Rock Island Legion one win from state title

All the Rock Island Legion baseball squad needed to do to assure itself of an extended postseason was take care of business with a Friday win at the Illinois State Tournament in Danville.
But after holding off Barrington for a 4-3 win at the Carl Gruber Sports Complex and advancing to today's 11 a.m. state championship game, Post 200 is looking to do more now that a trip to West Virginia for the Great Lakes Regional is assured.
With a win today, Rock Island (25-3) would break a pair of lengthy state-title droughts. It would be the first such championship for Post 200 since the summer of the 2011 and the first for a Quad-Cities club since Moline brought home the 2012 state title.
"Right now, we're not focused on going to West Virginia," said Post 200 head coach Jerry Burkhead, "but bringing a state championship back to the Quad-Cities."
All Rock Island needs to do is take care of business once more against Barrington, which rallied from its Friday loss to top Danville 9-5 to set up this morning's title-game rematch. Should Post 200 stumble, the teams would play a winner-take-all final this afternoon at 2.
"In our initial meeting back in June, we talked about how the goal was to win a state championship, and the guys have stayed locked in on that all summer," added Burkhead.
That focus showed late Friday afternoon as Rock Island quickly bounced back after Barrington struck for the game's first run in the top of the second. In the home half of the inning, a two-run double by Mateo Pena gave Post 200 its first lead at 2-1.
"After that hit, I know that myself, I felt really confident," said Pena. "It felt like all of us gained a bit more confidence."
That confidence grew when Post 200 tacked on runs in the fourth and sixth innings, courtesy of RBI singles from Tyler Hansen and Alex Edwards.
"It felt like we had it secured after that," Pena said. "We knew we were going to win."
Adding to that feeling was the combined pitching performance of Zach Carpita and Zach DeMarlie.
Starter Carpita went five innings and scattered seven hits but kept Post 158 off the scoreboard after the second inning. DeMarlie worked the final two innings to earn his first save of the summer season.
"Mateo's hit was a huge momentum shift for us after they got the first run," said Carpita (4-0). "It was a huge confidence booster. Battling through, that's what it's all about. It all worked out."
DeMarlie had to overcome a bumpy patch in the top of the seventh when Barrington scored twice and had the tying and winning runs in scoring position with two outs. A solid play by second baseman Edwards enabled Post 200 to secure the victory.
"I was looking to put it in the zone, and let the defense do the work," DeMarlie said. "Coming in, I was more excited than nervous. I just wanted to get the win and get us to the championship."
Before packing its bags for Morgantown for next week's Great Lakes Regional, Rock Island first wants to finish what it started in Danville.
"It's like Coach said, he doesn't want us going there as runners-up. We want to keep fighting and win the championship," Pena stated. "I feel like if we can keep this going, we can do really good once we get to West Virginia."