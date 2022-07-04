Rock Island tops Galesburg to repeat as Brunner Invite champions

After losing its Leo Brunner Invitational opener to Galesburg, the Rock Island Legion baseball club wanted a rematch and Post 200 didn't let it go to waste.

Opening with a three-run first inning, Rock Island rode a strong pitching performance from Conner DiIulio to a 7-2 title-game victory over Galesburg on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Moline High School's Holmgren Field.

DiIulio allowed just one single in six innings with three strikeouts to help Post 200 (18-3) repeat as Brunner Invitational champions.

"It felt amazing," he said. "Having my team behind me, they wanted to fight back. That gave me confidence and boosted it. Once we got those first three runs, I felt super-comfortable, like I didn't have to risk anything."

When Post 285 (14-8) got runners on in the second and third innings via a Frank Kelch single and a walk to Kyle Shaw, the Rock Island defense came up with double plays both times to prevent Galesburg from building any momentum.

"A lot of us play together in high school and practice these plays, and they made it look routine," DiIulio said. "I knew they'd make plays behind me."

A 4-3 loss to Galesburg in Friday's pool play opener along with a 6-5 setback the previous weekend in the finals of Peoria's Post 2 Tournament fueled Rock Island's desire for redemption.

"We'd been wanting these guys after our last loss," said Post 200's Julian Harris (2-for-4), whose two-run double combined with an RBI single by Tyler Hansen staked his club to a fast 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Aidan Brokaw scored on an error to put Rock Island up 4-0.

"We were talking about it as a team," Harris said. "It feels good to beat them in a championship game. Coach (Post 200 manager Jake Scudder) told us we had to come out and smack them right away, and not let off the gas."

Indeed, Post 200 continued to tack on runs, eventually opening up a 7-0 lead before Galesburg got on the board in the bottom of the seventh on Kelch's two-run home run.

In the top of the fifth, a fielder's choice RBI by Hansen (3-for-3) made it 5-0. Zach DeMarlie (2-for-4) followed with an RBI single an inning later, and finally Dylan Martin scored on a seventh-inning wild pitch.

"We weren't losing to Galesburg again, so we wanted to get on them right away," Hansen said. "When we played them at Peoria, we kind of went through the motions. Today, we went about our business, and it got us a win."

Rock Island 7, East Moline 1: To set up its title-game showdown with Galesburg, Post 200 first had to get by East Moline in the first of Sunday's two pool-play contests.

After two scoreless innings, Rock Island put up two runs in the top of the third inning, then added three more in the top of the fourth to take control. It added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings on RBI singles by Eli Boeye and Martin.

Pitchers Hunter Melody and Nathan Noble combined to scatter seven hits, but kept Post 227 (7-10) scoreless until the bottom of the seventh.

"Like I said (Friday), this is an older group, and there's not much that was needed to be said," Scudder said. "This tourney means a lot to a lot of people around here, and we just had to go out and handle our business."

By contrast, East Moline features a more youthful roster, and coach Jacob Velasquez believes his club's 2-2 showing at this year's Brunner Invite gives it a sizable boost.

"We learned a lot about ourselves this weekend," he said. "It was a great experience for all of them to take in."

Moline 12, Galesburg 2 (6): Tournament host Post 246 wrapped up its weekend on a high note Sunday by rolling past Galesburg in six innings to finish with a 2-2 pool-play record.

A six-run third inning enabled Moline (15-9) to take control, with the key blows being two-run singles by Lorenzo Gomez and Hunter Woods (3-for-4, five RBIs).

"We had more energy today, which was great to see," said Post 246 manager Matt Trouten. "They came in ready to go and finished strong."

