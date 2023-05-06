Going into their final Saturday of Western Big 6 baseball action, the Rock Island Rocks still had an outside shot at earning a share of the conference crown.

But for that to happen, the Rocks needed to take two at United Township and get plenty of help in the form of an Alleman sweep of first-place Moline.

Rock Island held up its end of the bargain at the UTHS diamond in East Moline, taking the first game 6-4 and then shutting out the Panthers 5-0 on a complete-game four-hitter by junior Owen Michaels.

Winners of eight in a row, the Rocks (16-8) finish their Big 6 schedule at 11-3 and in second place. Moline (22-6) swept Alleman 8-4 and 15-2 to finish 13-1 and repeat as league champions.

However, the momentum Rocky is building for the upcoming IHSA postseason could prove to be rewarding in itself.

"We're continually preaching to worry about ourselves, in all facets of the game," Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said. "As long as we play our brand of baseball, we know what we can do, and that we can be a tough out (in the postseason)."

Scudder has special praise for Michaels.

After catching the entirety of the first game as fellow junior Conner DiIulio posted eight strikeouts in his own complete-game win, Michaels took the mound and allowed four singles and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings to improve to 7-0 in Big 6 play.

"I don't think what Owen does gets noticed enough," he said. "In our opinion, he's the best defensive catcher in the Western Big 6. After catching seven innings, he comes out and starts on the mound and throws another seven. What Owen does is very special."

Michaels admits fatigue can sometimes be a factor, but that he always finds a way to battle through.

"Oh yeah, it's tough sometimes," he said, "but I try to push through it and do my best for the team, no matter how tired I am."

In the second game, Michaels had to work out of a first-inning jam as the Panthers (16-10, 6-6) used singles by Dominic Stottler and Nolan Malmstrom and a walk to Braedon King to load the bases with two outs. Michaels got Brody Meyers to hit into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

That started a run of 13 straight batters retired by Michaels, a string not broken until UT's Colton Farnsworth rapped a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth.

"Knowing my defense will make plays, it makes it easier for me to just throw strikes and let them hit the ball," Michaels said.

At that time, Rocky already led 1-0 on Jackson Bennett's first-inning RBI single. After getting out of trouble, the Rocks went up two when Stephen Dillender (3-for-4) doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

Rock Island tacked on steadily throughout, adding single runs in the fourth on a DiIulio RBI triple, the top of the fifth on a UT error, and then in the sixth when Nik Janssen (2-for-4) doubled and scored on a John Wilde single.

"We just had a bad approach at the plate today," United Township coach Mike Meyers said. "Credit to their pitchers, they came out and threw strikes. It was just a tough day for us all around."

In the opener, the Rocks got on the board when Dillender worked UT starter Jayson Sevier for a two-out, bases-loaded walk. Janssen then singled to score two more runs, followed by a dropped fly ball that brought home two more for a 5-0 Rocky lead.

"Getting that hit definitely helped, and it just kept going up from there," Janssen said. "The whole team executed today. There was good pitching on both sides, which was kind of what we expected."

After four scoreless innings by DiIulio, the Panthers rose up in the bottom of the fifth inning to score four times and make it a one-run game.

A Kellen Kennedy single followed by an error and then Sevier reaching on a catcher's interference loaded the bases with one out. Stottler (2-for-4) then sliced a triple into the right-field corner to clear the bags, later scoring on a wild pitch.

UT had a shot at tying the game in its half of the sixth when Isaac Graf (2-for-3) doubled to open the inning. He took third on a wild pitch, but DiIulio set down the next three batters to keep him there. Rocky would then add an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

"The boys knew what was on the line today," said Meyers, referring to UT's own shot at a second-place Big 6 finish.

Had they taken two Saturday, the Panthers would have been in position to achieve that going into next weekend's league finale at Quincy.

"We're going to go to Quincy next Saturday, and hopefully we show up," he added. "It's going to be a good battle."