Rock Island moves one win from regional tourney berth

DANVILLE — Rolling into Thursday's Illinois State Tournament opener with a full head of steam, the Rock Island Legion baseball club picked up where it left off from last week's 3rd Division tourney.

Taking on state host Danville to open up the four-team, double-elimination gathering, Post 200 made it a perfect six-for-six since dropping its postseason opener as it topped Post 210 by a 4-1 count at the Carl Gruber Sports Complex.

Thursday's victory puts Rock Island (24-3) into today's 2 p.m. winners' bracket semifinal, with one more win putting Post 200 into Saturday's championship round and assuring it of a trip to next week's Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, W. Va., as the top two teams are both guaranteed a regional berth.

"I'm really proud of our guys," said Post 200 coach Jerry Burkhead. "We came out in a tough environment, and played our best game to date."

Giving Rock Island a big boost was the pitching of Chance Carruthers and Noah Schneider. The two Alleman Pioneers teamed up to hold Danville to just four hits and one fourth-inning run.

Carruthers went six innings and posted eight strikeouts to remain perfect at 5-0, while Schneider pitched a scoreless seventh inning that included two strikeouts to earn his second save of the summer.