Rocks keep on a roll by sweeping Alleman

Coming into Saturday's doubleheader with Alleman on a hot streak, the Rock Island baseball team still knew not to take anything for granted.

The first game of the Western Big 6 twinbill at Gerard's Yard in Moline drove that lesson home as the Rocks saw a three-run lead evaporate before rallying for a 4-3 win over their conference rivals.

"We knew what to expect," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder. "They're a well-coached team, and they came out and competed their tails off and made things happen. We had timely hits early, a couple of them late, and snuck one out."

Inspired by their close call in Saturday's opener, the Rocks quickly took care of business in the second game by scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 14-2, six-inning win over the Pioneers.

With the sweep, Rock Island reaches the .500 mark both overall (10-10) and in the Big 6 (6-6) and has now won seven of its last eight games.

"After game one, we felt like they had the momentum, so we had to kill it by putting up runs early," said Rocky senior pitcher/infielder Zach DeMarlie, who pitched two perfect innings in the nightcap and went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, including a two-run double in the Rocks' 10-run first inning.

Other key blows in that frame were a three-run double by Tyler Hansen (2-for-3) and a two-run single by Mateo Pena. Xander George (3-for-3) batted twice and had an RBI in each at-bat as the Rocks sent 14 batters to the plate.

"We're playing some great baseball after getting off to a slow start," said Hansen. "It feels good to compete with teams we thought we could compete with. We feel like we're equal in skill, we just weren't playing our best baseball at the time."

DeMarlie then belted a three-run homer in the top of the sixth to cap a four-run Rocky uprising after the Pioneers (2-11, 0-9) had gotten within 10-2 on Jason Bowker's two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning.

"Coach Scudder talked about wanting us to win 12 of our last 15 games (prior to Saturday's doubleheader)," DeMarlie said. "Get hot, and make a run in the postseason."

Early in the first game, the Rocks looked to have the hot hand when they put up three runs in the top of the second inning against Alleman starting pitcher Nathan Noble.

After a lead-off single by George (2-for-4) and a DeMarlie double, Eli Boeye cleared the bases with a two-bagger of his own. He would come home on a one-out RBI single by Owen Michaels for a 3-0 Rocky lead.

However, the Pioneers quickly answered with two runs in their half of the second. Ian Adam (2-for-3) belted a two-out RBI single to score Quentin Fonseca (2-for-4) and Shawn Thorpe scored on a wild pitch.

For his part, Noble kept it tight as he went six innings, allowing five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

"I can't say enough about Nathan and the effort he gave," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. "He competed, and his stuff was good. He had his best outing of the year."

The Pioneers loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, but Rock Island starter Dylan Martin was able to work out of that jam. Eventually, though, the hosts tied it on an RBI double by Bowker (2-for-4) in the bottom of the fifth.

"We were one hit away from taking the lead a couple of times," Burkhead said, "but the fact we had a chance shows the strides we've made."

However, the Rocks would regain the lead in the top of the seventh when Stephen Dillender reached on an error, then scored on another miscue with two outs.

Brycen McGarry then relieved Martin and allowed a pair of Alleman runners to reach before getting the third out to record his third save.

"We knew Alleman would come out and play good baseball," Hansen said. "These are big games for us to get, since we didn't take of business at the beginning of the season."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0