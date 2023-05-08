With the end of the regular season approaching, the Rock Island baseball team has gotten a jump start on acquiring trophies.

Less than a week after rallying to beat Moline in the Bender/Lindauer Battle for the Douglas Cup, the Rocks returned to historic Douglas Park to meet Alleman in the sixth annual Bridges Catering Rocktown Showdown matchup.

Tied through the first four innings, Rock Island broke out offensively in the middle innings and kept on rolling until it posted its ninth straight victory by topping the Pioneers 13-3 in six innings on Monday.

The victory is also the fourth in a row for the Rocks (17-8) in the Rocktown Showdown series; Rocky has won five of the six trophy games with their crosstown rivals.

But despite the final outcome, Rock Island came away feeling it had played far from at its best.

"Hats off to (Alleman)," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder. "They were playing good baseball and were competitive; they came out and played with lots of energy. Offensively, we didn't stick to our plan. Guys were trying to do too much.

"But the guys understand that, and we'll get back to it starting tomorrow."

Junior shortstop Aidan Brokaw echoed his coach's sentiments.

"We came out really flat," he said. "We weren't expecting too much, and that was a mistake. We finally got in rhythm and things turned out all right, but I feel like today, we took a step backward."

For comparison, Brokaw cited Rocky's Western Big 6 doubleheader sweep of United Township last Saturday.

"Against UT, we probably played two of the best games we've played all season," he stated. "But wins are wins, and you take what you can out of the games."

Alleman coach Mark VanNatta was pleased with how his club competed, especially in the first three innings.

The Rocks had struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Pioneers (3-14) showed their poise by answering with a three-spot of their own as Quentin Fonseca's RBI single started the rally and Kaleb Skeffington's RBI double finished it.

"That first inning was good for our boys," said VanNatta, who also got a 2-for-3 day at the plate from Drew Lofgren. "They came back and responded with a three-spot, and they were aggressive at the plate.

"I told the guys to go up there and be aggressive, and see what happens."

Rocky pitcher Jackson Bennett and his Alleman counterpart, Ian Adam, kept it a 3-3 game going into the top of the fourth. That was when the Rocks came back to life as consecutive RBIs by Namarion Coleman, Brokaw (2-for-4, four RBIs) and Dylan Martin put them up 6-3.

As it turned out, that would be enough for Bennett.

Making just his second start of the spring, the junior held the Pioneers scoreless after the first inning and went the distance for the win. He allowed five hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

"I've thrown four times this year, twice in relief," Bennett said. "I just had to have a solid start, let our offense get going and let the defense make plays behind me. We just looked at this as any other game. If we won, then the trophy is a bonus."

Rock Island continued to add to its lead, scoring five runs in the top of the fifth as Coleman and Brokaw each notched RBI singles. The Rocks then used a two-run Brokaw double in the sixth inning to help bring the game to its end.

"In the late innings, we didn't pitch as well, and a good team like Rock Island will make that hurt," said VanNatta, whose club hosts Riverdale Wednesday before wrapping up Western Big 6 play with Thursday's doubleheader at Geneseo.

After that, the Pioneers open up IHSA Class 2A Orion Regional play next Monday with another matchup against Riverdale.

"Any positives we have now," VanNatta said, "we'll take them and build on them with the postseason starting next Monday."