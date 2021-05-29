Rocks swept in rare chance to play at Modern Woodmen

"We got this set up right before the year started; Marian reached out to us about getting a doubleheader set up (at Modern Woodmen)," he said. "I thought it'd be a good experience for both sides, and a good test for us right before the postseason starts."

As far as Saturday's on-field outcomes, those were not what the Rocks needed as they continue to try to regain the form they showed in opening the season with five straight wins en route to a 10-2 start.

"It's been up and down, that's for sure," said Scudder. "Our pitchers have needed to find a way to be more in the strike zone, and we've been better at that the last week or so. Offensively, we give ourselves opportunities, we just need to get better at cashing them in.

"Getting hits with two strikes on us, that was something we were doing better at around the beginning of the year, but have been struggling a bit with lately."

Trying to bounce back for a split after the first-game loss, Rock Island found itself looking at an early three-run deficit before getting within 3-1 when Colton Sigel scored on a two-out passed ball in the bottom of the second inning.