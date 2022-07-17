Rock Island Legion begins its state title defense

Last summer, the road to the Illinois American Legion state baseball championship was a little harder than the Rock Island squad would have liked.

After losing its opening game at the 3rd Division Tournament, Post 200 had to battle its way back through the consolation bracket, igniting a run that ended with its first state championship in 10 years.

Set to begin defense of that state title at this week's 3rd Division gathering in Peoria, Rock Island (20-5) is looking to get off on the right foot in Monday evening's opening round matchup with Peoria Post 2.

"We're going to put the best lineup out there and give ourselves the best opportunity to win," said Post 200 manager Jake Scudder. "We haven't played Peoria yet this season, and we're not going to take them lightly. We want to win this first game and put ourselves in the driver's seat.

"We had to (come out of the consolation bracket) last year, and that was not fun for anyone. We've had those conversations about that, and we're definitely making Game 1 a priority."

Post 200 is coming into its 6 p.m. postseason opener at Richwoods High School still smarting from a 10-0 loss to Galesburg this past Saturday. In five regular-season meetings between the two, Post 285 scored four wins, with Rock Island's one win coming in the Leo Brunner Invitational title game.

Along with Rock Island and Peoria, Galesburg is among the seven teams at this week's 3rd Division tourney, with East Moline, Moline, Oneida and Princeton rounding out the field.

In fact, if Rock Island beats Peoria and Galesburg tops East Moline Monday evening as well, they would play again Wednesday night at 7:30 in the winners' bracket quarterfinals.

"That was a bit eye-opening," Scudder said of Saturday's setback. "We were possibly looking ahead to the postseason, and that game reiterates the point that every game matters. I hope that was a valuable lesson, and we can use it to build upon going into (tonight)."

A potential ace in the hole for Post 200 is the fact that the bulk of last year's roster returned this summer, bringing with it the experience and know-how needed to succeed at this time of the year.

The results have shown on the field. In addition to its 20-5 record, Rock Island is batting .350 as a team. The trio of outfielders Tyler Hansen (.500, seven doubles, 25 RBIs) and Mateo Pena (.388, 13 RBIs) and pitcher/first baseman Julian Harris (.390, seven doubles, 33 RBIs) leads the way.

On the mound, Harris is also among the team leaders with a 3-1 record, 3.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 innings. Further pitching depth is supplied by Chance Carruthers (3-1, 1.50 ERA, 25 strikeouts), Hunter Melody (3-0, 1.08 ERA) and Zach DeMarlie (2-0, 1.60 ERA).

"We have a good amount of our roster back from last year, and it's a group that, for the most part, understands what last year meant to people in Rock Island and around the Legion," said Scudder. "They're excited to get this week going."