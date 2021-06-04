Rockridge shuts out Mercer County for sixth straight regional crown

EDGINGTON — On Thursday, Rockridge head softball coach John Nelson got to celebrate a personal career milestone with his 200th win in the Rockets' dugout.
Friday, however, was a day for celebrating another team milestone for Class 2A's undefeated and top-ranked Rockets as they looked to stay on the road to a state championship.
Scoring six runs in the first two innings, Rockridge went on to a 10-0, six-inning victory over Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard to capture its sixth straight IHSA regional championship.
Now 24-0, the Rockets are looking to the next step on the road to Peoria. The No. 1 seed will get to stay home for Tuesday's sectional semifinals against Tremont (16-2), a 3-2 winner over Chillicothe IVC.
"Our goal in any season is never to be undefeated, it's not even to win a conference or a regional championship," Nelson said. "It's always to end up in Peoria. We're counting down, and our magic number is now at five."
Freshman phenom Kendra Lewis ran her record to 12-0 with a three-hit, eight-strikeout performance and helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
"I thought Kendra in the early innings was pretty good," said Nelson. "She was not quite as sharp as she usually is, but she amped it up a bit and got with her defense to navigate some of those innings."
Sherrard (11-14) had its best chance to break through in the top of the fourth. Megan Russell was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then Kaitlyn Woods singled to put Tigers on first and second with nobody out.
Lewis retired the next two batters before plunking Ava Hartman with a pitch to load the bases. However, she retired Lauryn Kline on a pop-up to put out the fire.
Back-to-back RBI doubles by Lewis and Lexi Hines in the bottom of the first got the Rockets out to an early lead before they tacked on four more runs in their half of the second inning. That proved to be more than enough to send Rockridge on to the next round.
"They've got a talented team, and we're definitely not looking past them," Nelson said of Tremont. "We're going to get ready for them and give it all we've got."
2A: Riverdale 8, Stillman Valley 0: Riverdale senior ace Ashlyn Hemm was nearly perfect in every way as the Rams (16-5) captured their first regional championship since 2011. She struck out 19 of 21 batters faced and only allowed one baserunner on a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Alivia Bark boosted her teammate by going 4-for-4 and driving in five runs, including a first-inning RBI single and then an RBI double in the top of the third that ignited a three-run Riverdale inning.
1A: Annawan-Wethersfield 6, United 1: Junior ace Daci Hier pitched the Titans (18-4) to their first regional softball crown since 2011, spinning a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts to improve to 16-1.
Her teammates gave her four runs in the first three innings for support, with Paige Huffman going 2-for-3 with a solo home run.