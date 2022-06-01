Rock Island's historic baseball season comes to an end against Morton

WASHINGTON, Ill. — One game doesn't define a season.

The Rock Island High School baseball team's 15-1 five-inning run-rule loss to Morton in the sectional semifinals Wednesday wasn’t indicative to what the Rocks accomplished this season, and coach Jake Scudder made sure his 10 seniors knew how much they changed the program.

“A 20-win season, a winning record in conference and a regional championship — they’ve (the seniors) reset the standard for Rock Island baseball,” Scudder said. “For the next however long we are here as a coaching staff, this is a group we will always talk about. We are really, really proud of them.”

The Rocks won a regional title and 20 games for the first time since 2010. Rocky’s 8-6 record in league play was the first time it had finished over .500 in Western Big 6 play since 2009. Scudder, who finished up his fourth year at Rock Island, saw this group from the beginning.

“It’s a hell of a senior class that I’ve had the luxury of coaching,” Scudder said. “I started when they were freshman and we kind of grew up together. This was our end goal, to complete some of those things. We were able to send them off the right way. They worked hard every day and bought in.”

One of those seniors was Xander George, who drove home the only run of the game on a ground out and stood by after the teams’ huddle and hugged each one of the seniors as they parted towards the bus.

“He’s a competitor, man,” Scudder said. “He has a fierce personality and just leads. These guys followed him. When he had success, we had success. He didn’t try to do too much and just played his game — just like the rest of the senior class. From one to 10, they are all so important to us.”

As for the game, it was all but decided in the first inning.

Conner Dilulio struggled with command and walked four straight before being replaced by Hunter Melody. Morton got on the board when Beau Durbin singled to center to bring home Mac Anderson, who singled on the first pitch of the game.

Two walks with the bases loaded made it 3-0, but then Brandon Sieben broke it open with a deep drive over the left fielders’ glove that reached the wall. Sieben’s double cleared the bases and made it 6-0. A wild pitch and another Durbin RBI single made it 8-0 before an error at third allowed the lead to climb to nine.

Melody struck out Ethan Hurst with runners on first and second to end the frame at 9-0. The Potters sent 14 batters to plate in the frame on just four hits.

“We got taken out of our game early,” Scudder said. “We are a team with speed and are good when we can manufacture runs. Uncharacteristically, the things that carried us all year, defense and pitching, we just didn’t have today. And that’s baseball.

"The postseason is crazy because it is one and done. You have to be on your game every pitch of every inning, and we put ourselves in a bad spot.”

Tyler Hansen earned the Rocks’ first hit in the third with a one-out single into right center, but he was stranded on base.

Tate Roley, a Bradley recruit, helped himself on the mound with a hard-hit single into right that drove home a runner from third. An RBI ground out by Ethan Hurst made it 11-0 after three innings.

Rocky finally got on the board in the fourth when Dylan Martin started the inning with a double into left center. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and George drove him home.

Morton added four in the bottom of the fourth to make it 15-1, but the Rocks threw out a runner at home to end the inning to avoid the 15-run mercy rule. The game ended in the top of the fifth after the Rocks were set down in order.

Still, the Rocks started the season 3-10 before rattling off 11 straight victories to turn the season around and win its first regional championship in over a decade.

“It was incredible because the senior class had a goal in mind and it’s not how you start, but how you finish,” Scudder said. “We finally found our identity and the guys embraced their roles. We had a lot of success.”

