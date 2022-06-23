Rock Island strikes late to keep possession of Veterans Cup

In three previous Bridges Catering Veterans Cup Classic games, the Rock Island Legion baseball squad had always come out on top.

So after Moline rallied from a pair of one-run deficits in Thursday's fourth annual Classic, Post 200 was determined not to let the trophy leave Douglas Park.

Tyler Hansen's two-out, two-strike single scored two runs to cap a two-out rally by the hosts, and Chance Carruthers shut down a Post 246 comeback bid to secure a 4-2 victory for Rock Island.

"I'd been swinging it well lately," said Hansen. "My job was to put up a quality at-bat, and hope to scratch a couple across."

Hansen had been 0-for-2 with a walk prior to his sixth-inning at-bat. Dropping a single into shallow right field, he scored Dylan Martin and Cranston Wall to break a 2-2 tie.

"We figured it'd come down to the final at-bat," Hansen said. "Moline is a great team, and they came ready to play."

At first, it looked like Moline relief pitcher Carver Banker was going to set Post 200 down in order in the bottom of the sixth, recording two quick outs. But when Martin (2-for-2) reached on a bad-hop single, the tide turned.

Walks to Wall and Zach DeMarlie loaded the bases, setting the stage for Hansen as he came through to send Rock Island (10-1) to its eighth straight win.

"We could feel the momentum shift to our side," Hansen said of Martin's base hit, which took a high hop over the left shoulder of Moline shortstop Chase Tholl. "That gave us complete confidence at the plate."

For his part, Martin was grateful for what he felt was a lucky break.

"I was a little lucky, a little fortunate," he said. "It was an all-around good day, especially Tyler's hit. That was the biggest part of it, along with Cranston and Zach getting two walks to continue it. It was good to keep the streak alive. We take pride in winning this Cup."

Staying true to form, Moline (8-6) did not go down without a fight as it tried to put together its own two-out rally in the top of the seventh inning.

Back-to-back singles by Ethan Sountris (2-for-3) and Banker put runners on first and second and brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the form of Robert Woods. The inning before, Woods had doubled and scored the tying run on a two-base error.

This time, Carruthers rose to the occasion by getting Woods on a ground ball to record the complete-game win and make Post 200 four for four in Veterans Cup Classic matchups.

"I think it was a little bit of nerves; this was a big game for sure," Carruthers (six strikeouts) said of Post 246's seventh-inning rally. "Rock Island vs. Moline has been a huge rivalry for some time. I knew what I had to do."

Apart from a fifth-inning RBI single by Sountris that tied the game at 1-1, Moline found the going tough in situations with runners in scoring position.

"They got the big hit when we needed it, and we weren't able to," said Post 246 manager Matthew Trouten. "Sometimes it goes your way, and sometimes it doesn't. We competed very well, which I was happy to see."

Thursday's matchup was the third meeting between the teams. Moline handed Rock Island its only loss with a 4-3 decision just over a week ago, with Post 200 evening the score with a 5-4 win at last weekend's Post 76 Summer Classic in Wheaton.

In the third showdown, Rock Island grabbed a pair of one-run leads, the first on a two-out RBI single by DeMarlie in the bottom of the third inning and again on a Julian Harris sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Each time, Moline was able to respond. However, that was not the case in the final inning.

"We know that anytime we play Rock Island, it's going to be a close game," said Trouten. "We put ourselves in a position to win (Thursday), but we were unable to capitalize and finish it off. We've got to find a way to finish at the end."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0