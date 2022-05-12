Rock Island's Melody closes door on Galesburg; Rocks win ninth straight

With the tying runs at second and third with only one out, Rock Island’s Hunter Melody had only one thought in mind.

“Just make a pitch,” Melody said. “I had to throw a strike. Get a pitch in, and go from there.”

Melody was down in the count three balls to no strikes and after a pitch in the dirt, looked destined to load the bases.

But the senior pitcher came back and fired one down the middle. Melody then changed speeds to get a swing and a miss before earning the strikeout on a high fastball.

Melody struck out the next batter in five pitches to secure Rock Island’s 2-0 victory over Galesburg in a nonconference matchup Thursday at Rock Island High School. It was the Rocks’ ninth straight victory.

“A year ago, I don’t think (Melody) gets himself out of that situation,” Rock Island baseball coach Jake Scudder said. “He has grown up so much and trusts himself. That was big for him. He kept focus and trusted his stuff. He’s a huge piece for us moving forward down the stretch and into the postseason.”

The shutout was Rocky’s (15-10) first in the winning streak, but its two runs scored were also the least amount in the streak. Rock Island had eight hits and threatened multiple times with a runner on third and less than one out, but Dylan Martin’s RBI single in the third was the only hit with a runner in scoring position.

“Down the stretch our guys have thrown really well, but this was the first time we have sputtered a bit offensively,” Scudder said. “We had bases loaded with less than two outs a couple of times and they turned two really good double play balls. It was good for our pitchers to shut them down and give us a chance to win a game like this. This isn’t a game we win a year ago.”

Rock Island loaded the bases in the top of the first with singles by Tyler Hansen, AJ Freeman and Martin but were only able to get one on a doubleplay ball hit by Xander George.

Owen Michaels started the game for the Rocks and while he allowed two baserunners in both the first and third innings, he got out of each frame unscathed and ended his outing with five strikeouts.

“He grinded,” Scudder said. “We haven’t been able to use him as much on the mound because our other catcher had an injury for the first half of the year. He competed his tail off and battled for three and a third. He kept it scoreless. You can’t ask for much more.”

Stephen Dillender began the third with a hard-hit double into left and Martin came through with two outs with a single into right center to make it 2-0.

“Galesburg throws a lot of fastballs, especially early in the count so I was looking for those,” Martin said. “(Dillender) had a great leadoff double to put us in that position and then we just executed our plan at the plate.”

Melody relieved Michaels in the fourth with two on and one out but got out of the jam quickly. He had uneventful innings in the fifth and sixth before closing it out with two on in the seventh. He ended with five strikeouts.

“Our confidence level is really high, but we know we have to keep it under control because this game can really humble you,” Melody said. “Our goal though, is to win a regional and then move on from there.”

It wasn't the high-scoring affairs the Rocks have been used to of late, but Rock Island only struck out once compared to 10 for Galesburg (14-14) and committed no errors. The Silver Streaks committed two.

“We can live with those double plays we had because they were hard hit balls and that’s what we try to do,” Scudder said. “Only one strikeout is good for this group. At the high school level it’s hard to play a clean game defensively, so if we can keep putting balls in play and forcing them to make play, you’ll find success in that.”

The Rocks will try to make it 10 straight wins at 10 a.m. Saturday in a doubleheader against Richwoods at home.

