Rock Island Legion one win from state title

That focus showed late Friday afternoon as Rock Island quickly bounced back after Barrington struck for the game's first run in the top of the second. In the home half of the inning, a two-run double by Mateo Pena gave Post 200 its first lead at 2-1.

"After that hit, I know that myself, I felt really confident," said Pena. "It felt like all of us gained a bit more confidence."

That confidence grew when Post 200 tacked on runs in the fourth and sixth innings, courtesy of RBI singles from Tyler Hansen and Alex Edwards.

"It felt like we had it secured after that," Pena said. "We knew we were going to win."

Adding to that feeling was the combined pitching performance of Zach Carpita and Zach DeMarlie.

Starter Carpita went five innings and scattered seven hits but kept Post 158 off the scoreboard after the second inning. DeMarlie worked the final two innings to earn his first save of the summer season.

"Mateo's hit was a huge momentum shift for us after they got the first run," said Carpita (4-0). "It was a huge confidence booster. Battling through, that's what it's all about. It all worked out."