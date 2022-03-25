Rockets spoil long-awaited Alleman baseball opener

After several false starts, the second Jerry Burkhead coaching era began late Friday afternoon with the Alleman baseball team's season opener.

But on a cold and blustery day at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, the Rockridge Rockets crashed Burkhead's welcome-back party in a big way, rolling to a 14-1, five-inning victory over the Pioneers.

Opening with four runs in the top of the first inning, Rockridge (2-1) first had to fend off an Alleman rally in the home half of the first, then tacked on two runs in the third and fourth before finishing with a six-run fifth inning.

"We've been working a lot on our approach at the plate, wanting to keep our hitters swinging at good pitches every time," said first-year Rockridge coach Ryan Pace, whose club had also hit double figures in a 13-3 win over Mercer County this past Monday.

"We want to make the most of every at-bat. We don't want guys chasing balls that are up, or rolling over on pitches."

In the top of the first at a windswept Gene Oliver Field, the Rockets worked Alleman starting pitcher Nathan Noble for three walks and cashed in on a pair of errors to go up 4-0 as Kameron Bohnsack and Bryan Blumenstein each knocked in runs.

However, the Pioneers got one of those runs back in the home half of the first when Jackson Praet worked Rockridge hurler Aiden Leemans for a lead-off walk.

After stealing second and taking third on a wild pitch, Praet came in on Chance Carruthers' sacrifice fly to make it a 4-1 game. That was followed by Noble setting the Rockets down in order in the top of the second inning.

"That was a bright spot for us," said Burkhead. "Plus, we had their starting pitcher at 60 pitches through three innings."

After the third inning, though, Leemans (1-0) set the Pioneers down in order in the fourth and fifth as the senior ace retired seven straight batters to finish a one-hit, five-strikeout performance.

"My whole thing was to go in there, throw strikes and locate my pitches," said Leemans, who settled down after issuing three walks and hitting a batter in the first three innings. "I've got a good team behind me, so I just needed to cut down on walks and pound the zone.

"My whole thought process was to help the team, not myself. As a captain, I also needed to get the team's energy up before the game."

The Rockets started adding to their lead with two third-inning runs on an RBI single by Tyler Hendley and Seth Kramer's RBI double. They added two more in the fourth, highlighted by Evan DeKeyrel's steal of home.

In the top of the fifth, Rockridge sent 10 batters up and scored six times to break the game open as RBI doubles by Tyler Thiem and Kramer (2-for-4) were sandwiched around a two-run single by Kaden Hall (2-for-3).

"If we can keep performing like this, I see great things for this team," said Leemans. "I'm looking forward to the rest of the year.

For Burkhead, who returned to the Alleman dugout after originally stepping aside following the 2021 season, just getting to see his team hit the field was a victory in itself.

"I told the guys after the game, it was just exciting to play after several rainouts and about 20 practices," said Burkhead, whose club quickly returns to action when it hosts Ridgewood Saturday afternoon at 3.

"The main thing was for us to get to play and get at-bats against live pitching. And the beauty of baseball is, we get to play again tomorrow."

