Rock Island baseball sweeps UT, extends winning streak to seven

Sitting at 3-9 overall, the senior-laden Rock Island High School baseball team didn’t have an identity.

That’s when Rock Island coach Jake Scudder instituted the term "team at-bats" — essentially meaning to keep the line moving. A shift in mentality from trying to do it all yourself, to letting the other eight in the batting order carry you to victory.

And it’s worked.

Rock Island swept its doubleheader against United Township on Saturday at home by outscoring the Panthers 16-2. The Rocks won game one by run-rule in five innings, 11-1, and played well again in game two for the 5-1 victory.

“We struggled early on and just tried to find ourselves as a team, but these guys came together as a group and we had some team meetings and went through some adversity, and these guys have found themselves,” Scudder said. “They knew the expectations and they struggle with themselves.

“We were just trying to do too much. Now, this is the team we thought we would be early on. Everyone is more relaxed and we are putting together team at bats. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”

The Rocks have now won seven straight — and 10 out of 11 — since April 19. The doubleheader sweep improved Rocky to 8-6 in conference play, its first winning record in the WB6 since 2009.

“We knew we could turn it around because we were a better team than we were playing, so I don’t think we are surprised by it,” senior pitcher Zach DeMarlie said. “We knew we had it in us. We just had to find it.”

The best display of "team at-bats" came in the first inning of game two. Rock Island was trailing 1-0, the only time it trailed Saturday, and the Rocks found a way to score two without the ball leaving the infield.

Tyler Hansen walked, and then both AJ Freeman and Dylan Martin reached on back-to-back bunt base hits that were intended to just move the runner an extra base.

“Team at-bats man,” Scudder said. “They are continuously buying into that. They are playing for each other. We have a huge group of seniors. Nine seniors and 10 plus our manager. We want to end this thing the right way. We know one guy can’t run this one, from the first man on the roster to the 22nd, we will need everyone. It’s started to pay off.”

Rocky scored two and held on to the lead for the rest of the game. Dylan Martin pitched five innings and allowed only one run, but UT had a baserunner in four of the five innings he pitched. He was able to limit the Panthers to one run, which came on a wild pitch in the first.

“Dylan is really good at getting out of jams,” DeMarlie said. “He gets in them somehow but always gets out of them. It’s nice to know that even if he does get behind, he’s going to get out of it and put a zero on the board.”

Owen Michaels, Rocky’s sophomore catcher, only had two at-bats in the second game but made the most of them and finished with a team-high two RBIs. Michaels smacked a double down the right field line in the second which scored Mateo Pena from first base to make it 3-1.

“I’ve been struggling, but today I wanted to focus on getting on time,” Michaels said. “I hit the ball to right and it kept working out.”

Michaels drove home another in the fourth on an RBI groundout to make it 4-1.

“(Owen) is a sophomore so the sky’s the limit for him,” Scudder said. “He is good behind the plate, and offensively he started off hot and sort of hit a wall, but today was really good to see. He had two hard-hit balls for RBIs. That’s a big piece down the stretch for us.”

Conner Dilulio and Brycen McGarry came on in relief in the sixth and seventh to close the door in game two.

In game one, the game was essentially decided in the first inning.

DeMarlie pitched a scoreless frame to start and then Rocky sent 12 men to the plate in the bottom half.

Hansen, Freeman and Xander George reached base to start, which put pressure on the Panther infield. Two ground balls found the glove of the second baseman, but two errors trying to get the runner out at second resulted in no outs and a 3-0 Rocky lead.

Michaels, Stephen Dillender and Freeman all earned RBIs later in the inning to make it 6-0 after one.

“We talk about momentum a lot, so that was big,” Scudder said. “We try to win momentum the entire game. We came out early and put up a six spot. They helped us a little bit, but we had team at bats and guys put balls in play. They played hard and we ran with that for 14 innings today. It was fun.”

DeMarlie kept UT mostly off the base paths and had just one hit allowed through four innings. He ended his complete game outing with four strikeouts and no earned runs.

“Since we were up, I wanted to get ahead of hitters with the fastball and then mix in my other pitches,” DeMarlie said. “It was important to jump ahead so we could keep pushing on. It was a really big confidence builder to get six in the first. You know they are chasing outs at that point and you can use that.”

Rock Island added three more in the fourth — highlighted by Pena’s 2-RBI double off the left field wall — and walked it off in the bottom of the fifth when George hit a sac fly to center.

The Rocks had only seven hits on 11 runs, but by seven different players. Four different Rocks drove in runs.

“It was really nice from top to bottom,” DeMarlie said. “We know we can hit, but it just always doesn’t happen. When we hit like that, everyone is hyped up and the momentum is on our side instead of theirs. It makes us play better.”

UT’s Jack Risius two hits in game two, the only player on either side to collect two hits in a single game Saturday. Isaac Graf pitched six innings in game two and struck out six despite the loss.

Rock Island will try to make it eight straight at 6 p.m. Monday against Alleman at Douglas Park. UT will try to bounce back at 4:30 Tuesday against Alleman at home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.