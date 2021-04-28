Rock Island completes comeback for Douglas Cup victory

An already historic night was made even more memorable in the first Douglas Cup game played between the Moline and Rock Island baseball teams.
After the Maroons scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 13-7 lead, the Rocks answered in the bottom of the frame with seven runs to win the non-conference tilt 14-13 at Douglas Park.
With the bases loaded and nobody out, the Rocks' Julian Harris hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score pinch-runner Connor DiLulio from third base for the win.
While it took a team effort for Rock Island to pull off the win, Harris was ecstatic after the game to have the game-winning RBI.
"There's no better feeling than coming through for your team in a clutch situation," Harris said. "I went to the plate with a clear head and knew what I had to do."
To start the seventh inning, the Rocks scored two runs on a Dylan Martin RBI single with Xander George scoring on the play from a passed ball. A Zach Marlie double scored Martin to trim the deficit to 13-10.
Hunter Warren came to the mound for the Maroons with one runner on, and after AJ Freeman reached base on an error, Colton Sigel scored Marlie with an RBI single.
Tyler Hansen scored Sigel and Freeman with an RBI single and was replaced with a pinch runner. Matec Pena and Eli Boeye reached base on a walk before the Harris fly ball sealed the deal for Rock Island.
It was a battle the entire game for Rock Island coach Jake Scudder, who felt that the energy from Douglas Park made things an interesting game.
"It was a fun environment and a game that we wanted to schedule early to see where we were at against a team we'll be battling with for a conference title," Scudder said. "Neither team was throwing their weekend arms, but it was a very competitive game between two long-time rivals."
The Douglas Cup will be an annual event between Moline and Rock Island as an early season, non-conference game. And the newest tradition in the Quad Cities certainly started off on a high note.
In the top of the seventh, Moline scored eight runs with five RBIs and just six hits as three runners were walked home.
The game was tied on an RBI single from Davis Hoffstatter that scored Seamus Boyle. The lead was extended with a two-RBI double from Warren and an RBI single from Ryne Schimmel.
Moline scored five runs in the top of the second to take an early 5-0 lead, but relief pitcher Brycen McGarry came in and pitched four scoreless innings for Rock Island to keep the Rocks alive. The Rocks scored four runs in the bottom of the second to get within one run, and then scored three runs in the fourth to pull ahead.
McGarry allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Rocks, and was only pulled after his pitch count got high. Scudder was impressed with how his reliever performed on the mound.
"He was huge for us out of the bullpen tonight," Scudder said. "We have tons of faith in him. It was a collective effort in the seventh to get the job done and we had a next man in line mentality, but Brycen kept us in the fight."
Fighting difficult conditions on the mound due to the rain, McGarry kept his focus to give a good outing for his team.
"The mound wasn't the best, but I worked with what I had," McGarry said. "I had nothing but faith in the guys behind me to make the right play on defense, and I wasn't worried when I was up there pitching."