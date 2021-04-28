Rock Island completes comeback for Douglas Cup victory

It was a battle the entire game for Rock Island coach Jake Scudder, who felt that the energy from Douglas Park made things an interesting game.

"It was a fun environment and a game that we wanted to schedule early to see where we were at against a team we'll be battling with for a conference title," Scudder said. "Neither team was throwing their weekend arms, but it was a very competitive game between two long-time rivals."

The Douglas Cup will be an annual event between Moline and Rock Island as an early season, non-conference game. And the newest tradition in the Quad Cities certainly started off on a high note.

In the top of the seventh, Moline scored eight runs with five RBIs and just six hits as three runners were walked home.

The game was tied on an RBI single from Davis Hoffstatter that scored Seamus Boyle. The lead was extended with a two-RBI double from Warren and an RBI single from Ryne Schimmel.

Moline scored five runs in the top of the second to take an early 5-0 lead, but relief pitcher Brycen McGarry came in and pitched four scoreless innings for Rock Island to keep the Rocks alive. The Rocks scored four runs in the bottom of the second to get within one run, and then scored three runs in the fourth to pull ahead.