 2010 on Saturday but will face a tough test in the sectional semifinals against Morton, which hoisted the Class 3A state trophy in 2018. One name to keep in mind for the Potters is Beau Durbin (Illinois Central College commit), who hit .486 in the regular season with six homers, 11 doubles, 43 RBIs and 50 runs scored. He went 3-for-3 with a homer in Morton’s 14-4 regional championship victory over East Peoria. The Potters averaged over 8 runs per game in the regular season, but have been prone to allowing their opponent to light up the scoreboard. Moline defeated Morton 8-0 on May 12 and the Potters allowed seven runs in their regional semifinal victory over Limestone.

Ever since Rock Island’s 11-game winning streak, the Rocks have been one of the most balanced teams in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Rocks scored six runs or more in their last 13 regular-season games and have held opponents to three or less in 13 of the last 16 games. Senior pitcher Zach DeMarlie has been to thank for that. In the regional championship against Morris, DeMarlie pitched a complete game four-hit shutout. Xander George was the Rocks’ offense leader this season, batting a team-high .349 with six doubles in conference play.

Rock Island enters the game having won 16 of its last 18 games. Morton has won 11 of its last 13. The meeting will be the teams’ first this season. The winner moves on to play Washington or Galesburg at 11 a.m. Saturday at Washington High School. Rocky lost its only game against Washington this season (4-3) but won two out of three against Galesburg.

— Compiled by Jackson Stone

