Rock Island opens Brunner title defense with first-day split

The Rock Island Legion baseball squad's defense of last year's Leo Brunner Invitational championship got off to a rocky start.

But after splitting its first two tournament games Friday, Post 200 still believes it can find itself in Sunday afternoon's title game at Moline High School's Holmgren Field.

After falling 4-3 to Galesburg in its Friday opener, Rock Island trailed host Moline by two runs halfway through its second contest before a three-run fifth inning gave it the lead for good in a 5-4 victory over Post 246.

"We wanted to play better, but we're not out of it," said Post 200 manager Jake Scudder. "We want to win out in pool play and get in position to play for a title on Sunday. This is a veteran group, so there's not much that needs to be said to them."

In the finale of Friday's four-game schedule at Holmgren Field, Rock Island (15-3) found itself down 2-0 after Moline (13-8) got a run-scoring sacrifice fly from Jackson Praet and a Kalen Paquin RBI single in the top of the second inning.

Post 246 starting pitcher Davis Hoffstatter took that lead into the bottom of the fourth before Rock Island used a two-out rally to tie the score. Moline responded in the top of the fifth when Noah Harrison singled in Paquin to put the hosts back up 3-2.

"It was tough coming out after a loss," said Rock Island pitcher Julian Harris, "but that loss lit a fire."

That fire burned brightest in the last of the fifth. After Tyler Hansen singled in Cranston Wall with the tying run, Harris helped himself with an RBI knock to give Post 200 its first lead of the day at 4-3. An Eli Boeye RBI single stretched that lead to two runs.

"We got it done," Harris said. "The guys helping me out there and the bats getting hot, it makes it a lot easier."

Rock Island's three-run fifth also ended the day for Hoffstatter.

"He was throwing strikes and did good to start off the game," said Hansen. "Then he started to lose control a bit, and we took advantage. Galesburg was a tough loss, and we didn't want to start off 0-2."

Moline attempted to mount a seventh-inning rally when Paquin scored on an error to make it a one-run game. Post 246 had the tying and go-ahead runs on base with just one out, but Harris was able to put out the fire.

"At the end of the day, we gave them too many free bases," said Moline manager Matt Trouten, whose club was hurt by three errors. "You're not going to beat too many teams giving up free bases. Davis pitched well, but we didn't play good defense behind him.

"We've also got to find a way to keep on adding runs in the middle innings. Just two or three runs is not going to do it."

In Rock Island's first game, one bad inning made the difference as Galesburg scored all four of its runs in the top of the sixth.

Post 285 pitcher Owen Wolfe took a no-hitter until the last of the sixth before Dylan Martin belted a lead-off double, later scoring on a Zach DeMarlie fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the seventh, Harris rapped a lead-off single, and Mateo Pena followed with a home run to close the gap to 4-3. Rock Island then got the tying and go-ahead runs on base before a double play ended the rally and the game.

"We want Galesburg," said Harris. "We've lost to them twice, and it's not going to happen again."

Opening win for East Moline: In its lone Friday contest, East Moline Post 227 got its tournament run off to a solid start as Landon Skiles' sixth-inning RBI double broke a tie and enabled East Moline to edge Milan 3-2.

Post 227 (6-8) had gone up 2-0 with runs in the first and second innings, but Post 569 answered back with single runs in the fifth and sixth to knot the score at 2-2.

"We're a very young team, so it was really good to see us handle adversity and come back," said East Moline coach Jacob Velasquez, who got a combined three-hitter from pitchers Ethan Harrison (seven strikeouts) and Bryce Sanders, with Sanders getting the win in relief.

"Ethan pitched a really solid game, and Bryce came in and closed the door. It's good to have pitching depth; we're really solid there. I hope this win brings a lot of energy. We're really looking forward to the next few days."

Rough start for Milan: Returning to the diamond after losing to East Moline, Milan battled Galesburg tough, but ultimately a three-run fifth by Post 285 gave it the boost it needed for a 6-3 win that has Milan off to an 0-2 tourney start.

Down 2-0, Post 569 made it a one-run game in the top of the third inning when Aiden Switzer singled in Holland Anderson. After that, Galesburg pitcher Kyle Shaw shut out Milan until giving up two seventh-inning runs.

