In a turn of phrase that has been used many times, the Rock Island baseball team is a group of Rocks that truly are on a roll.

Rolling up a string of 19 consecutive victories, the Rocks (27-8) head to the Illinois Class 3A Morris regional with a full head of steam.

"It's just a credit to our guys for showing up everyday and not taking anything for granted," Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said of his fourth-seeded club's lengthy winning streak, which it hopes to continue Thursday afternoon at 4:30 against No. 5 Ottawa (17-17).

"This is a fun group of guys. They play for each other, they play for their school and for their community. We've got a really cool thing going on."

But with the regular season now behind it after last Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Davenport North, the only winning streak Rocky concerns itself with now is winning seven in a row as it begins defense of last year's regional championship.

That run would crown the Rocks as state champions for the first time.

"The regular season is over, and none of this matters moving forward," said Scudder. "This group has the right mentality, and they're mature enough to understand that. We want to be playing our best baseball hopefully over these next seven games.

"When we got done Saturday afternoon, we gave congratulations and made sure they understood that what they're doing is special and to be happy and proud."

During the regular season, Rock Island finished as runners-up in the Western Big 6 with an 11-3 mark and handed conference champion Moline its only loss in league play.

"We have goals as a program," said Scudder. "First is to get 20 wins, then try to win the Western Big 6, and the third goal is to find a way to win a regional championship."

Thursday's matchup with Ottawa will also be a rematch, as Rocky met the Pirates back on Mar. 29. The Rocks went up by six runs, only to see Ottawa rally for a 7-6 victory.

That game was part of an up-and-down 8-8 start for Rock Island. Since beating Big 6 rival Galesburg 8-5 in the second game of an Apr. 22 twinbill, the victories have kept on coming.

"We know Ottawa is a good team," said Scudder. "We've got to be prepared, and hopefully play our best game. We haven't talked about (the first game with the Pirates), and I'm sure everyone remembers, but we're a different team now.

"It's all coming down to who can prepare the best. Our guys are ready to go, and they want to end things on the right note."

More streaking: Although not as lengthy as Rock Island's winning streak, Geneseo is on a roll of its own as it prepares to host 3A regional action this week at Richmond Hill Park's Stone Field.

The second-seeded Maple Leafs (26-7) have reeled off nine straight wins heading into Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. playoff opener with Western Big 6 rival and No. 7 seed Galesburg (17-17).

That run also included wins in the Leafs' final five conference games, enabling them to finish 9-5 and in third place in conference play.

"I think the big thing for us is wanting to play our best baseball at this time of the year," said Geneseo coach Joe Nichols. "We've gotten better as the year has gradually went on. We've been hitting well all year, but we're playing clean baseball in regards to not making errors or walking guys.

"It's crazy, but I don't think we've played our best game yet. I feel like we've still got more left in the tank."

An added motivation for Geneseo to extend its winning streak deep into the postseason is the fact that not only is it hosting regionals, it is also hosting a 3A super-sectional game on Monday, June 5.

The last time the Maple Leafs hosted a super-sectional matchup was two years ago, when they got to take part after winning their first sectional championship.

"It's definitely an advantage to play on your home field in any sport," Nichols said. "But no matter where you play, you want to play your best. Right now, I'm not even thinking about Saturday (the regional title game). Right now, it's nothing but Galesburg.

"They're a tough team with a lot of talented players, and we've played each other three times this year, so there's no secrets. It's simply going to come down to who plays the best."