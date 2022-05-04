Rock Island rallies in sixth for second straight Douglas Cup victory over Moline

This isn’t the same Rock Island High School baseball team from a month ago.

Eight wins in nine games have put the Rocks over .500 for the first time since April 1 and no win was bigger than Rock Island’s 4-2 victory over Moline in the second annual Douglas Cup on Wednesday night at Douglas Park.

“They are really starting to play good baseball,” Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said. “We talked last weekend about trying to win 12 of 15 to close (the season) out. We have won three out of three so far. We have a lot of seniors who understand what they need to do to end this thing the right way.”

One of those seniors is Xander George, who scored a run and had an RBI single in the seventh to put the Rocks up two in the final inning.

“Our team approach, no matter the at bat, has been to pass the torch,” George said. “That was my mindset, to get it to the next guy. I saw a fastball and I just hit it.

“To win this game is big. We lost two earlier this season and looking back at the football side of things, it really hurt. To be able to play them one more time for our senior year is really big to end it on a 'W.' I think these guys will take that for the rest of their lives.”

It was a competitive and entertaining contest that brought out a large crowd for both sides. The two teams honored late coaches Derek Lindauer and Gary Bender in a pregame ceremony before the game. Rock Island was awarded the Douglas Cup for the second straight season and celebrated with a team photo on home plate.

“It’s a fun night for everybody, especially to play down here – it’s an historic field,” Scudder said. “It’s good for the community. This year we added the Coach Bender and Lindauer tribute and that was really cool. It was good to represent our community and those two coaches. It was a good night.”

On the diamond, Rock Island (11-10, 5-5 WB6) had two baserunners in each of the first two innings, but Moline’s Maddux Dieckman worked out of trouble to end his night with two scoreless frames.

“That was great for him,” Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. “He struggled last year with his command a little bit, and he would be the first to tell you that, so to see the strides he’s made this season is promising. I’m happy for him that he’s overcame some of that. It was good to see.”

Moline (17-8, 10-2 WB6) got on the board first with two doubles in the third inning. Alex Schimmel picked up Moline’s first hit of the night with a deep fly ball to left and Hunter Warren drove him home with a double right down the left field line that wrapped around the third base bag.

But Rock Island responded immediately in the top of the fourth with a two-out RBI single to left by Mateo Pena. George scored from second and beat the throw home by just a few steps.

“That was big because it shifts momentum,” George said. “I think momentum is a big part of baseball. It was a close game against a tight rival, but Mateo came through with two strikes. I put the wheels on, and I’m pretty slow, but that was a really big hit by him. Everyone went up to him in the dugout and shook his hand. Without that run it could have been a different ballgame.”

Warren drove home his second of the night on an RBI groundout to short, but Hunter Melody went five innings and allowed two runs while striking out five. His performance kept Rock Island in the game.

“This was his second start of the year and he sort of did the same thing against Sterling, he threw five innings of one-hit baseball,” Scudder said. “We were hoping to get another quality start of him and we did. He came out and competed and battled through some adversity early. I thought he threw really, really well.”

Rock Island scored two in the sixth on just one hit. Dylan Martin reached on a throwing error and after Zach DeMarlie singled to left, Eli Boeye grounded it out to short to tie it and a wild pitch brought DeMarlie home for the 3-2 Rock Island lead.

“We played okay, but we had a six play stretch where we gave up a 0-2 hit and then made an error and then missed the cut off man to give up an extra base,” Craig Schimmel said. “There is stuff we have to work on so we can be solid for an entire baseball game.”

Rocky sophomore Conner Dilulio came on for the six-out save and earned it without much stress. He struck out two to close the door on Rocky's 4-2 victory.

“It’s been good to see that (from Conner),” Scudder said. “He’s only a sophomore and this is really his first season pitching at the varsity level. We have put him in all sorts of different positions and he’s been really good in all of them. It’s good to see and we are excited to see him grow the next couple of years.”

Rock Island will look for its sixth straight win at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Macomb on the road. Moline will try to bounce back in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Saturday against Alleman at home.

