Rockridge shuts out Mercer County for sixth straight regional crown

Sherrard (11-14) had its best chance to break through in the top of the fourth. Megan Russell was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then Kaitlyn Woods singled to put Tigers on first and second with nobody out.

Lewis retired the next two batters before plunking Ava Hartman with a pitch to load the bases. However, she retired Lauryn Kline on a pop-up to put out the fire.

Back-to-back RBI doubles by Lewis and Lexi Hines in the bottom of the first got the Rockets out to an early lead before they tacked on four more runs in their half of the second inning. That proved to be more than enough to send Rockridge on to the next round.

"They've got a talented team, and we're definitely not looking past them," Nelson said of Tremont. "We're going to get ready for them and give it all we've got."

2A: Riverdale 8, Stillman Valley 0: Riverdale senior ace Ashlyn Hemm was nearly perfect in every way as the Rams (16-5) captured their first regional championship since 2011. She struck out 19 of 21 batters faced and only allowed one baserunner on a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth inning.