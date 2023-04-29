With one more weekend remaining in the Western Big 6 baseball season, Rock Island High School remains in the title picture.

Looking to sweep Alleman Saturday at Douglas Park to stay in the hunt for at least a share of the conference crown, the Rocks took care of their business decisively with a pair of five-inning victories.

After scoring an 11-1 win in the opener, the hosts posted a 14-0 shutout to move to 9-3 in the Big 6 with next Saturday's doubleheader at United Township remaining.

With Moline (20-5, 11-1) sweeping Galesburg 10-3 and 6-3 Saturday, the Maroons need to at least split with Alleman next weekend to clinch the title outright.

"We were worried more about our own business today," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder. "Continuing to build good habits, and playing the game the way we need to play it. We came out and took care of business. We were good in all facets, focused and played with energy."

As the scores in both games indicated, offense was plentiful for Rock Island (12-8) as it cranked out 25 hits in the two wins, including 10 extra-base hits.

Leading the Rocky hit parade was senior first baseman Stephen Dillender. After going 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the opener, Dillender added two more hits and drove in five runs in the nightcap.

"I knew I had to come out and start to get my bat right again," he said. "I've been a little shaky, but I think I'm there now. I'm ready to get going, and it's really important for our team."

Even with the struggles the Pioneers (3-11, 1-9) have had in league play, the Rocks knew better than to take their crosstown rivals lightly.

"One hundred percent," Connor DiIulio said. "Alleman usually plays us really well, especially compared to other teams because we're crosstown rivals. We just had to play our style of baseball."

In the first game, DiIulio did his part both on the mound and at the plate.

Going 2-for-2 with the bat in his hands, the southpaw kept the Pioneers from notching a hit of their own through four innings and retired the first 11 batters he faced.

DiIulio's no-hit and shutout bids were ended in the top of the fifth inning when Drew Lofgren belted a lead-off double and scored on Matt King's one-out single, but he was able to close the door and end the opener early.

"Next weekend, we've got to play really good to have any shot at the title," said DiIulio, who had six strikeouts. "We've got to get the job done."

In the nightcap, fellow junior Owen Michaels worked three no-hit innings before allowing an Adam VanMeighem infield single to open the top of the fourth.

Apart from two runners reaching on third-strike wild pitches, that was all Michaels would allow as he finished with a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem to complete the sweep.

"I definitely wanted the shutout," he said. "Especially with us getting a big lead in the first inning. Our bats were hot and we got a big lead, and I wanted to get in there, throw strikes and trust my defense."

Scudder has been more than pleased with the mound work of his two weekend aces.

"They've been spectacular," he said. "Both of them have been coming out and competing. You can't ask for anything more than that."

In the opener, the Rocks struck quickly with two first-inning runs on RBI singles by Jackson Bennett and Dillender. Two innings later, a two-run Dillender single was the key blow in a four-run uprising that put the hosts up 6-0.

Rocky then topped that with a five-run fourth in which it sent 11 batters to the plate. Dylan Martin, Nik Janssen and Bennett all drove in runs during the frame.

Rock Island opened with a four-run first in the nightcap, sparked by a two-run Bennett home run. It then tacked on five more in the last of the second.

Dillender's three-run bomb was the decisive blow in the Rocks' four-run third inning. Now, Rocky will be rooting for Alleman to take two from Moline next weekend if it hopes to earn a Big 6 title share.

"We were more worried about focusing on our game today," said Michaels. "Just taking it one game at a time."