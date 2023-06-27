This past spring season was one to remember for the Rock Island High School baseball team and junior standout Owen Michaels.

Splitting time on opposite sides of the plate as both a pitcher and catcher, Michaels was a key contributor to a record-breaking season for Rock Island.

After finishing as conference runners-up with an 11-3 record, the Rocks carried an extensive winning streak deep into the postseason, ultimately winning 23 games in a row to finish 31-9 and post a single-season victory record.

Rocky's hopes for its first IHSA state tournament trip since 1999 were denied with an 8-0 loss to eventual third-place state finisher Sycamore at the Class 3A Geneseo Super-Sectional.

However, that did not diminish a run that saw the Rocks earn a second straight regional crown and their first sectional plaque since the aforementioned '99 campaign that ended with a Class AA third-place finish.

Michaels was recognized for his efforts when the Western Big 6 announced its all-conference baseball roster for the 2023 prep campaign.

Michaels was tabbed as the league's most valuable player after a year in which he went undefeated on the mound and was one of Rock Island's leading hitters.

On the bump, he went 10-0 with an earned run average just over one run per game and 50 strikeouts. At the plate, Michaels posted a .301 average with four extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple), driving in 23 runs and scoring 26 along with 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts.

Michaels was one of two Rocks to earn All-WB6 first-team honors. Joining him was senior second baseman Dylan Martin. Teammates earning second-team kudos were senior first baseman/designated hitter Nik Janssen, juniors Conner DiIulio and Aidan Brokaw and sophomore Namarion Coleman.

In addition to his All-Big 6 honors, DiIulio was also named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 3A All-State squad.

Conference champion Moline (26-10) had six All-WB6 honorees after the Maroons brought home their 19th Big 6 title. Four of those players were first-team selections.

Highlighting Moline's first-team quartet was senior outfielder Hunter Warren, who was also recognized by the IHSBCA as a Class 4A All-State selection.

Joining Warren on the 11-player Big 6 first-team roster was the senior duo of first baseman Seamus Boyle and pitcher Riley Fuller along with junior utility player Alex Schimmel. Juniors Dylan Phelps (IF) and Chase Stephens (OF) were both second-team picks.

Going 9-5 to finish third in the Big 6 race, Geneseo (26-8) had three first-teamers among its four all-conference picks. The group was led by junior shortstop/pitcher and IHSBCA Class 3A All-State honoree A.J. Weller.

Earning first-team All-WB6 kudos alongside Weller was the senior tandem of pitcher Calvin Pettit and outfielder Jaden Weinzierl. Sophomore catcher Blake Welge was a second-team pick.

United Township (20-12, 7-7 Big 6) had three second-team all-conference selections in junior pitcher Jayson Sevier, sophomore utility player Dominic Stottler and freshman infielder Landon Skiles.